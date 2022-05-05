Moody's downgrades Walsall Hospital Company Plc's underlying rating to Baa1; stable outlook

London, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the underlying rating of the GBP160.4 million index-linked senior secured bonds due in 2041 (the Bonds) issued by Walsall Hospital Company Plc (WHC or ProjectCo). The outlook remains stable. The A1 backed senior secured rating, which benefits from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable) is unaffected by this rating action.

WHC is a special purpose company that signed a Private Finance Initiative contract (PFI Contract) with the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust (Trust) in November 2007 to redevelop the existing Walsall Manor Hospital and provide hard facilities management (FM) services until 2041. Construction works were completed in May 2011.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects the weakening in Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratios (DSCR) towards the end of the concession period, as a consequence of an increase in funding needs flowing into the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) in 2040. Consequently, the minimum Moody's DSCR, which is adjusted to include movements to and from the DSRA, is anticipated to decrease to the level of 0.97x in March 2040 (vs. 1.13x previously expected), while the average Moody's DSCR is 1.20x (vs. 1.21x previously expected, slightly weaker than the financial close level of 1.25x). The minimum and average DSCR calculated in accordance with covenant definitions are 1.15x and 1.22x, respectively. In Moody's view, the currently expected Moody's DSCR levels are no longer consistent with the previous A3 rating, particularly when considering that WHC exhibits some substantial weaknesses compared to similar projects, namely the reliance on DSRA funds to make the last two debt service payments, together with the fact that the Bonds maturity coincides with the PFI Contract's expiry.

Notwithstanding the above, WHC's Baa1 underlying rating continues to be supported by (1) the long-term PFI Contract with the Trust; (2) a stable revenue stream and cost profile under its contractual arrangements; (3) its satisfactory operational performance, as demonstrated by low levels of deductions and service failure points (SFPs); (4) a range of creditor protections included within the financing structure; and (5) Moody's expectation of high recovery for senior creditors in the event of default of WHC and termination of the project agreement by the Trust. However, WHC's Baa1 underlying rating remains constrained by (1) high leverage, which reduces the ability to withstand unexpected stress; (2) the exposure to hard FM cost benchmarking, without the ability to pass cost increases through to the Trust; and (3) the projected reliance on the debt service reserve to make the last two debt service payments, the funding need of lifecycle works in relation to the hand-back requirements, together with the fact that the bond maturity coincides with the PFI Contract's expiry.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that relationships between Project parties will remain positive and WHC will continue to perform adequately and receive minimal financial deductions and SFPs on a sustained basis. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that (1) the finalisation of the upcoming fire inspection surveys will not raise any significant findings adversely impacting WHC's credit quality; and (2) the continued involvement of P2G in the monitoring of the Project will not result in a detrimental impact on the Project's operations and financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating may be upgraded if the Project's cost profile changes in the future, resulting in higher DSCR levels closer to the debt maturity date. However, this would need to be considered in the context of WHC's exposure to hard FM benchmarking and the lack of headroom between concession term and debt maturity, with ProjectCo relying on the DSRA to meet the last two debt service payments.

Moody's would consider downgrading WCH's rating if (1) operational performance was to weaken, leading to increased financial deductions or SFPs on a sustained basis, or if relationships between Project parties were to deteriorate; (2) if WHC suffered material cost overruns; or (3) if the planned fire inspection surveys report significant issues needing rectification actions having a detrimental impact on ProjectCo's financial profile.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WHC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walsall Hospital Company (Holdings) Ltd., whose shares are held equally by Innisfree Nominees Ltd. (on behalf of two Innisfree PFI Funds) and BIIF Holdco III Ltd (managed by 3i).

