Moody's downgrades Vista Global to B3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Vista Global Holding Ltd.'s (Vista Global)
corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default
rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has also downgraded the ratings of the senior unsecured notes
to Caa1 from B3 which are issued by VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C.
and co-issued by XO Management Holding Inc. The outlook
remains stable.
"Today's rating action reflects the weaker than previously
expected operating profitability with a reported EBITDA of materially
below $300 million in 2019 leading to elevated leverage of 8.1x
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and a weaker liquidity profile
with a fully drawn RCF", says Dirk Steinicke, the Moody's
lead analyst for Vista Global. "The uncertainty of the global
business aviation market development following the coronavirus outbreak
adds to uncertainty of the deleveraging path to below 5.5x debt/EBITDA,"
added Mr. Steinicke.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations of very high leverage
at around 10.0x Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA in 2020 from
8.1x in 2019 along with an expectation of deteriorating EBITDA
margin at around 20% in 2020 from 23.9% in 2019.
Looking beyond a more difficult 2020, we expect the company to deleverage,
but to not bring back leverage to around 5.5x before 2022 which
places the rating better at the B3 level.
In Q1 2020, Vista Global increased its flight revenue by approximately
2% and new FSP hours sold increased by 8% compared to Q1
2019 with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 21.8%
as a result of increasing contribution of operating costs and flight mix
shift towards XO's off fleet business while Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA increased to 8.8x.
Moody's expects the coronavirus to continue putting pressure on business
aviation in the months and years ahead. The agency is also cognizant
of the significant uncertainty with respect to the speed of economic recovery
and potential for multiple "waves" of the virus leading to repeated lockdowns
and further travel restrictions that might potentially affect business
aviation. Hence, the pace of Vista Global strengthening its
financial profile remains uncertain in the current business environment.
The B3 corporate family rating of Vista Global reflects the company's
(i) strong position in the market for corporate jet travel, (ii)
significant contracted revenues from a diverse customer base, (iii)
high utilization rates that enables a relatively cost-efficient
business aviation solution to its customers, (iv) meaningful free
cash flow (FCF) supported by modest capital investment needs.
The major constraints to Vista Global's B3 CFR are (i) exposure
to cyclical demand, (ii) very high Debt/EBITDA of 8.8x for
the twelve months ended March 2020 (on a Moody's adjusted basis) which
Moody's expects will tend to decline in the mid-term because of
annual amortization of aircraft financings of about $200 million,
(iii) still competitive, highly fragmented market, and (iv)
a still adequate liquidity profile.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the gradual flight activity recovery in the
business aviation market combined with material cash inflow from its Flight
Solution Program (FSP) leading to around break even quarterly net cash
flows despite meaningful aircraft financing repayments. We also
see a heightened risk that Vista Global's credit metrics improvement
takes longer than previously expected due to the high uncertainty of the
longer-term recovery in business aviation flight activity.
We also expect the shareholders to remain supportive of the business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Vista Global is able to
(1) improve debt/EBITDA to below 5.5x on a sustained basis (2)
generate more material free cash flow in excess of aircraft debt service
leading to an improved liquidity profile (3) improve EBITA margin towards
mid-teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.
Likewise, downward pressure could arise if the company (1) is unable
to reduce Debt /EBITDA to below 7x by year-end 2021, (2)
failure to improve utilization rates would in turn result in failure to
improve EBITA margins to double digit terms in percentage terms in the
next 2 years, (3) is not able to sell a sufficient level of FSP
hours to secured meaningful quarterly cash payments for a a prolonged
period, (4) generates insufficient free cash flow to meet the scheduled
amortization of its aircraft financings leading to a deterioration in
liquidity, or (5) finances its growth with additional debt leading
to weaker credit metrics.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. Business aviation sector has been one of the sectors
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to travel restrictions and
economic sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Vista Global
of deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure
to business aviation which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is still adequate. We expect free cash flow to cover
the scheduled debt amortization through 2021. As of 31 March 2020,
the company had $53 million cash on the balance sheet while having
fully drawn under its $26 million revolving credit facility,
which we do not expect to be repaid during 2020. Furthermore,
we expect the company to need to comply with the springing financial covenants
of 6.8x senior net leverage for which we expect it to remain in
compliance. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited to equity
values of VistaJet aircraft, since VistaJet's owned aircraft are
mostly pledged and XOJET's fleet, while unencumbered, is older,
providing some value should additional financing be needed.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Dubai, Vista Global Holding Ltd. (Vista
Global) is the holding company of a leading global business aviation provider
that serves corporates and high net worth individuals. The company
offers flights through its two subsidiaries VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C.
and XO Americas Holding Inc. (XOJET) primarily by membership programs
and on-demand charter on either its own aircraft ("on-fleet
division") or on a partner's aircraft ("off-fleet division") and
generated approximately $1 billion revenues in 2019. Vista
Global operates a fleet of 115 aircraft including ultra-long range,
large cabin and super-mid cabin aircraft. The company is
owned by majority shareholder and founder Thomas Flohr and minority shareholders
Rhône Capital, Mubadala and Clearlake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Steinicke
AVP Mgr-Rtgs - Research Sup
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454