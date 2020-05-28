Moody's downgrades Washington Prime to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the senior unsecured debt and corporate family ratings of Washington Prime Group, L.P. to Caa3 from Caa1. Washington Prime Group, L.P. is the main operating subsidiary of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG). Moody's has also downgraded WPG's preferred stock rating to C from Caa3. Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 19, 2020. The speculative grade liquidity rating was maintained at SGL-4. The outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that the REIT will face escalating operating challenges amidst a weak retail environment. The outlook also considers WPG's high leverage and weak liquidity position, including the potential for it to breach its debt covenants.

The following ratings were downgraded:

Issuer: Washington Prime Group, L.P.

- Senior unsecured debt to Caa3 from Caa1

- Senior unsecured shelf to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa1

- Corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1

Issuer: Washington Prime Group Inc.

- Preferred stock to C from Caa3

- Preferred stock shelf to (P)C from (P)Caa3

- Preferred stock shelf non-cumulative to (P)C from (P)Caa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuers: Washington Prime Group, L.P.; Washington Prime Group Inc.

- Outlooks changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

WPG's Caa3 corporate family rating reflects its large, geographically diversified portfolio of retail assets, which includes a mix of enclosed malls (71% of Comp NOI) and open air centers (29%) across the US. The REIT's open air portfolio is a key credit strength as it provides it with more stable, higher quality cash flows, offsetting challenges associated with its mall portfolio. WPG also benefits from solid fixed charge coverage and a large unencumbered asset pool that provides some financial flexibility and good coverage for the REIT's unsecured debt.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in WPG's credit profile, including its exposure to potential tenant store closures and bankruptcies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and WPG remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on WPG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

WPG's leverage was high at 9.3x for 1Q20 (LTM, including pro rata JVs and treating 75% of preferred stock as debt) and is expected to increase substantially given the weak operating outlook. Most of WPG's enclosed malls closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and have only recently started reopening. The store closures severely impacted tenants' sales, as well as their ability and willingness to pay rent to WPG -- the REIT has addressed 11% of contractual rents due for 2Q20 through lease modifications and, based on these modifications, expects to collect about 45% of contractual rents and charges due for 2Q20. We expect the weak macro environment will cause an escalating number of tenant bankruptcies and store closures in the coming months, with low productivity mall owners like WPG experiencing a disproportionate impact.

WPG's SGL-4 rating reflects its weak liquidity profile as we consider the likelihood that declines in operating cash flow will cause it to breach financial covenants in its unsecured debt agreements. The REIT recently indicated that based upon conversations with its unsecured creditors it believes that it will be able to remain compliant with such covenants through some combination of waivers, modifications or other amendments to the related agreements. However, it also warned that if it is unable to reach such agreements, this could create substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern through May 7, 2021. We expect that the REIT's sizable unencumbered asset pool will offer flexibility as it undertakes these negotiations.

WPG's liquidity is limited, as it drew down the remaining capacity on its $650mm unsecured facility in April and had $150mm cash as of May 1, 2020. The REIT will need to access external capital and strengthen its financial position as it looks to refinance its revolver that has an original maturity date in December 2021 (plus two six-month extension options) and $350 million term loan due in December 2022. Positively, we note that WPG has suspended its common dividend, which will provide incremental capital to fund its strategically important development pipeline (in conjunction with modest outparcel sales). WPG also has a large unencumbered asset pool, which has many good quality assets including a large percentage of open air centers. This portfolio provides some financial flexibility, with estimated asset value providing good coverage of unsecured debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the REIT's weak operating outlook and liquidity risks, an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future until Moody's sees signs of material growth in mall cash flows and stronger liquidity as evidenced by less reliance on the credit line for funding.

WPG's ratings would likely be downgraded should its liquidity position further erode or if it were to enter into a restructuring agreement that diminished the size of its unencumbered assets pool.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] is a retail REIT that owns a mix of enclosed malls and open air centers across the United States. Gross assets totaled $7.6 billion including pro rata share of JVs as of 1Q20.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

