Moody's downgrades WIN Waste's CFR and first lien to B2; outlook changed to negative

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc. (WIN), including the corporate family rating to B2 from B1, probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and first-lien senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrades and outlook change to negative reflect WIN's weaker operating performance driven by several operating challenges that are unlikely to improve meaningfully in the near term, sustaining the company's high leverage and constraining its liquidity. The company is navigating recent headwinds from unplanned outages/downtime at certain waste-to-energy (WtE) facilities, supply chain delays for delivery of related repair parts, and volume disruptions for its rail-served landfills and transfer stations tied to extended labor/union issues at its rail partner, CSX. Moody's expects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain above 6x through 2023.

Further, the available liquidity on WIN's revolving credit facility has materially declined as the company has tapped the revolver to fund growth initiatives. Moody's expects the sponsor (shareholder) to support the company given WIN's modest liquidity and sustained negative free cash flow, driven in part by a sizable capital investment program. Moody's notes the sponsor (Macquarie) has previously provided capital support for the company's growth investments.

Moody's took the following actions on WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc.:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WIN's ratings reflect its modest scale with a primary regional focus in the Northeast US, capital-intensive business model that constrains free cash flow and high financial leverage, sustained in part by an aggressive acquisition strategy. WIN is also exposed to earnings and cash flow volatility from fluctuating commodity prices and wholesale power markets in its energy business (about 15% of revenue), although that risk is partially mitigated by hedging. Rising costs for labor and equipment will continue to exert margin pressures amid labor availability and supply chain issues. But higher pricing on renewed and renewing contracts along with expected positive momentum in fixing recent operational issues should support an improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

WIN benefits from stable waste disposal demand, underpinned by long term contracts (averaging 7 years), and valuable infrastructure assets with high barriers to entry that support a recurring revenue base. With disposal capabilities supported by strategically located facilities and rail-connected transfer stations, the company is well-positioned to capture growing demand in the northeast US, a region with declining landfill disposal capacity and a supply-demand imbalance. Moody's believes this will continue to provide favorable pricing conditions and support stronger margins and cash flow over time.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the timing to restore disrupted plant operations and disposal volumes and meaningfully improving earnings and liquidity.

Moody's views liquidity as limited but adequate in the near term, with some flexibility to reduce capital expenditures to enable modest positive free cash flow, availability on the $477 million revolving facility and cash on hand expected to remain above $20 million. Nevertheless, given the company's substantive capex and vulnerability to plant disruptions, Moody's expects that WIN will have to rely on the revolving facility or finding a longer term capital solution via external financing options, which could increase the company's cost of capital and leverage. The revolving facility, expiring in 2026, had approximately $126 million available at September 30, 2022, net of letters of credit. The facility is subject to a springing maximum first-lien net leverage covenant of 7x, tested if borrowings exceed 35% of the revolver commitment and subject to certain carve-outs related to letters of credit. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance though the level of headroom in complying with the covenant will tighten in the near term. The term loan has no financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with a failure to improve operating results, including expectations of declining organic revenue growth, weakening margins and/or debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6x. Inability to improve the available liquidity in the near term, including meaningfully increasing the revolver availability, could lead to a downgrade especially given the company's negative free cash flow and liquidity needs.

Although unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded with profitable and prudent expansion of the company's operating footprint beyond its primary northeast US markets for greater scale. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 5x, EBITA-to-interest above 1.0x and free cash flow-to-debt at 1%-3% could also support a ratings upgrade. The maintenance of good liquidity, including sustained positive free cash flow, maintaining ample revolver availability and reduced reliance on external funding sources, would also be a prerequisite for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc. The company was formed in January 2021 from the combination of Wheelabrator and Tunnel Hill Partners, LP, a leading integrated waste-by-rail company in the US which owns and operates a network of collection and transfer assets in the Northeast US. WIN Waste has additional assets/facilities in Ohio, Georgia, Florida and the Mid-Atlantic US. The company and its subsidiaries, including the legacy Wheelabrator entities and Tunnel Hill Partners, LP, are owned by affiliates of Macquarie, a private equity firm. Revenue was approximately $1.1 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

