Moody's downgrades Wahoo's CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.'s ("Wahoo") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to Caa3 from B3. The first lien credit facility consists of a $30 million first lien revolver due 2026, and a $225 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2028. The outlook is negative.

Today's downgrade and negative outlook reflects Wahoo's material underperformance relative to Moody's previous expectations, and the elevated risk of default including a distressed exchange due to the company's meaningfully constrained liquidity and unsustainable capital structure at the current earnings level. Wahoo reported meaningfully lower operating results for the second quarter period of fiscal 2022, with year-over-year revenue declining by more than 50% and with negative EBITDA for the period. Although Moody's anticipated that elevated channel inventory and deep competitive discounting will pressure operating results in fiscal 2022, the drop in sales and earnings during the first half of 2022 is materially greater than Moody's previous expectations.

Wahoo recently launched several new products which it expects to spur demand from its loyal customer base. The company expects the contribution from new product launches, combined with the seasonal trainer demand, will help to sequentially improve operating results during the second half of 2022. However, persistently high inflation and the shift in consumer spending from goods to services will continue to pressure consumer demand for discretionary goods, including the company's bike trainers and related products. Also, the high promotional activity in efforts to improve sell-through and reduce inventories alongside increased competition will continue to pressure profitability. In addition, the macro-economic conditions in Europe, the company's largest market, continue to deteriorate given the ongoing geopolitical conflict and its impact on energy costs. As a result, Moody's now projects that Wahoo's revenue will decline by about a third and EBITDA by more than 80% in fiscal 2022, with debt/EBITDA increasing to over 18x and a free cash flow deficit in the $50 million range.

As a result, Moody's views Wahoo's capital structure as unsustainable absent a meaningful improvement in 2023 and the company's weak liquidity reflects the very likely financial maintenance covenant violation once the covenant test is reinstated in December. Given Wahoo's meaningfully lower earnings, Moody's anticipates the company will not comply with the first lien credit facility's maximum total net leverage financial covenant of 7.0x, which will be tested at the end of fiscal 2022. In addition, the leverage test steps down to 5.5x in the first quarter period of 2023. Thus, the likelihood of an event of default, including a distress exchange is very high over the next six months. In efforts to improve its near-term liquidity and profitability, Wahoo is implementing cost savings initiatives that include expense control and improvement in working capital through extended payment terms and a reduction in inventory purchases. Although the company completed an amendment that temporarily waived the financial maintenance covenant and received an approximately $12 million new equity investment in May 2022, an additional covenant amendment will be challenging given current difficult market conditions and weakening economic outlook.

Wahoo's $7 million of cash at the end of June and unused capacity on the $30 million revolver ($14 million drawn as of June 2022) does not provide a significant amount of leeway to fund debt service if the company is unable to stem the sizable cash consumption experienced since the July 2021 leverage buyout. A capital contribution from the founder or private equity owner Rhone Group could help bolster cash sources and obtain a covenant amendment, but Moody's believes there is risk that the structure of a transaction and use of any cash received could constitute a distressed exchange. The risk of a distressed exchange is reflected in a change in the governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4 and the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wahoo Fitness Acquisition L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wahoo's Caa3 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage and unsustainable capital structure absent a significant earnings rebound with its debt/EBITDA expected by Moody's to increase to over 18x by fiscal year end 2022, which factors lead to an elevated risk of a default. Competitive discounting in efforts to reduce excess inventory and ongoing cost inflation continues to pressure Wahoo's revenues and profitability, with the company reporting meaningful revenue and EBITDA declines in 2022. Also, ongoing inflationary pressures on consumer spending and increasing competition in the smart trainer market is negatively impacting demand for the company's products. Given the lower earnings, the company's weak liquidity reflects the high likelihood of a covenant violation of its maximum net leverage ratio of 7.0x which will be tested for the fiscal period ending 31 December 2022. As a result, the risk of an event of default including a distressed exchange is very high over the next six months. Wahoo has small revenue scale, and a narrow product focus in a discretionary and competitive niche market.

Wahoo benefits from its strong market position in the cycling and smart fitness products market, supported by its good brand recognition, product innovation, and high product quality. The company has meaningfully grown its revenue scale over the past five years, supported by successful new product introductions and tailwinds from positive consumer health and fitness trends. Wahoo benefits from its good geographic, channel, and customer diversification. The company's asset light business model and meaningful direct-to-consumer business allow for strong overhead leveraging and very low capital expenditures.

Wahoo's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5) driven by its very highly negative exposure to governance risks related to its concentrated ownership, aggressive financial strategy and risk management. Governance risks also reflect the highly negative exposure to management credibility and track record because the company has an inconsistent track record of achieving its financial targets including significant underperformance since the July 2021 LBO. The elevated risks of default, including the risk of a distress exchange which could be detrimental to creditors increases governance risks. Wahoo is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and socials risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Wahoo's elevated risk of default given the meaningful deterioration of operating results, negative free cash flow, very high leverage, increasing revolver usage, and high likelihood of a financial covenant violation over the next six months.

The ratings could be downgraded if an event of default, including a distressed exchange becomes more certain over the next six months. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's new product launches and cost management initiatives fail to improve operating results, or the company is unable to reduce its elevated working capital and improve free cash flow generation in the second half of fiscal 2022.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to remain in compliance with its financial maintenance covenant, improves its near-term liquidity and reduces leverage by improving earnings, reducing its elevated inventory levels, or obtaining a capital injection. A ratings upgrade will also require demand trends turning positive alongside sustained improved profitability and cash flows such that the risk of a default is lower.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2009 Wahoo Fitness is a designer and distributor of indoor cycling and endurance training products such as indoor bike trainers and related accessories, GPS bike computers, bike pedals, sensors, and applications. Following the July 2021 leverage buyout transaction, the company is majority owned by Rhone Group, with the company's founder having a significant ownership investment and other shareholders holding a minority stake. Wahoo reported revenue of under $500 million for fiscal 2021.

