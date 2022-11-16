Moody's downgrades Victory Buyer's CFR to Caa1 from B3; outlook is stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Victory Buyer LLC (dba "Vantage") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively from B3 and B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Vantage's first lien senior secured bank credit facility ratings to B3 from B2. The ratings outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade is driven by Moody's expectation of financial leverage in the 9 to 10x range over the next 12 to 18 months (including Moody's standard adjustments) amid lower margins and free cash flow than previously anticipated as a consequence of inflationary cost pressures and supply chain headwinds.

Moody's expects leverage will remain above the levels expected for the B3 rating, over the next 12 to 18 months despite modest revenue growth and margin improvement over that time. Additionally, rising interest rates will consume incremental cash flow which will constrain debt repayment and meaningful deleveraging.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Victory Buyer LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Victory Buyer LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vantage's Caa1 CFR is constrained by its very high financial leverage and modest revenue scale. Vantage also faces broader manufacturing sector related headwinds, including supply chain constraints, as well as inflationary pressures brought on by elevated commodity, transportation and labor costs which weaken margins and constrict free cash generation. Also, given the company's primarily floating rate debt structure, increasing interest rates further weaken free cash flow while reducing interest coverage. Moody's believes that working capital improvements and price increases that effectively pass-through these higher costs will be important to prevent further credit deterioration.

At the same time, Vantage's healthy EBITDA margins are reflective of its brand strength and importance to independent elevator maintenance and safety service providers. Further, the large aftermarket portion of revenue and non-discretionary nature of Vantage's products contributes to a relatively stable, recurring revenue stream. Favorable industry dynamics include: an aging installed base of elevators and need for modernization, increased outsourcing by large elevator Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for parts, and the regulated nature of the elevator industry.

Moody's expects that Vantage will maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve to eighteen months, underscored by good availability under the company's $85 million revolving credit facility, expectation of good covenant compliance and breakeven free cash flow.

The stable outlook recognizes that despite high financial leverage, the company will continue to take proactive actions to improve profitability and cash generation through positive pricing actions and other actions to lower costs as well as improved working capital management that should be realized over the next year. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be downgraded if the company cannot successfully manage through the current challenging supply chain and inflationary cost environment through price increases and operational efficiencies, resulting in further weakening in margins and free cash flow. A ratings downgrade could also result if Moody's views Vantage's capital structure to be unsustainable, or if the probability of a debt restructuring or distressed exchange increases.

Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully improves and sustains its profitability and free cash flow. A reversion to positive and consistent positive free cash flow, debt/EBITDA that declines below 7.5 times and EBITA/interest sustained over 1.0 times could also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in the Bronx, New York, Vantage, the collective operating entities under Victory Buyer LLC, is an independent manufacturer of elevator components and systems for new equipment applications, equipment upgrade projects, and service replacement parts.

