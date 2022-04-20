Moody's downgrades WEI Sales to B2; outlook stable

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded WEI Sales LLC's ("WEI") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. In addition, Moody's also downgraded the rating on WEI's first lien term loan due 2025 to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that operating profits will remain weak in the next 12 to 18 months as inflationary costs pressures, such as diary, freight, and labor, continue to challenge the company's operations. WEI ended fiscal 2021 with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of approximately 5x on an LTM basis, excluding the effect of unusually large equity compensation revaluation. Although the company is announcing price increases to offset inflationary headwinds, Moody's believes that WEI's LTM debt/EBITDA is likely to remain above 5x in the next 12 to 18 months.

WEI is continuing to execute its strategy to shift to higher growth products and the resulting investment along with distributions and working capital needs continue to lead to negative free cash flow. Moody's views WEI's continued shift in focus away from its lower margin private label business (54% of sales in FY21) as a credit positive, although inflationary headwinds in the next 12 to 18 months are likely to offset any operating margin improvement as a result of the shift in business mix. Over the last few years, WEI has made a number of investments (organic and through acquisitions) to increase its mix of higher growth branded and novelty ice cream sales. These investments have proven beneficial to the company's revenues, particularly in 2021 as novelty ice cream category sales grew 6.3% in 2021 compared to 2020 while packaged ice cream sales declined 6.5% as a category during that same time period according to Nielsen data.

Moody's expects WEI's EBITDA to remain relatively flat in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2021, despite a low single digit increase in revenues, as inflationary headwinds are likely to continue to impact operating profits, at least through the first half of fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2022, Moody's is forecasting WEI to incur a free cashflow deficit of approximately $80-85 million, as the company funds capital expenditures of approximately $85 million, working capital needs, and pays a dividend of approximately $14 million. However, in fiscal 2023, Moody's believes that WEI could generate break-even free cashflow, even while funding $70-80 million in capital expenditures and paying a dividend of approximately $14 million, as lower equity based non-cash compensation expenses and working capital improvements lead to higher cash from operations in fiscal 2023. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA leverage to remain relatively flat over the next two fiscal years as higher debt levels, as a result of negative free cash flow in fiscal 2022, offset any improvements in EBITDA in fiscal 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WEI's B2 CFR reflects its participation in the low growth and highly competitive ice cream industry and modest scale relative to the two global ice cream market leaders, Nestlé, and Unilever. The company's credit profile also reflects high financial leverage with debt to EBITDA of 5x as of last-twelve-months ending January 1, 2022. Leverage is elevated as inflationary cost pressures and a decline in packaged ice cream sales have negatively impacted EBITDA. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain around 5x in the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, WEI's practice of distributing the bulk of operating cash flow less capital expenditures to shareholders is aggressive and diminishes financial flexibility. The company benefits from solid niche positions in both private label and branded ice cream for novelty and packaged ice cream products.

WEI's adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2022, in the range of $80-90 million, and close to flat in fiscal 2023. Liquidity is supported by a $225 million ABL revolving credit facility that expires in 2025, which had less than $1 million drawn as of January 1, 2022. In addition, the company had approximately $22 million in cash as of January 1, 2022. Moody's estimates that the company will have to draw on its revolver in Fiscal 2022 to fund capital expenditures of approximately $80 million and dividends of approximately $14 million. WEI doesn't have any significant debt maturities until 2025. The cash sources provide good coverage for the $6.1 million in mandatory annual term loan amortization.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

WEI has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company is moderately negatively exposed to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of raw materials.

WEI, like the overall packaged food sector is moderately exposed to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards, and customer relations. The company is moderately exposed to responsible production which reflects the sourcing of a number of raw materials. The company must cost-effectively manage a supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that face risks around proper labeling, contamination or product recalls.

In terms of governance, Moody's views WEI's financial policy as aggressive. This is supported by the company's debt funded acquisitions and investments, family ownership, aggressive shareholder distributions, and negative free cash flow generation. Of note, payouts on the company's multi-year equity-based compensation have also contributed to negative free cash flow. The aggressive financial policy is also evident in the current financial leverage of 5.0x. Family ownership also has favorable operating influences. The current CEO, Michael Wells, is the grandson of Fred H. Wells, who founded the business in 1913. The family's heritage creates a long-term investment orientation that supports solid plant operation, product quality and customer relationships, which are ultimately beneficial to operating cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that WEI will benefit from price increases that the company has already taken, and operating margins will improve in the second half of fiscal 2022 and in Fiscal 2023. In addition, the stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain adequate liquidity to fund operating needs in 2022 including capital spending and working capital, and that the company will not incur a free cash flow deficit in fiscal 2023.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains stable operating performance including positive organic growth, improves the EBITDA margin, generates sustained and comfortably positive free cash flow, and maintains good liquidity. Debt to EBITDA would need to be sustained below 4x to be considered for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if WEI's market position erodes, revenue declines, the EBITDA margin contracts further, or if acquisitions and investments fail to translate into meaningful earnings growth that reduces leverage. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, financial policy turns more aggressive, or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x.

Headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, family-owned Wells Enterprises, Inc. manufactures ice cream for sale to customers throughout the United States. The company sells both branded products and private label products. The company manufactures its products in four facilities located in Iowa, New York and New Jersey, and Nevada, providing it with national manufacturing capabilities. Annual sales were $1.6 billion for the last-twelve-months ending January 1, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

