Moody's downgrades WP CPP Holdings CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for WP CPP Holdings, LLC ("CPP"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior secured first lien credit facilities to Caa1 from B3 and the senior secured second lien term loan to Ca from Caa3. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The downgrades reflect CPP's high financial leverage, weak credit metrics and poor track record of cash generation. The downgrades also incorporate Moody's concerns about CPP's underlying ability to restore positive free cash flow generation in the face of Moody's projected negative operating cash flow and elevated capital expenditures through 2023. The annual interest expense burden is significant and will run at more than $100 million in upcoming years.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: WP CPP Holdings, LLC

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 corporate family rating balances CPP's modest scale, mixed operating history, and highly levered balance sheet against the company's incumbency position on multiple key aerospace and military platforms that have significant barriers to entry. CPP's debt-to-EBITDA of 11x as of December 2021 is very high and Moody's expects financial leverage to remain elevated (in the high single-digits) through at least 2023. This high leverage will accompany Moody's view that liquidity will be weak through 2023 because of ongoing negative free cash flow.

CPP's large exposure to commercial aerospace markets made the company particularly vulnerable to reductions in commercial aerospace build rates over the last two years. Moody's expects the on-going recovery in commercial aerospace markets to support sales and earnings growth going forward. That said, Moody's expects improvements in CPP's metrics will be gradual and extend over a number of years, such that metrics will remain weak well into 2023.

Moody's recognizes CPP's expanding set of capabilities and technologies that have translated into meaningful content wins on a number of growth platforms across commercial aerospace, military and industrial gas turbine markets. These wins coupled with CPP's recent investments in capacity should support sales and earnings growth over the intermediate period.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating cash flow will gradually improve, helping to mitigate further pressure on liquidity. Modest earnings expansion will lead to improving financial leverage although it will remain above 8x through much of 2024. That the debt capital does not begin maturing until April 2025 further mitigates liquidity risk and also supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained earnings growth, improvements in the quality of earnings such that there are fewer add-backs to EBITDA and improvements in cash generation.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to grow earnings or negative free cash flow is sustained beyond 2023.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, WP CPP Holdings, LLC - d/b/a Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) - is a castings manufacturer of engineered components and subassemblies for the commercial aerospace, military and defense and energy markets. The company is majority-owned in equal parts by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

