Moody's downgrades Vue to Ca; outlook negative

London, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Vue International Bidco plc ("Vue") to Ca from Caa2, as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the instrument rating on the €634 million senior secured term loan due 2026 and the Â£65 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025, both issued by Vue. The outlook on the ratings is negative.

The ratings downgrade follows the company's announcement on 13th July 2022 of a proposed scheme of arrangement that would provide the company with a new super senior credit facility of Â£81 million and replace its senior secured debt with a new Â£550 million term loan. In the process, Â£225 million of first lien will be equitized and all of second lien debt will be extinguished. Equitizing first lien lenders will receive 100% of post-restructuring pre-dilution equity. The convening hearing for the scheme is scheduled on the 27th of July and the restructuring is expected to be completed in November 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects to consider this transaction as a distressed exchange which is a default under Moody's definitions. The agency will assign an "/LD" (Limited Default) to the PDR for a period of three business days, on completion of the restructuring.

The company indicated that its recovery from the pandemic was hampered by the emergence of the Omicron variant in December 2021 which reduced the pace of customers returning to movie theatres. As a result, Vue anticipates that in the absence of the proposed transaction, it will experience a liquidity shortage in the fourth quarter of 2022 after breaching the minimum liquidity covenant of Â£35 million.

Moody's positively acknowledges that the completion of the announced debt restructuring will help to bring the company's debt leverage down meaningfully thereby restoring the company's financial flexibility. Moody's expects that Vue's ratings could be upgraded following this transaction assuming admissions and operational recovery continue as currently envisioned.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the high likelihood of default on the first lien debt over the coming months, if the announced debt restructuring transaction concludes successfully.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider assigning an "/LD" to the PDR for a period of three business days, on completion of the restructuring.

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure before the completion of the company's debt restructuring transaction.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vue International Bidco plc (Vue) is a leading international cinema operator, managing well known brands in major European markets and is the second-largest European cinema operator by number of screens. The company, originally founded in 1998, has grown through a number of acquisitions, complemented by organic growth and new site openings. In fiscal 2021, company has recorded revenue of Â£386 million and EBITDA of Â£24 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

