Moody's downgrades Viskase CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Viskase Companies, Inc.'s ("Viskase") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan due January 2021 to Caa3 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects the company's failure to refinance its debt maturities due January 2021, negative free cash flow and elevated leverage of 7.1 times (debt to LTM EBITDA at December 2019, incorporating Moody's adjustments). The company's liquidity is insufficient to repay the debt maturities which creates a reliance on access to the capital markets at a time when it may be restricted creating a heightened risk of default. Viskase's majority owner, Icahn Enterprises LP ("Icahn"), has made additional equity investments in the company in the past, but has not made a public commitment to do so again to date. Moody's expects that Viskase's credit metrics will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months given competitive conditions and the uncertainty regarding when North American demand will stabilize. The company has failed to meet projected expectations and unit volume growth has continued to decline.

Viskase has limited exposure to industries that may be negatively affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and high exposure to those that are expected to benefit (primarily food). Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Viskase Companies, Inc.'s (Viskase) credit profile is constrained by the uncertainty regarding the company's ability to refinance its debt maturities due January 2021 and Moody's expectation of elevated financial leverage and negative free cash flow. The company faces declining demand for certain of its products in North America (casings for hot dogs and sausages) and significant competition in international markets. Viskase also has modest scale (revenue) and a narrow product line. Moody's believes demand for the company's products will remain weak as consumers continue to shift to healthier options and competition in international markets will remain strong.

The credit profile is supported by Viskase's good market position in a niche segment of the customized casings business, an established brand name, and high exposure to food end markets. The company also has long-term relationships with customers including many blue-chip names. Financial policies are aggressive under majority owner Icahn Enterprises, but the firm has demonstrated support for the company including a $50 million equity contribution in 2018 (although no commitment to do so has been publicly announced to date).

The negative outlook reflects Viskase's imminent need to address the upcoming January 2021 maturity of its revolving credit facility and term loan at a time of continued weakness in earnings and free cash flow and sluggishness in capital markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to refinance the maturing debt instruments or if the expected cost of a refinancing increases and puts further pressure on free cash flow. The rating could also be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates further or if unit volumes continue to decline.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances its debt instruments, sustainably improves credit metrics and improves liquidity (especially free cash flow). An upgrade would also require an indication of a stabilization of volumes both internationally and in North America. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is below 7.0 times, funds from operations to debt is above 5.5% and EBITDA to gross interest is over 1.5 times.

Viskase's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's weak liquidity, due to the approaching maturity of the term loan and revolver, continued negative free cash flow and low cash balance. As of December 2019, the company has $22 million of cash and full availability under its $45 million revolving credit facility. However, this facility along with the term loan matures in January 2021. We expect the company's free cash flow will remain weak given the uncertainty of demand for certain products and continued strong competition. The existing revolving credit agreement contains a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, a $21 million minimum EBITDA requirement and maximum capital expenditure of $35 million, triggered if utilization exceeds 90%. We expect that Viskase will maintain sufficient cushion under these covenants. The term loan does not contain any financial maintenance covenants. Working capital needs are seasonal and peak in the first half of the year. Most assets are encumbered by the preponderance of secured debt leaving little in the way of alternative sources of liquidity.

Viskase, headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, is a global producer of cellulose, fibrous and plastic casings for hot dogs and sausages and other processed meat products. Viskase has sizable international operations with approximately 50% of sales generated from customers located outside North America. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $385 million. Viskase is publicly traded over the counter and Icahn Enterprises LP owns approximately 78.6% of the company.

