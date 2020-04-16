Moody's downgrades Virginia Mason Medical Center (WA) to Baa3; outlook negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Virginia Mason Medical Center's (WA) revenue bond rating to Baa3 from Baa2, affecting approximately $393 million of outstanding bonds. The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Baa3 reflects a second year of weak performance and the expectation that margins in 2020 will remain challenged, and that operating cashflow production will continue to be modest. Despite favorable utilization measures, profitability measures are thin, reflecting reimbursement pressures, and a challenging expense structure. Results in 2020 will further be challenged by disruptions caused by COVID-19, including the temporary restriction of elective procedures (which occurred at the Medical Center starting on March 16th), a significant decline in monthly revenue, and an increase of certain expenses related to the COVID-19 response. It is unknown how long the disruption will last, nor the extent to which Virginia Mason (VM) will benefit from extraordinary government support measures. Other weaknesses include modest liquidity, and a relatively high amount of leverage, which are not expected to materially improve in the near future. VM will continue to benefit from a number of well-established and continuing strengths which support the rating, including a physician oriented operating culture, a unique focus on LEAN-operating practices, and a high-acuity mix of services. VM established the first group practice west of the Mississippi, and is currently a leading provider of a large array of high acuity services in the Seattle area, despite the presence of a large number of competitors. Since 2016, VM has operated a second hospital (Virginia Mason Memorial, in Yakima), which increases system revenues, and provides revenue diversification, though also weakens overall liquidity measures, and doesn't materially improve overall profitability.
The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly reduce revenue from elective services. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects expectations that margins will continue to be challenged in 2020, and that already modest liquidity measures could come under additional pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement of core operating measures
- Improvement of balance sheet and debt measures
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated downturn in the economy
- Failure to improve operations
- Failure to pass year end covenant tests
- Material additional debt
- Further market share erosion beyond the loss of the group health contract
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receivables of the Obligated Group. At this time, the Obligated Group consists solely of Virginia Mason Medical Center. Virginia Mason Health System (the corporate parent) and its other controlled entities - including Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (dba Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital - VMM) and the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason- are not obligated on the bonds. The obligated group makes up approximately 67% of the system's revenues, and approximately 71% of total assets.
PROFILE
Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC) is a Washington State not-for-profit corporation and a controlled affiliate of Virginia Mason Health System (VMHS). VMMC operates a 336-licenced bed hospital in downtown Seattle and eight additional outpatient centers located throughout the Puget Sound region. VMMC also includes a multi-specialty physician group with over 450 full-time equivalent, salaried physicians. In addition to VMMC, the health system includes: Virginia Mason Memorial (located in Yakima, and added on January 1, 2016); and Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason (BRI), which conducts both basic and clinical research, and employs over 200 scientists and support staff. In fiscal 2019, revenues of the medical center were approximately $1.2 billion; revenues of the health system were $1.7 billion.
