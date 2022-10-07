Moody's downgrades Vericast's CFR to Caa3, changes outlook to negative

Approximately $2.9 billion in rated securities affected

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded Vericast Corp.'s ("Vericast") ratings, including corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1, and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrades reflect deterioration in Vericast's operating performance and Moody's view that macroeconomic headwinds and the investments needed to transform the business will lead to sustained negative free cash flow, diminished earnings and weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months. A secular decline in the company's checks and print advertising business and rising costs will make it difficult for Vericast to improve cash flow to a level that is supportive of its current capital structure, which Moody's views as untenable. High leverage and negative free cash flow create elevated risk of a balance sheet restructuring including a distressed exchange.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vericast Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vericast's earnings and cash flows have declined sharply as a result of revenue decline in both DM&T and PP&E segments as well as rising materials and delivery costs, which are expected to remain high in 2023. The company's year-to-date Q2 2022 revenue and EBITDA declined 9% and 23%, respectively, from the same period last year. The company's liquidity has also deteriorated as the earnings decline and rising costs led to negative free cash flow of -$88 million as of LTM Q2 2022.

The company's liquidity will continue to be pressured further by increasing cash interest costs from rising interest rates, as 40% of its debt is floating. Vericast's interest coverage measured as (EBITDA – Capex)/Interest Expense was weak at 1.3x as of LTM Q2 2022 (including Moody's adjustments) and will erode further absent significant improvements in EBITDA or capex cuts. Moody's believes the company's print and digital marketing products could experience substantial pullback in the current inflationary environment.

Vericast faces a $53.7 million term loan stub maturity ($49.9 million currently outstanding) in November 2023 and ABL revolver expiration in April 2024. Furthermore, the ABL revolver has a springing August 2023 maturity if the term loan stub is outstanding. Therefore, to preserve access to the ABL, Moody's believes that Vericast will likely seek to repay the term loan stub ahead of 4 August 2023 ABL springing maturity. Moody's is concerned that the approaching debt maturities may not afford the company enough time to stabilize earnings and strengthen credit metrics enough to permit a successful refinancing of the debt at commercially available terms. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction.

The Caa3 corporate family rating reflects Vericast's significant level of business risk due to secular declines in both its check and print based advertisements businesses and a shareholder-friendly financial strategy and governance risks associated with private-equity ownership. The company's high leverage and heavy debt service costs limit financial flexibility to effectively mitigate the structural business risks. Vericast's leverage, with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA at 6.2x at Q2 2022 (up from 5.6x a year ago), is high, particularly considering a business model that faces secular pressures. Moody's projects that the company's leverage will rise to mid-6x by the end of 2022, despite continued restructuring and cost cuts. Vericast has limited product diversity and a concentrated customer base in the Harland Clarke business. The ratings continue to garner support from the company's large scale, strong relationships with its clients and multi-year contracts varying between 2-4 years for most of its clients, and strong market positions in the print advertisement and check printing businesses.

Vericast's Caa3 CFR also reflects governance risks, including an aggressive financial strategy, concentrated ownership by MacAndrew & Forbes Holdings, Inc. (MacAndrews) and lack of board diversity and independence. Vericast has a track record of sponsor friendly transactions that have continued even as the company had underperformed expectations. Vericast also has had several related party transactions with its sponsor which have effectively diverted funds from the operating entity to the sponsor, including dividends, meaningful financial advisory fees and termination of a loan to MacAndrews without repayment in the past.

Moody's views Vericast liquidity as weak, constrained by Moody's expectation of negative free cash in 2023, near term debt maturities, high debt service costs and a potential springing maturity of the ABL revolver in August 2023. Moody's projects that existing cash ($49 million as of 30 June 2022) and effective availability on the ABL may not be sufficient to fund projected shortfall in free cash flow (around between -$75 to -$100 million in 2023), repay the $53.7 million term loan stub ($49.9 currently outstanding) in November 2023, fund capital expenditures in the $50-$60 million range, pay mandatory debt amortization of around $76 million, working capital, and basic cash needs over the next twelve months.

The company's ABL facility, which provides for borrowings of up to $250 million subject to a borrowing base, had $25 million in outstanding borrowings and $146 million available for borrowing as of 3 July 2022. The ABL revolver is subject to a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test of 1.0x that applies if excess availability falls below certain threshold. The threshold is calculated as the greater of (a) $15 million or (b) 10.0% of either the ABL commitment or borrowing base at such time, whichever is less. Moody's projects that Vericast will not be able to meet the covenant requirement should it be tested over the coming year. Therefore, the ABL's effective availability will be further reduced from the borrowing base amount, straining external liquidity access.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The first lien senior secured note due 2026 and the first lien secured term loans due November 2023 and June 2026 are rated Caa3 reflecting the company's Caa3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of first and second lien secured debt and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The second lien senior secured notes due 2027 are rated Ca reflecting their junior position in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the risk of default could increase further or recovery prospects could deteriorate if the company is unable to demonstrate progress turning around the business and improving free cash flow over the next 12 months. The depressed earnings as a result of weak advertising demand and inflationary pressure coupled with weak liquidity elevate the company's refinancing and default risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity continue to erode, if there is an increasing likelihood of a preemptive balance sheet restructuring, such as a distressed exchange, or a deterioration in creditors' recovery prospects.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines and liquidity improves driven by improved operating results or due to a sustained improvement in the capital structure.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vericast Corp. ("Vericast") is a provider of check and check related products, direct marketing services and customized business and home office products. The company's LTM Q2 2022 revenue was $2.4 billion. Vericast is owned by MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc. ("MacAndrews"), a wholly owned entity controlled by Ronald O. Perelman.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

