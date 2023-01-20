Moody's downgrades Walgreens to Baa3; outlook negative

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens") and Walgreen Co. to Baa3 from Baa2 and its backed senior unsecured commercial paper rating to Prime-3 from Prime-2. The rating outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on November 8, 2022.

The downgrades reflects Moody's view that Walgreens' credit metrics will not meaningfully improve for at least 24 months as the company has increased its debt levels in order to finance an additional investment in Village MD to support its acquisition of Summit Health and that the expected progress in reducing its stubbornly high debt balance will be slow. Although Walgreens has suspended share repurchases and intends to prioritize debt reduction over shareholder returns, Moody's expects that free cash flow available to repay debt will be limited by the annual payments under the pending opioid settlement as well as by the investments being made by Walgreens to support its strategic initiatives. For the LTM period ending November 30th 2022, Walgreens' debt/EBITDA reached a high of 5.4x from 4.8x and EBITA/interest weakened to 2.1x from 2.7x. The decline in credit metrics was compounded by Walgreens' weaker than expected operating results and the currently low profitability of its US Healthcare segment. Most recently, Walgreens' first quarter's operating performance was negatively impacted by a roughly 50% decline in demand for high margin coronavirus tests and vaccines combined with reduced store hours in roughly 30% of its stores reflecting a shortage of pharmacists.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

..Issuer: Walgreen Co.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Walgreen Co.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Walgreens Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its large scale and leading market position as the second largest pharmacy chain in the US. The rating also indicates Moody's favorable view of the drugstore industry which benefits from the aging of the US, U.K., and European populations which will likely increase long term use of prescription drugs. Moody's believes that demand for prescription drug medication is mostly resilient to recessionary pressures. However, the industry continues to face ongoing reimbursement rate pressure. Partially offsetting these strengths are Walgreens' stubbornly high debt levels following numerous debt financed acquisitions combined with weaker than expected profitability, which has resulted in the deterioration of credit metrics that will take at least 24 months to meaningfully improve. The Baa3 rating is predicated on Moody's expectation that Walgreens will suspend share repurchases until its leverage and coverage metrics have improved. The company's purchasing contract with AmerisourceBergen Corporation and cost cuts combined with the closure of unprofitable stores should help Walgreens offset some of the pressures on profitability. Also, Walgreens' plan to open an additional 400 VillageMD clinics in its stores over the next 2 to 3 years should also improve profitability. If successful this will provide a lift in script volume.

Moody's views the proposed opioid related settlement payments to be a debt-like obligation and analytically will treat the payments as debt. Moody's estimates the net present value of Walgreens's opioid liability at approximately $4.2 billion which will reduce over time as payments are made. Including the present value of the opioid liability, debt/EBITDA would rise to approximately 6.0x from 5.4x for the LTM period ending November 30th, 2022. The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA (including the present value of the opioid liability) will decline to about 4.0x in fiscal 2025 (ending August 30th) from a combination of earnings improvements along with debt repayment.

The Prime-3 commercial paper rating reflects the company's adequate liquidity, as demonstrated by Walgreens ample availability under its credit facilities, which include a $3.5 billion revolver expiring June 2027 and $1.5 billion revolver expiring in December 2023. It also reflects that Moody's expects that Walgreens will manage its debt maturities in a timely manner.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Walgreens' operating performance remains pressured and credit metrics fail to improve significantly given the uncertainties around the success of its profit enhancing initiatives including at its US Healthcare segment. The negative outlook also recognizes the high integration and execution risk associated with the company's complex multistep physician led primary care initiative.

Walgreens' governance score was lowered to G-3 (moderately negative) from G-2 (neutral to low), but the company's credit impact score of CIS-3 (moderately negative) remains unchanged. The change in its governance score is related to its organization structure becoming more complex given the announced acquisition of its remaining interest in CareCentrix Inc. in October 2022, its investment in Shields and the acquisition of Summit-Health CityMD through its Village MD majority ownership in January 2023. The change in its governance score is also related to the company's management credibility and track record, given the slow progress being made in the company's overall debt reduction initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Walgreens successfully integrates its numerous acquisitions, demonstrates steady improvement in sales and profitability that lead to a sustained improvement in credit metrics while maintaining strong liquidity. An upgrade would also require the company to demonstrate financial policies that support debt/EBITDA (including the present value of the opioid liability) sustained below 4.0x and EBITA to interest sustained above 4.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded if Walgreens experiences difficulties with the integration of its many acquisitions or if liquidity weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded should Walgreens' fail to demonstrate steady progress towards improved operating performance and credit metrics or should financial policies become more aggressive such that it is likely that debt/EBITDA will sustained be above 4.75x (including the present value of the opioid liability) or EBITA/interest will be sustained below 4.0x.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is a global retail pharmacy operator. Walgreens together with the companies in which it has equity method investments has a presence in more than 9 countries, and has about 8900 stores. The company generates about $132 billion in annual revenue and $6.7 billion of EBITDA for the LTM period ending November 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

