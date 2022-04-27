Moody's downgrades Vyaire's CFR to Caa2, outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Vyaire Medical, Inc. ("Vyaire") to Caa2 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the secured first lien credit facilities to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is stable.

The rating downgrade reflects Vyaire's considerably strained liquidity at a time when the company is executing its turnaround strategy. The turnaround strategy, which involves significant execution risks, includes improving days sales outstanding (DSO), stabilizing manufacturing and distribution processes and readjusting to a more sustainable demand for the company's ventilator products. A potential misstep in execution or an unforeseen negative event could result in a liquidity shortfall and an increased probability of default. Given the constrained liquidity, there is a risk that the company will pursue a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's financial policy remains aggressive reflected in very high financial leverage and weak liquidity.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Vyaire Medical, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vyaire Medical, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects Vyaire's weak liquidity with very limited revolver availability, negative free cash flow, and very high financial leverage (after excluding one-time EBITDA addbacks). Moody's estimates that the company's debt/ EBITDA will remain over 8.5x in 2022. The rating also reflects execution risks stemming from an ongoing turnaround strategy and normalization of ventilator demand to pre-pandemic levels. Offsetting some of these constraints, the rating is supported by the recurring nature of a portion of the company's revenues and good geographic and product diversity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a slowing rate of cash burn as some of the recent cash costs to stabilize the business will not recur going forward. It also reflects Moody's view that the company's core products continue to have sustainable demand to support the company's operating performance.

Vyaire's liquidity is will remain weak in the next 12-18 months. The company had approximately $26.5 million in available cash and $27 million available for drawings under its $130 million revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021. The company's revolving credit facilities are expiring in less than a year and with increased interest rates, it may be costly to extend the maturity of the existing revolver. Moody's believes that the company will struggle to generate positive free cash flow in the next 12 months. In a downside scenario, the company will need to fully draw its revolver to continue running its operations.

The company's first lien revolver and term loan are rated Caa1, one notch above the Caa2 Corporate Family Rating. The Caa1 rating on the first lien debt reflects the secured nature of these facilities and a priority position over the €75 million second lien term loan (not rated). The borrowing under the notes purchase agreement (not rated) is also secured and ranks the same as the first lien debt in terms of seniority.

ESG considerations are material to Vyaire's credit profile. For Vyaire, the social risks are primarily associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects. Additionally, the company's operating performance has been severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. While the company benefitted from large orders for its ventilator products, the pandemic-related spike in demand also complicated the company's business optimization plans and turnaround strategy. From a governance perspective, the company's transition to a stand-alone company was challenging, with numerous execution issues leading to disruption to customers, and high management turnover, pointing to higher-than-average governance risk. The company also had frequent changes in senior management which added an additional layer of challenge in execution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance or liquidity deteriorates. An unforeseen negative event like a recall of a key product, departure of the key management team member(s) and/or employees or loss of key customers could also lead to a rating downgrade. The inability to meet near-term demand for its products in a profitable manner would also likely result in rating pressure. The company's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's foresees an increased probability of default.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes its turnaround strategy, improves liquidity and starts generating positive free cash flow. The company's revolving credit facility is current at this time. An extension of revolver maturity will support a positive rating action. Moody's believes that the company needs to further stabilize its operations to be able to generate positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vyaire is a manufacturer and distributor of respiratory products. The company's products are focused on respiratory health, including respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, airway management and operative care consumables. The company's revenues for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were around $800 million. Vyaire is privately owned by Apax Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

