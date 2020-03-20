Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. Related Research Credit Opinion: Promontoria Holding 264 B.V.: Update following downgrade of CFR to B3 LGD Assessment: Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades WFS' CFR to B3 from B2, negative outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. Announcement: Moody's: French corporate bond issuance to remain steady in the next 18 months; credit quality stable Announcement: Moody's: French corporate bond issuance to remain steady in the next 18 months; credit quality stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades WFS to Caa1; outlook negative 20 Mar 2020 Stockholm, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Promontoria Holding 264 B.V.'s ("WFS" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded WFS' probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the €660 million senior secured notes maturing 2023 to Caa1 from B3. The outlook on all ratings was maintained at negative. The rating action reflects the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak across many regions and markets which will have a significant negative impact on WFS's already weakened credit profile. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. WFS is directly exposed to the air freight industry, which in turn is exposed to the airline sector and global trade market that have been severely affected by the outbreak. This has left the company vulnerable to shifts in consumer demand and market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on WFS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. WFS' credit quality was already negatively affected in 2019 from the contraction in the cargo market due to ongoing trade tensions and weakness in global trade. While this was partially offset by the strong performance in ground handling activities, the company faced significant challenges in its French operations. As a result WFS took the decision to discontinue its activities at Orly airport, one of its key strategic hubs, late last year. The company also incurred higher operating costs in 2019 to support the enhancement of its global central functions and the non-recurring costs remained exceptionally high. As a consequence, WFS's reported EBITDA declined by 39% despite an organic revenue growth of 5.7%. The current market environment is expected to result in a sharp decline in revenue in at least the next three months as the economic and trade disruption continues to spread. The rapid decline in revenue is expected to have a significant impact on WFS profitability given its relatively high fixed cost base, increasing the risk of a covenant breach in 2020. The company is taking extensive measures to reduce the impact on its earnings and liquidity, however the immediate effect is expected to be limited. A significant negative FCF in 2020 is likely which will further stress the company's liquidity profile and credit metrics, which have already been weak for the previous rating category. It is difficult to assess the full impact that the current pandemic will have on WFS performance in 2020 due to the high uncertainty of the length and severity of the spread. A more severe downside scenario with a prolonged duration of the outbreak beyond Q2 could lead to an unsustainable capital structure. At the same time WFS has historically achieved a quicker recovery in times of economic rebound and, as a result, Moody's assumptions could change depending on the market development. Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private equity ownership and financial policy. Often in private equity-sponsored deals, owners tend to have a higher tolerance for leverage, greater propensity to favour shareholders over creditors, as well as greater appetite for M&A to maximise growth and return on their investments. LIQUIDITY WFS' liquidity profile is weak, on the back of continued negative free cash flow and Moody's expectation that it will remain negative in 2020. As of 31 December 2019, its cash on balance sheet was around €66 million and it had access to around €50 million of undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF), post drawdowns and letter-of-credit utilization. The company's working capital is seasonal with an intramonth working cash need of around €40 million. The company has access to committed and uncommitted factoring facility lines although a large part is currently being utilised. While Moody's expects WFS to take further actions to strengthen its liquidity, a more severe downside could rapidly reduce its available resources. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The €660 million senior secured notes due 2023 (rated Caa1 and comprising 6.75% €400 million fixed rate and 6.25%+ Euribor €260 million floating notes) have the same security and guarantees as the €100 million RCF (unrated) due 2023. The security includes share pledges in subsidiaries, intragroup receivables due to subsidiaries and cash. However, the notes rank behind the RCF because of contractual subordination via the intercreditor agreement in case of enforcement. This leads to an outcome in which the senior secured notes are rated at the same level as the CFR because the senior secured debt accounts for the majority of modelled debt. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could further deteriorate WFS' liquidity profile and lead to an unsustainable capital structure. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE Upward pressure could develop if the impact from the pandemic is less severe than Moody's anticipates and that the company is able to maintain and improve its profitability, leading to an increase in Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest to at least 1x and improved liquidity profile. Downward pressure could develop if the pandemic results in a more severe impact on the operating performance, which could further deteriorate WFS' liquidity profile and lead to an unsustainable capital structure. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Paris, France, WFS is a global aviation services company, principally focused on cargo handling (66% of revenue in 2019) and ground handling (31%), with a small presence in transport infrastructure management and services (3%). The company operates across 22 countries through 179 airport locations and serves over 270 major airlines worldwide. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Nathalie Tuszewski

AVP-Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

