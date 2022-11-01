Moody's downgrades Vonovia to Baa1, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Vonovia SE's (Vonovia) long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from A3 as well as Vonovia's senior unsecured debt issuance programme rating to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action reflects the changed operating environment for Vonovia, with strongly rising interest rates weakening the outlook for property values and substantially increasing the marginal cost of debt. This will weaken Vonovia's credit metrics over time and make the execution of its large disposal programme more challenging.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Given the current marginal cost of funding and a rising trend of interest rates, property value declines in Germany are inevitable in our view. Vonovia's EPRA net initial yield was below 2.5% as of June 2022, while any party attempting to buy residential property portfolios using debt will likely pay materially more interest. We cannot forecast particular value declines, but we have included 10% value declines in our assumptions until year-end 2023.

Vonovia is committed to deliver the company through asset sales and reducing cash outflows in maintenance and capital spending. The company has identified assets amounting to EUR13 billion for potential disposal in addition to joint ventures, which would substantially mitigate the impact of rising rates and falling property values if successful. At the same time, in today's market environment, we believe that substantial disposal volumes will be difficult to achieve without more material discounts. We have assumed a total of EUR 3-4 billion proceeds from disposals, individual unit sales or other types of exposure reductions until end of 2023 in our projections (including disposals at Deutsche Wohnen SE).

Strongly changed interest rates will reduce fixed charge cover. Vonovia has a well-spread debt maturity profile, but it has funding needs from refinancing and capital spending. Hence disposal success will be a key driver for the speed at which average interest cost rise for the company.

As a consequence of our assumed value declines and asset disposals, Vonovia's Moody's-adjusted debt to gross assets will likely remain above 45% by end of 2023. Fixed charge cover will decline towards 3.3-3.9x, but we recognise that the volume and timing of refinancing and asset disposals can have meaningful impact on our forecast. Net debt/EBITDA will decline to 15-16x from current 18.6x also due to one quarter of Deutsche Wohnen SE earnings not yet contribution to the last twelve months EBITDA.

The operational stability of Vonovia remains largely intact in our view. Regulation and supply constraints mean cash flows remain predictably stable to moderately increasing. If anything, supply shortage will increase due to lower volumes of construction, making changes to regulation the main operational risk without tangible risks of shorter term changes. Concerns around tenant health exist, but so far we have not assumed a material change to moderate but steady rental increase expectations.

Consequently Vonovia's rating continues to benefit from its stable and highly regulated residential rental markets in Germany, Sweden and Austria. The rating also benefits from a good competitive situation in the challenge to meet environmental targets, recurring funding and earnings potential from an established sales programme from newly developed or existing properties; good access to debt capital with a well-spread maturity profile, a good level of unencumbered assets and well diversified funding sources.

LIQUIDITY

Vonovia's liquidity is adequate. Its major liquidity needs are refinancings and capital spending on its portfolio. Leaving aside expected proceeds from divestments, the company faces around EUR 5 billion of debt maturities as of June 2022 until the end of 2023, with additional EUR 4.7 billion in 2024. The company has guided to EUR 1.3-1.5 billion of capital spending for 2022, and we would expect this volume to be similar to slightly lower going forward. As of 30 June 2022, Vonovia had around EUR 1.5bn of unrestricted cash plus more than a billion Euro in marketable securities and short-term financial assets. Its around EUR 3.3 billion revolving facilities were completed undrawn with the largest part maturing in 2024. Vonovia also retains around 30% of its guided EUR 2-2.1 billion group FFO after dividends in addition to regularly used scrip dividends. In the next 12-18 month, we expect Vonovia to focus on taping more secured debt next to using disposal proceeds to pay down debt.

Vonovia's maintains sufficient covenant headroom. While covenants on loans vary, the most relevant bond covenants at this point are 60% LTV (vs 43.1% reported) and unencumbered assets to unsecured debt >125% (vs 163% reported).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur if

- Moody's-adjusted fixed charge cover remains sustainably above 3.5x despite rising rates

- Moody's-adjusted debt/total assets reduces towards 40%

- Vonovia further reduces secured debt to increase effective volumes that can be funded in the bank market

- Regulatory, political and market conditions for the German rental housing sector revert back to a favourable environment allowing sustained strong rental growth

- Net debt/EBITDA sustaining below mid-teens

A downgrade could occur if

- Unfavourable changes to property regulation or market conditions in Germany

- Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage reduces to below 3x

- Moody's-adjusted debt/total assets fails to stabilise materially below 50%

- Vonovia fails to keep financial flexibility with access to secured debt to fund 1-2 years of maturities or otherwise weakens its liquidity profile

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

