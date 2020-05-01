Moody's downgrades Victor Valley CCD, CA to Aa3 from Aa2; assigns Aa3 to Election of 2008 GO Bonds, Series D

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 credit rating to Victor Valley Community College District, CA's Election of 2008 General Obligation Bonds, Series D with an anticipated principal amount of $26.2 million. Concurrently we have downgraded the district's approximately $130 million outstanding General Obligation Bonds to Aa3 from Aa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa3 reflects an anticipated reduction in liquidity during fiscal 2020 and continuing through fiscal 2022 as the district draws down non general fund unrestricted reserves to fund campus infrastructure development. These funds previously provided credit support counterbalancing the district's otherwise weak general fund balances. Without these reserves the district will have significantly weaker resilience against any declines in enrollment or state funding. The need to use reserves to fund capital projects is the result of the district's insufficient bonding capacity under its election of 2008 bond authorization

The Aa3 rating reflects the district's large, primarily residential taxbase which benefits from proximity to the LA metro economy and is well positioned to see continued housing development, but which has only just returned to pre Great Recession levels The rating also incorporates the district's below average socioeconomic profile, growing enrollment and favorable treatment under the new Student Centered Funding Formula, average debt burden profile and favorable OPEB position, which includes near full funding of its liability. The rating further accounts for the above average strength for the security and collection of property taxes for California Community College District's general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Victor Valley CCD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Victor Valley CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to credits with this level of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in the district's cash and reserves

- Significant and sustained growth of the district's assessed valuation in excess of prior peak

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating deficits that further diminish the availability of the district's total reserves

- Declines in AV or weakened levels of economic activity

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county, rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the issuance will be used to finance the acquisition, construction, modernization and equipping of district sites and facilities including a student center and stadium.

PROFILE

The Victor Valley CCD encompasses an area of approximately 2,200 square miles, located primarily in San Bernardino County with a small portion of the district in Los Angeles County. The District serves the cities and communities of High Desert, Adelanto, Apple Valley, Helendale, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oro Grande, Phelan, Pinon Hills, Silver Lakes, Spring Valley Lake, Victorville and Wrightwood. The District currently operates one community college, Victor Valley College with a budgeted FTES in 2020 of 9,530.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

