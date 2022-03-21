Moody's downgrades WEPA's rating to B1 CFR; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German tissue producer WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (WEPA) to B1 from Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) has been downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured bonds maturing in 2026 and 2027 to B2 from B1. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that the recent surge in energy prices will prevent WEPA from deleveraging in the next few quarters so that WEPA's gross leverage as adjusted by Moody's will remain high in the range of 5.5x -6.5x in 2022. This level is not commensurate with the previous Ba3 rating and is also weak for the B1 rating level. However, the rating agency believes that the demand for WEPA's tissue products is non-cyclical and stable, allowing the company to recover its increased cost base over time.

Moreover, Moody's thinks that WEPA as one of the largest private label producers in Europe is in a more favorable position compared to its peers in a potential economic downturn scenario. Therefore, Moody's expects to see a significantly lower level of financial leverage from 2023 onwards. However, today's rating action also takes into consideration the increased volatility of raw materials and energy prices, which leads to a higher uncertainty in terms of WEPA's price adaptations and earnings recovery.

The rating action further considers WEPA's tightened liquidity and lower flexibility as strategic investments approved in 2020 will continue for a slightly prolonged cycle. Moody's expects WEPA's net leverage to have already exceeded the springing covenant level of 5.75x at the year-end 2021, so that only 40% of its €150 million revolving facility due in June 2023 is available for drawdowns. Furthermore, net leverage will likely remain above this level throughout 2022, requiring the company to rely more on its cash on balance sheet (Moody's expects €25 million at YE2021) and availability under the ABS programme at YE 2021 (Moody's expects €15 million availability at YE2021). The latter is structured dynamically so that it can increase in size if revenues grow. Moody's expects that WEPA's cash generation will be limited over the coming quarters given the earnings pressure and also taking into account targeted measures to reduce capex and operating costs.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) the group's leading market position in the production of private-label consumer tissue products, which benefit from fairly stable demand; (2) long relationships and strong ties with customers, including joint product development; (3) strategically located good-quality assets, which are close to customers and limit transportation costs; (4) focus on continuous efficiency improvements, including risk management for raw material fluctuations; and (5) financial policy that targets reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x – 3.5x (5x in the last 12 months that ended September 2021).

The rating is primarily constrained by (1) WEPA's susceptibility to increasingly volatile input costs, which has resulted in accelarted volatility in its credit metrics because of the usual delay in passing the increased costs to customers; (2) the company's moderate size, with sales of about €1.2 billion for the 12 months that ended September 2021, and a relatively narrow product portfolio compared with larger peers, such as Essity Aktiebolag (Essity, Baa1 stable); (3) its limited geographical diversification, with operations mainly in mature Western European markets; and (4) some customer concentration, with a few large customers having significant pricing power.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WEPA's profitability will start to demonstrate a visible recovery during 2022 because of increased pace of sales price adaptations on the back of long-term oriented customer relationships. This would allow its gross leverage to decline below 5.5x in 2023 at latest. Furthermore, the stable outlook is conditional upon maintaining an at least adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, including securitisation, below 4.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin above 10% on a sustained basis;

• Positive free cash flow generation, though expansion capex may over time lead to limited periods of negative free cash flow.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, including securitisation, above 5.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin below 7% on a sustained basis

• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

WEPA's liquidity is adequate. Cash sources consist of €19 million in cash on balance as of 30 September 2021 and €150 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2023. The company has reset its springing covenant on the RCF by 0.25x to 5.75x, though Moody's expects WEPA to exceed this level already by the year-end 2021 so that only 40% of the RCF is actually available. WEPA's €180 million ABS facility, €108 million of which was used as of the end of September 2021, is an additional source of funds, although we consider it less reliable than cash or the RCF. Furthermore, we expect the company to consume cash in 2021-22 because of strategic investments in Poland and the UK, which are largely funded with increased ABS-line utilisation, which availability was increased by debt refinancing in 2019/20.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

The B2 rating on the €600 million guaranteed senior secured notes is one notch below the group's CFR. The rating on this instrument reflects its junior ranking behind the €150 million super senior RCF and Moody's assumption of preferred treatment for trade payables in a going-concern scenario.

The RCF and the guaranteed senior secured notes share the same collateral package, consisting of materially all of the group's assets, as well as upstream guarantees from most of the group's operating subsidiaries, representing a substantial share of assets and EBITDA. However, RCF lenders benefit from priority treatment in a default scenario because their claims have a priority right of payment before any remaining proceeds are distributed to the holders of the guaranteed senior secured notes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers environmental and social risks to be moderately negative for Paper and Forest Products industry. WEPA has identified sustainability as one of its strategic priorities and aims to increase the use of recycled fiber sources in tissue production. It also aims to reduce emissions, transportation and energy consumption while using more sustainable packaging. WEPA is a private family-owned company, targeting a moderate level of financial leverage defined as 2.5x – 3.5x net leverage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Arnsberg, Germany, WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (WEPA) is among the leading producers and suppliers of tissue paper products in Europe. The company focuses on private-label consumer tissue products, which generate around 85% of its group sales, with the remainder generated primarily from tissue solutions for away-from-home applications. The company operates 21 paper machines and around 80 converting lines at 13 production sites across Europe and has around 4,000 employees. WEPA generated around €1.2 billion of sales in the 12 months that ended September 2021. The company operates in Europe, with an established footprint in Germany, Italy, Benelux, France, Poland and the UK.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

