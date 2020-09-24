Moody's downgrades Voyager Aviation Holdings' long-term senior unsecured debt rating to Caa2 from B2, outlook remains negative

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC's (Voyager) corporate
family rating to B3 from B1 and its long-term senior unsecured
rating to Caa2 from B2.
The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has downgraded Voyager's ratings to reflect the rising
refinancing risk that the company has with respect to the August 2021
maturity of its $415 million senior unsecured notes, considering
the company's uncertain access to debt capital amid the aviation
sector downturn and limited alternate liquidity. Voyager management
has reported that it is pursuing various alternatives to enhance the company's
cash position and address the upcoming maturity, including potential
additional secured and unsecured financing arrangements. Most of
Voyager's funding is provided by amortizing non-recourse secured
debt whose debt service is supported by the cash flows generated by pledged
aircraft and associated leases. However, the company's
small fleet of 18 aircraft, the collateral pledge of all of its
aircraft, as well as lenders' shift to more conservative loan
underwriting in the current weakened operating environment likely limits
Voyager's ability to extract sufficient funds from secured financing
and other alternatives to repay the senior notes at maturity. Unlike
higher rated aircraft leasing companies, Voyager has no committed
backup line of credit from which it can borrow to cover liquidity contingencies.
Additionally, it is undetermined whether Voyager's sponsor
Centerbridge Partners would consider providing capital support to strengthen
Voyager's liquidity position. Voyager's limited liquidity
alternatives raise the risk that holders of the company's senior
notes could be subject to a distressed exchange of the notes, in
Moody's view.
The downturn in the airline industry has weakened the market value of
commercial aircraft, eroding the current value of Voyager's
residual interest in the aircraft it has pledged to secured lenders,
which constitutes the primary source of asset coverage for Voyager's
senior notes. As a result of the weakened asset coverage,
Moody's has downgraded Voyager's senior unsecured notes by
three notches while downgrading its corporate family rating by two notches.
Voyager's B3 corporate family and Caa2 long-term senior unsecured
ratings reflect the company's small competitive scale compared to rated
peers, higher aircraft and airline lessee concentrations,
and limited alternate liquidity but also the relatively low average age
and long average remaining lease term of the company's aircraft fleet
and the stronger average credit quality of the company's airline customers.
To date, Voyager has made proportionately fewer rent deferral accommodations
to its customers than other Moody's rated aircraft leasing companies.
A high percentage of Voyager's customers are "flag"
carriers that have received capital support and should better endure the
downturn in air travel compared to weaker competitors. However,
the company continues to work with certain customers whose rental payments
are in arrears regarding formal rental relief, representing a material
proportion of Voyager's revenues. Secured lenders on the
aircraft appear also likely to temporarily relax debt service requirements
on the aircraft in question, mitigating the decline in Voyager's
rent collections. These factors highlight the above average credit
quality of Voyager's airline customers but also its high customer
concentrations.
Voyager's $1.8 billion fleet of 18 aircraft at 30
June 2020 had an average age of 5.4 years, which compares
favorably with other aircraft leasing companies, and a weighted
average remaining lease term of 6.8 years, consistent with
the rated peer median. The company's aircraft include recent
vintage Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 passenger and Boeing 747 freighter
models that are deployed in core service by the respective airline and
cargo operators, but whose user base is smaller than widely operated
narrow-body aircraft. Moody's believes that the current
downturn has elevated the residual value and remarketing risks of even
newer wide-body aircraft. Moody's expects that recovery
in air travel volumes will materially strengthen toward 2019 levels in
2023, but that recovery in utilization of wide-body aircraft
will lag utilization improvements of narrow body aircraft.
Voyager's outlook remains negative, based on Moody's expectation
that the downturn in airline sector will weaken the company's access
to debt capital to refinance its 2021 senior notes maturity and that the
company's cash flow will be pressured by the weakened financial
condition of its airline customers.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on Voyager of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, the outlook can be
stabilized and the ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1)
demonstrates that it has sufficient liquidity to repay its August 2021
senior notes as well as meet other operating and financial liquidity requirements
over the outlook horizon; 2) improves fleet and customer diversification;
3) generates consistently positive profitability; and 4) reduces
its ratio of debt to tangible net worth to less than 3.5x.
Moody's could downgrade Voyager's ratings if the company: 1) is
not able to refinance or accumulate sufficient funds to repay its August
2021 $415 million senior notes; 2) significantly increases
its debt-to-tangible net worth ratio; or 3) experiences
a deterioration operating prospects including from a disruption in air
travel and weakening of airline credit quality.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
