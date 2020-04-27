Moody's downgrades WME IMG's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded WME IMG, LLC's (WME IMG) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the first lien credit facility ratings (including a senior secured revolver and term loan issued by its subsidiary) to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of WME IMG's ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has limited the ability to hold live events and complete media production as anticipated. While some events will be rescheduled to future quarters, others will be cancelled due to the pandemic. As a result, leverage levels will increase substantially and liquidity will deteriorate for as long as live events continue to be impacted by the coronavirus.

A summary of Moody's actions are as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: WME IMG, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WME IMG, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WME IMG's B3 CFR reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the ability to hold live events and complete entertainment production as scheduled, as well as on the overall economy which will lead to lower discretionary consumer spending. While many events may be rescheduled later in the year depending on the duration of the outbreak, others may be held without fans in attendance, and others may be cancelled. Concerts are projected to be the most impacted due to its reliance on fans in attendance, but other events such as Wimbledon and the Miami Open have also been cancelled. Sports revenues generated from media agreements are less likely to be impacted as the events are more likely to be held without fans in attendance, but there continues to be uncertainty on how many events will be rescheduled later in the year. WME IMG's already high leverage level of approximately 7x as of Q3 2019 is projected to increase materially in the near term, while liquidity will deteriorate as long as the coronavirus limits the ability to hold scheduled events.

WME IMG benefits from its size and global scale, as well as diversified operations in client representation, event operations, distribution of media, sponsorship, marketing and other services. While WME IMG does not own a significant amount of content or events, ownership of events has increased in recent years. The majority of costs are variable and Moody's projects WME IMG will not incur material expenses for cancelled events. While film production has been delayed, Moody's expects production will be one of the earlier business segments to resume operations as the impact of the coronavirus abates. In the near term, WME IMG will be focused on cost savings and preserving liquidity. Moody's also expects that WME IMG will benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide after the impact of the coronavirus subsides, as well as from revenue synergies as the organization utilizes existing relationships within television, film, sports, music, and advertising to grow the business.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The live entertainment industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in WME IMG's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and WME IMG remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on WME IMG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in WME IMG's credit profile is its aggressive financial policy. WME IMG has maintained very high leverage levels and issued additional debt to help fund acquisitions historically. WME IMG is a privately owned company.

WME IMG is expected to have adequate liquidity due to cash on the balance sheet ($145 million pro forma for the On Location Experiences acquisition in January 2020) and a $200 million revolver that matures in 2023, but the liquidity position is projected to deteriorate until the impact of the coronavirus subsides. Free cash flow was negative for LTM Q3 2019 and is projected to decline further in the near term, but Moody's expects WME IMG will be focused on preserving liquidity and will reduce capex and operating expenses substantially. The revolver is subject to a maximum leverage ratio covenant when greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn, but the term loan is covenant lite. Moody's expects that WME IMG would be able to obtain an amendment if needed. The term loans and revolving credit facility have a secured claim on the assets, although the company has other joint ventures and minority ownerships that could be sold for additional liquidity without disrupting the core business.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of operating losses and cash usage due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on WME IMG's business and the overall economy. The depth and duration of the pandemic remain uncertain. Prolonged disruption of WME IMG's business lines will weaken liquidity and increase leverage levels substantially in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook and uncertainty about when the different business lines are able to operate as scheduled, an upgrade is unlikely over the near term. A stable outlook could occur if live events were able to occur as scheduled and leverage was projected to be under 7x with an adequate liquidity position. Moody's would consider an upgrade if leverage declined below 6.5x on a sustained basis and free cash flow as a percentage of debt was in the mid-single digits. Positive organic growth and confidence that the private equity sponsor would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also be required.

Moody's would downgrade WME IMG's ratings if there was ongoing cash usage or poor operating performance that led to an elevated risk of default or an expectation of a distressed debt exchange. Leverage sustained above 8.5x, an EBITDA minus capex to interest ratio below 1x, or concern that WME IMG may not be able to obtain an amendment if needed may also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WME IMG, LLC (WME IMG) (d/b/a Endeavor) is a diversified global company with operations in client representation, event operations, distribution of media, sponsorship and licensing rights, as well as marketing and other services. William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC bought IMG Worldwide Holdings, LLC (IMG) in May 2014 for approximately $2.4 billion with equity financing from Silver Lake Partners in the amount of $461 million. Reported revenue as of LTM Q3 2019 was approximately $3.5 billion.

