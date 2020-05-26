Moody's downgrades WESCO's CFR to B1; concludes review; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded WESCO International, Inc.'s ("WESCO") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes at WESCO Distribution, Inc. to B2 from B1 The outlook was revised to stable, from ratings under review. This action concludes the review of the ratings initiated on January 14, 2020.

Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed $2.825 billion in new senior unsecured notes, issued in various 5 and 8 year tranches. Proceeds from the new unsecured notes offering will be used to redeem the outstanding senior unsecured notes of Anixter International Inc. (Anixter), totaling approximately $940 million, and partially finance the planned acquisition of Anixter which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2020.

The downgrade of WESCO's existing ratings reflects the substantial increase in leverage associated with the acquisition of Anixter. Moody's estimates that pro forma debt-to-EBITDA would increase to 6.1x from 4.0x as of March 31, 2020. Moody's also recognizes the heightened integration and execution risk given the magnitude of the transaction, which will double the size of the company.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: WESCO International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

..Issuer: WESCO Distribution, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: WESCO Distribution, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WESCO Distribution, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: WESCO International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

WESCO's B1 CFR reflects the company's well-established position as a global distributor of electrical, industrial and communications products and services and good liquidity position. Moody's also considers corporate governance aspects of WESCO, including a financial strategy characterized by conservative balance sheet management, and a track record of maintaining leverage within its target range of 2.0-3.5x (as calculated by the company). These credit strengths are offset by high financial leverage, operating margin volatility, competitive pressures and a limited ability to pass on higher costs. Furthermore, WESCO is expected to face headwinds in 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and government imposed shutdowns that impacted their customers and suppliers across most end markets. This will result in top line contraction and modest margin declines in 2020 followed by a slow recovery in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. WESCO's exposure to construction and industrial end markets has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WESCO's financial leverage will remain high over the next 12 months, but will decline over time through a combination of earnings growth and debt repayment. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation that WESCO will continue to generate solid free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

WESCO's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's liquidity will remain good, characterized by anticipated strong positive free cash flow, despite increased interest expense and dividends on preferred shares that will be used to fund a portion of the Anixter acquisition, and ample revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WESCO's ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA were sustained below 4.5x and interest coverage (measured as EBITA-to-Interest Expense) is sustained above 3.0x. Furthermore, an upgrade would require maintenance of positive free cash flow and a conservative financial policy. Finally, an upgrade is predicated on the successful integration of the Anixter acquisition.

The ratings could be downgraded should leverage not meaningfully decline below pro forma levels within 12-18 months. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies become increasingly aggressive, including additional debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. Finally, a downgrade of the ratings would occur if the company's liquidity deteriorates, including lack of free cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WESCO is a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, construction products, communications maintenance, repair and operating supplies in North America. The company primarily operates in the US and Canada and generated approximately $8.4 billion in revenues for the twelve month period ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

