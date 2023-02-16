Moody's downgrades Vestas to Baa2, changes outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the long-term issuer rating of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) and to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 the senior unsecured MTN program rating of Vestas and its subsidiary Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the (P)P-2 other short term rating of Vestas and Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"Moody's decision to downgrade Vestas to Baa2 was triggered by weakening credit metrics and Vestas' guidance for 2023 signaling that it will take the company longer than initially anticipated to digest the negative effect of the unprecedented raw material price increases combined with the challenge to improve the underlying profitability of the Power Solutions business", said Oliver Giani, Moody's lead analyst for Vestas. "At the same time the stable outlook mirrors Moody's expectation that Vestas will be able to sustainably strengthen profitability and free cash flow generation so that it returns to solid profitability by 2024 at the latest. The mid- to long term market outlook for wind turbines remains strong, evidenced in a high order book, a fact that will benefit Vestas," Mr. Giani added.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

2022 was characterized by rapid cost inflation and supply-chain snarl-ups. Vestas' Q4 results were negatively affected by project delays, a €95 million impairment on its offshore turbine and €210 million additional warranty provisions. With an EBIT margin of -8% (as calculated by Vestas) the company failed to meet its latest guidance of -5% EBIT margin given in November 2022. In response to the cost increase Vestas steadily increased its prices to €1.15 million per Megawatt onshore capacity (average selling price in Q4 2022) from €0.86 million in Q4 2021, a 33% increase year-over-year. Another supporting factor was the service business which grew by 27% to €3,155 million (22% of revenue) and contributed €675 million to the company's operating profit (EBIT margin: 21.4%).

The price increases achieved suggest a strengthening profitability in the order book. However, there may be some legacy orders which make Vestas guiding towards a break-even EBIT for 2023 (€+74 million when using the midpoint of the guided range, including €150 million EBIT contribution from the sale of the converters and controls business to KK solutions).

The mid-to-long-term outlook for the industry remains strong. In addition to the global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, demand for wind turbines will benefit from the political decision to reduce the reliance on Russian energy deliveries, which overcompensates for lost business opportunities in Russia. In its base scenario Moody's expects 2023 to be a transition year for Vestas with broadly stable revenue but a material improvement in profitability towards break-even EBIT. For 2024 Moody's expects a significant increase in revenue and profitability driven by a boost from orders benefiting from the US inflation reduction act (IRA).

The Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Vestas reflects (1) the company's leading market and technology position for onshore wind turbines; (2) strong fundamental growth of demand for renewable energy and a good revenue visibility evidenced by an order book for wind turbines of around €19.1 billion; (3) broad product and services offering across platforms and technologies in the onshore segment; (4) the strategic step to engage in the offshore business, a market which is younger and faster growing than the market for onshore wind turbines; and (5) the conservative financial policy.

These strengths are partly counterbalanced by (1) a challenging market environment with structural changes and pricing pressure in some markets which lead to declining margins over the last years; (2) intensified by logistical challenges and unprecedented input cost inflation affecting all wind turbine manufacturers; (3) the need for ongoing investments to continuously improve technology efficiency and products offerings to remain competitive; (4) volatility in cash flow and earnings and (5) potentially increased competition from Chinese competitors in international markets.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook takes comfort from Vestas' ability to materially increase its prices in response to the current market disruptions as reflected in the increase of the average selling price per Megawatt (MW) capacity in the order intake to €1.15 million in Q4 2022 from €0.86 million in Q4 2021. While the project nature of the wind turbine business with lead times of 1-2 years in the onshore and up to 6 years in the offshore business requires some time until the effect of these price increases becomes visible in the P&L, the price increases reflect Vestas' conservative financial policy as well as its pricing power and should support the restoration of credit metrics in line with the requirements for the Baa2 rating category by 2024. Moody's expects that Vestas will be able to sustainably strengthen profitability and free cash flow generation so that it reaches break-even around year-end 2023. Any indication that this might not be achievable could increase downward rating pressure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)

The ESG Credit Impact Score of Vestas is neutral to low (CIS-2). It balances the fact that Vestas – the undisputed global market leader for onshore wind turbines – benefits from the move to a carbon-free environment with the fact that it is operating in a consolidating market with raw material price inflation and logistical challenges.

LIQUIDITY

Vestas has a strong liquidity profile supported by the company's consistently high balance of cash and marketable securities over the last years in excess of €2.4 billion as of 31 December 2022. A €2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility was signed in April 2021. As at end of 2022, €771 million of this revolving credit facility was converted into ancillary bank guarantees issuance facilities leaving €1,229 million available for cash drawings. The facility has a term of 6 years with a one-year extension option.

In addition, we understand that, while working capital is negative and therefore a source of financing, a working capital increase may reduce this source of financing.

Beyond these cash resources, Vestas has access to short-term guarantee facilities at several banks which are used for the issuance of bank guarantees in favor of its customers in line with market standard. In case of need, given the strong liquidity position, the revolving credit facilities could be used as an additional source for the issuance of bank guarantees to its clients, providing additional comfort in this regard.

As per our liquidity risk assessment these sources are well covering expected liquidity needs for the next twelve months, including capital expenditures, working cash and working capital swings together totaling around €2.1 billion. We understand that no dividend will be paid in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure would develop in case of (1) signals of Vestas not being able to sustainably improve its EBITA margin towards 4% by year-end 2024; (2) an inability to improve leverage by 2024, evidenced by debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.0x or net debt/EBITDA remaining above 1.0x; or (3) continued negative free cash flow weakening the liquidity profile.

A positive move of the rating would require (1) an EBITA margin sustainably above 6%; (2) a positive FCF generation through the cycle with only modestly offsetting share buy backs; (3) leverage below 2.0x debt/EBITDA while preserving a strong liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

....Other Short Term , Affirmed (P)P-2

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Vestas Wind Systems Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas or the company) is a leading manufacturer and service provider for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company is present in more than 85 countries across the world with an installed base of more than 164 Gigawatt (GW). In 2022 turbines equivalent to 13.3 GW were delivered, while Vestas generated €14.5 billion in revenue.

Vestas is publicly listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen and part of the OMX C25 index with a market capitalization of €29.3 billion as of 9 February 2023.

