Moody's downgrades WME IMG's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded WME IMG, LLC's (WME
IMG) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of
Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the
first lien credit facility ratings (including a senior secured revolver
and term loan issued by its subsidiary) to B3 from B2. The outlook
was changed to negative from stable.
The downgrade of WME IMG's ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak which has limited the ability to hold live events and complete
media production as anticipated. While some events will be rescheduled
to future quarters, others will be cancelled due to the pandemic.
As a result, leverage levels will increase substantially and liquidity
will deteriorate for as long as live events continue to be impacted by
the coronavirus.
A summary of Moody's actions are as follows:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: WME IMG, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
..Issuer: William Morris Endeavor Entertainment,
LLC
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: WME IMG, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
WME IMG's B3 CFR reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the
ability to hold live events and complete entertainment production as scheduled,
as well as on the overall economy which will lead to lower discretionary
consumer spending. While many events may be rescheduled later in
the year depending on the duration of the outbreak, others may be
held without fans in attendance, and others may be cancelled.
Concerts are projected to be the most impacted due to its reliance on
fans in attendance, but other events such as Wimbledon and the Miami
Open have also been cancelled. Sports revenues generated from media
agreements are less likely to be impacted as the events are more likely
to be held without fans in attendance, but there continues to be
uncertainty on how many events will be rescheduled later in the year.
WME IMG's already high leverage level of approximately 7x as of
Q3 2019 is projected to increase materially in the near term, while
liquidity will deteriorate as long as the coronavirus limits the ability
to hold scheduled events.
WME IMG benefits from its size and global scale, as well as diversified
operations in client representation, event operations, distribution
of media, sponsorship, marketing and other services.
While WME IMG does not own a significant amount of content or events,
ownership of events has increased in recent years. The majority
of costs are variable and Moody's projects WME IMG will not incur
material expenses for cancelled events. While film production has
been delayed, Moody's expects production will be one of the
earlier business segments to resume operations as the impact of the coronavirus
abates. In the near term, WME IMG will be focused on cost
savings and preserving liquidity. Moody's also expects that WME
IMG will benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide
after the impact of the coronavirus subsides, as well as from revenue
synergies as the organization utilizes existing relationships within television,
film, sports, music, and advertising to grow the business.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The live entertainment
industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in WME IMG's credit profile
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and WME IMG remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on WME IMG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in WME IMG's credit
profile is its aggressive financial policy. WME IMG has maintained
very high leverage levels and issued additional debt to help fund acquisitions
historically. WME IMG is a privately owned company.
WME IMG is expected to have adequate liquidity due to cash on the balance
sheet ($145 million pro forma for the On Location Experiences acquisition
in January 2020) and a $200 million revolver that matures in 2023,
but the liquidity position is projected to deteriorate until the impact
of the coronavirus subsides. Free cash flow was negative for LTM
Q3 2019 and is projected to decline further in the near term, but
Moody's expects WME IMG will be focused on preserving liquidity
and will reduce capex and operating expenses substantially. The
revolver is subject to a maximum leverage ratio covenant when greater
than 35% of the revolver is drawn, but the term loan is covenant
lite. Moody's expects that WME IMG would be able to obtain
an amendment if needed. The term loans and revolving credit facility
have a secured claim on the assets, although the company has other
joint ventures and minority ownerships that could be sold for additional
liquidity without disrupting the core business.
The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of operating
losses and cash usage due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on WME
IMG's business and the overall economy. The depth and duration
of the pandemic remain uncertain. Prolonged disruption of WME IMG's
business lines will weaken liquidity and increase leverage levels substantially
in the near term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook and uncertainty about when the different business
lines are able to operate as scheduled, an upgrade is unlikely over
the near term. A stable outlook could occur if live events were
able to occur as scheduled and leverage was projected to be under 7x with
an adequate liquidity position. Moody's would consider an upgrade
if leverage declined below 6.5x on a sustained basis and free cash
flow as a percentage of debt was in the mid-single digits.
Positive organic growth and confidence that the private equity sponsor
would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also
be required.
Moody's would downgrade WME IMG's ratings if there was ongoing cash usage
or poor operating performance that led to an elevated risk of default
or an expectation of a distressed debt exchange. Leverage sustained
above 8.5x, an EBITDA minus capex to interest ratio below
1x, or concern that WME IMG may not be able to obtain an amendment
if needed may also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
WME IMG, LLC (WME IMG) (d/b/a Endeavor) is a diversified global
company with operations in client representation, event operations,
distribution of media, sponsorship and licensing rights, as
well as marketing and other services. William Morris Endeavor Entertainment,
LLC bought IMG Worldwide Holdings, LLC (IMG) in May 2014 for approximately
$2.4 billion with equity financing from Silver Lake Partners
in the amount of $461 million. Reported revenue as of LTM
Q3 2019 was approximately $3.5 billion.
