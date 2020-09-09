Moody's downgrades Waconia ISD 110, MN's GO to Baa1 and lease to Baa2; outlook remains negative

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service downgrades Waconia Independent School District 110, MN's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Baa1 from A2 and certificates of participation (COPs) rating to Baa2 from A3. The action affects $115 million of GOULT debt and $2.9 million of COPs outstanding. The outlook remains negative. The district's GOULT debt also carries a Aa2 enhanced rating due to the credit enhancement provided by the State of Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program (Aa2 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the district's deep negative general fund balance caused by escalating special education costs. Financial performance will improve in fiscal 2020 (ending June 30), and a large surplus is budgeted for fiscal 2021 because of new local revenue and expenditure reductions. However, general fund balance will likely be negative through at least fiscal 2022 and a positive balance by the end of fiscal 2023 depends on voters approving additional new revenue. The district's debt and pension burdens are high. But the district also has a growing tax base and high resident incomes because of its economic ties to the Twin Cities metro area. Enrollment is also growing, and will drive future operating revenue growth.

The Baa2 lease rating is notched once from the district's underlying GO rating due to the annual appropriation risk and more essential nature of the project financed (a school building).

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Waconia Independent School District 110, MN. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Waconia Independent School District 110, MN changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the deep negative general fund balance, which will make it difficult for the district to absorb any budget variances and could drive downward rating action if there is not a material improvement. Although voters recently approved an increase in local tax revenue, the district's deficit balance will remain sizable and require additional revenue or expenditure cuts before making a full recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating reserves relative to the district's budget

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial performance that adversely deviates from state approved operating plan

- Growth in debt and pension burdens

- Weakening of resident incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding GOULT debt is secured by the district's pledge to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The GOULT debt also benefits from a statutory lien, but there is no lockbox structure. The district's GOULT debt is also secured by the credit enhancement provided by the State of Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program.

The district's outstanding COPs are secured by the district's annual appropriation pledge to make rental payments to the trustee under the lease agreement.

PROFILE

Waconia ISD 110 is located 35 miles southwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, in Carver and Hennepin Counties. The district serves a population of 21,000. The district offers comprehensive educational programs for students in kindergarten through the twelfth grade. Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year is approximately 4,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Simpson

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

