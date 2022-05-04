Moody's downgrades Wahoo Fitness' CFR to B3; outlook negative

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Wahoo Fitness' CFR to B3; outlook negative

04 May 2022

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.'s (Wahoo) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to B3 from B2. The first lien credit facility consists of a $30 million first lien revolver due 2026, and a $225 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2028. The outlook is negative.

Today's downgrade and negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Wahoo's debt/EBITDA leverage will materially increase in fiscal 2022 and that liquidity is constrained due to lower revenue and earnings than Moody's previous expectations. Wahoo generated strong year-over-year revenue growth of 38% in fiscal 2021 that was driven by strong consumer demand for the company's products. However, Moody's believes 2021 earnings were bolstered by pandemic-driven demand for at-home fitness products and higher channel inventories, and thus this earnings level does not appear sustainable. Wahoo is experiencing a drop in sales of its trainer products during the start of fiscal 2022. The sales weakness is driven by channel de-stocking due to high inventory levels of trainers at retail at the end of 2021, heavy discounting of competitive products, as well as a return to more normal seasonality relative to un-seasonally large sales in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, Moody's projects Wahoo's revenue to decline in the mid-teens percentage and a meaningful decline in EBITDA of around 45% in fiscal 2022. Wahoo's debt/EBITDA leverage is expected to increase to 5.5x in fiscal 2022, up from 3.1x at the end of fiscal 2021. Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA leverage will be significantly higher during the second and third quarter periods of 2022, due to business seasonality.

Wahoo's liquidity will be constrained over the next 12 months by Moody's expectations of negative free cash flow of around $30-$35 million and high reliance on its $30 million revolver facility. Free cash flow will be pressured by significant investment in working capital, primarily in inventory to support new product launches and refreshes in 2022. Moody's projects Wahoo will rely on revolver borrowings over the next few quarters to fund the investments in inventory. Given the expected drop in profitability, Moody's expects the company will not be in compliance with the first lien credit facility financial maintenance covenant of maximum total net leverage of 5.0x, particularly during the second and third quarter periods ahead of the winter selling season. To address its constrained liquidity, Wahoo announced a proposed amendment to the first lien credit facility that will waive the financial maintenance covenant through the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and replace it with a $5 million minimum liquidity covenant. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, the covenant test will be reinstated at 7x, step down to 5.5x in the first quarter of 2023, and finally step down to 5.0x in the fourth quarter of 2023 and thereafter. Moody's believes the proposed amendment will alleviate Wahoo's covenant compliance concerns and provides some financial flexibility over the next 12 months. In addition, the company received an approximately $12 million equity co-investment from a new board member that is expected to provide near-term cash liquidity.

Wahoo has a good record of successful new product launches and it expects significant sales and earnings contribution from several new products and refreshes in late 2022. However, there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of consumer demand for the company's products. Demand could moderate or turn negative as ongoing inflationary pressures are starting to erode consumer spending power, and as consumes shift spending back to categories that were limited over the past few years such as travel. There is also uncertainty regarding macro-economic conditions particularly in Europe, the company's largest market, and ongoing supply chain challenges could also pressure profitability if the company is unable to mitigate cost inflation.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wahoo's B3 CFR reflects its relatively small revenue base and limited track record operating at its current scale, with revenue more than tripling in the last three years. The company has a narrow product focus in a discretionary and competitive niche segment with most of its revenue related to the sale of indoor bike trainers and other endurance fitness products. Wahoo's rating also reflects Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA will increase to 5.5x in fiscal 2022, driven by revenue and EBITDA declines due to weak sales of trainers during the first half of 2022. Wahoo's liquidity is adequate, constrained by Moody's expectations of negative free cash flow of $30-$35 million and high reliance on its revolver over the next 12 months. The company's proposed amendment and covenant waiver will provide some financial flexibility to fund business seasonality and large investments in working capital over the next 12 months.

The rating also reflects Wahoo's strong market position in the cycling and smart fitness products market, supported by its good brand recognition, product innovation, and high product quality. The company has reported very strong revenue growth over the past five years, supported by successful new product introductions and tailwinds from positive consumer health and fitness trends. Wahoo benefits from its good geographic, channel, and customer diversification. The company's asset light business model and meaningful direct-to-consumer business allow for strong overhead leveraging and very low capital expenditures that should support positive free cash flows over time.

Environmental risks considers that Wahoo relies on raw materials primarily steel as part of the manufacturing process of its products. The company is exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the energy intensive metal production, as well as transport, handling and disposal of its products. However, cost increases can generally be passed on to the customers.

Social risks relate to Wahoo's exposure to challenges related to responsible sourcing and supply chain management because it sources almost all of its products from suppliers located outside the US, primarily in Asia. This limits the company's ability to monitor the manufacturing process and adds complexity to supply chain management. Extended supply chain disruptions would adversely affect the company's revenue and earnings.

Wahoo has high governance risks primarily related to its majority ownership by a private equity sponsor and the company's financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Wahoo's revenue and EBITDA will meaningfully decline in fiscal 2022 and the uncertainty regarding the sustainability of consumer demand over the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook also reflects the downward rating pressure if the company's operating performance fails to improve in late 2022, and the high revolver reliance. The negative outlook incorporates Moody's assumption that the covenant amendment and equity investment are completed.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record of consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require at least good liquidity supported by a track record of consistent positive free cash flow on an annual basis and lower reliance on the revolving facility, as well as Moody's expectations of financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance does not improve resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5x or weaker than anticipated negative cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reasons, including an inability to complete the proposed covenant waiver or higher reliance on the revolver facility including carrying large revolver borrowings past 2022.

Founded in 2009 Wahoo Fitness is a designer and distributor of indoor cycling and endurance training products such as indoor bike trainers and related accessories, GPS bike computers, bike pedals, sensors, and applications. Following the July 2021 leverage buyout transaction, the company is majority owned by RhÃ´ne Group, with the company's founder having a significant ownership investment and other shareholders holding a minority stake. Wahoo reported revenue of under $500 million for fiscal 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

