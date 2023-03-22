Moody's downgrades Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank's ratings, changes outlook to negative

Singapore, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the long-term (LT) deposit and issuer ratings of Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) because of its high exposure to the struggling real estate sector in Vietnam.

Moody's has downgraded Techcombank's LT foreign (FC) and local (LC) currency deposit and issuer ratings to Ba3 from Ba2, its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba3 from ba2, the bank's LT FC and LC Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Ba2 from Ba1, and its LT Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to Ba2(cr) from Ba1(cr).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Not-Prime (NP) short-term (ST) FC and LC deposit ratings, NP ST FC and LC issuer ratings, NP ST FC and LC CRR, and NP(cr) ST CR Assessment.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to negative from stable on Techcombank's LT FC and LC bank deposit and issuer ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Techcombank's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's expectations that the stress faced by Vietnam's real estate sector will negatively impact the bank's standalone credit strength, given its high exposure to the sector. The downgrade is not related to recent US bank failures and events at Credit Suisse Group AG (Baa2 ratings under review).

As of the end of December 2022, loans to the real estate and construction sectors represented 29% of Techcombank's gross loans. The bank also had exposures to the sectors in the form of corporate bonds. Gross corporate bonds were 6% of its total assets as of the same date. A few of the bank's large exposures to the real estate sector were of significant size relative to its tangible common equity and could bring volatility to its profitability and capital should they become problem assets.

Defaults among real estate companies in Vietnam have increased since 2022 because of tighter regulations surrounding bond issuances, alongside arrests of high-profile real estate business owners and executives driven by the government's anti-graft crackdown. Property sales have also weakened because rising interest rates have depressed credit affordability for borrowers. These factors have weakened the debt repayment capacity of real estate developers, particularly the highly leveraged ones with a sizable amount of bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024. Hence, the asset quality of Techcombank could deteriorate given its concentrated exposure to the sector.

Techcombank's funding and liquidity are adequate given the current environment but they are vulnerable to confidence shocks like other Vietnamese banks. Market funds as a percentage of tangible banking assets was 29% as of the end of 2022, up from 26% a year earlier. While Moody's expects the bank's reliance on market funds to decline over the next 12 – 18 months as it focuses on attracting sticky customer deposits, deposit competition will however lead to an increase in funding cost. High quality liquid assets such as cash, balances with the central bank and government securities rose to 8% of Techcombank's tangible banking assets as of the end of 2022 from 5% a year earlier, but still a modest level.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainties around how the real estate sector in Vietnam will perform and, in turn, the risk of a further strain in the bank's standalone credit strength if stress in the real estate sector persists.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if: (1) the stress in the real estate sector abates, or (2) the bank maintains its problem asset ratio, including its restructured assets, at less than 2% over the next 12–18 months while gradually reducing concentration to the real estate sector, and (3) it reduces its reliance on market funds while strengthening the share of high quality liquid assets to more than 15% of its tangible banking assets on a sustainable basis.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Techcombank's solvency weakens materially because of a sharp spike in nonperforming and restructured assets. Specifically, an increase in its problem asset ratio, including its restructured assets, to above 5% will put negative pressure on the ratings. Any indication of a constrained access to funding will also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND699 trillion as of 31 December 2022.

