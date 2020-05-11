Moody's downgrades Viskase CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Viskase Companies,
Inc.'s ("Viskase") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3
and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD.
Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term
loan due January 2021 to Caa3 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.
The downgrade reflects the company's failure to refinance its debt
maturities due January 2021, negative free cash flow and elevated
leverage of 7.1 times (debt to LTM EBITDA at December 2019,
incorporating Moody's adjustments). The company's liquidity
is insufficient to repay the debt maturities which creates a reliance
on access to the capital markets at a time when it may be restricted creating
a heightened risk of default. Viskase's majority owner,
Icahn Enterprises LP ("Icahn"), has made additional equity investments
in the company in the past, but has not made a public commitment
to do so again to date. Moody's expects that Viskase's credit
metrics will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months given competitive
conditions and the uncertainty regarding when North American demand will
stabilize. The company has failed to meet projected expectations
and unit volume growth has continued to decline.
Viskase has limited exposure to industries that may be negatively affected
by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and high
exposure to those that are expected to benefit (primarily food).
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Viskase Companies, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Viskase Companies, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Viskase Companies, Inc.'s (Viskase) credit profile is constrained
by the uncertainty regarding the company's ability to refinance its debt
maturities due January 2021 and Moody's expectation of elevated
financial leverage and negative free cash flow. The company faces
declining demand for certain of its products in North America (casings
for hot dogs and sausages) and significant competition in international
markets. Viskase also has modest scale (revenue) and a narrow product
line. Moody's believes demand for the company's products will remain
weak as consumers continue to shift to healthier options and competition
in international markets will remain strong.
The credit profile is supported by Viskase's good market position
in a niche segment of the customized casings business, an established
brand name, and high exposure to food end markets. The company
also has long-term relationships with customers including many
blue-chip names. Financial policies are aggressive under
majority owner Icahn Enterprises, but the firm has demonstrated
support for the company including a $50 million equity contribution
in 2018 (although no commitment to do so has been publicly announced to
date).
The negative outlook reflects Viskase's imminent need to address
the upcoming January 2021 maturity of its revolving credit facility and
term loan at a time of continued weakness in earnings and free cash flow
and sluggishness in capital markets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to refinance the
maturing debt instruments or if the expected cost of a refinancing increases
and puts further pressure on free cash flow. The rating could also
be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates further or if unit
volumes continue to decline.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances its debt instruments,
sustainably improves credit metrics and improves liquidity (especially
free cash flow). An upgrade would also require an indication of
a stabilization of volumes both internationally and in North America.
Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is
below 7.0 times, funds from operations to debt is above 5.5%
and EBITDA to gross interest is over 1.5 times.
Viskase's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the
company's weak liquidity, due to the approaching maturity of the
term loan and revolver, continued negative free cash flow and low
cash balance. As of December 2019, the company has $22
million of cash and full availability under its $45 million revolving
credit facility. However, this facility along with the term
loan matures in January 2021. We expect the company's free cash
flow will remain weak given the uncertainty of demand for certain products
and continued strong competition. The existing revolving credit
agreement contains a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of
1.0x, a $21 million minimum EBITDA requirement and
maximum capital expenditure of $35 million, triggered if
utilization exceeds 90%. We expect that Viskase will maintain
sufficient cushion under these covenants. The term loan does not
contain any financial maintenance covenants. Working capital needs
are seasonal and peak in the first half of the year. Most assets
are encumbered by the preponderance of secured debt leaving little in
the way of alternative sources of liquidity.
Viskase, headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, is a global
producer of cellulose, fibrous and plastic casings for hot dogs
and sausages and other processed meat products. Viskase has sizable
international operations with approximately 50% of sales generated
from customers located outside North America. Revenue for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $385 million.
Viskase is publicly traded over the counter and Icahn Enterprises LP owns
approximately 78.6% of the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edward Schmidt, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653