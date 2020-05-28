Moody's downgrades Washington Prime to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the senior unsecured debt and corporate family ratings of Washington
Prime Group, L.P. to Caa3 from Caa1. Washington
Prime Group, L.P. is the main operating subsidiary
of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG). Moody's has
also downgraded WPG's preferred stock rating to C from Caa3.
Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on March 19, 2020. The speculative grade liquidity rating
was maintained at SGL-4. The outlook is negative,
reflecting our expectation that the REIT will face escalating operating
challenges amidst a weak retail environment. The outlook also considers
WPG's high leverage and weak liquidity position, including
the potential for it to breach its debt covenants.
The following ratings were downgraded:
Issuer: Washington Prime Group, L.P.
- Senior unsecured debt to Caa3 from Caa1
- Senior unsecured shelf to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa1
- Corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1
Issuer: Washington Prime Group Inc.
- Preferred stock to C from Caa3
- Preferred stock shelf to (P)C from (P)Caa3
- Preferred stock shelf non-cumulative to (P)C from (P)Caa3
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: Washington Prime Group, L.P.;
Washington Prime Group Inc.
- Outlooks changed to Negative from Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
WPG's Caa3 corporate family rating reflects its large, geographically
diversified portfolio of retail assets, which includes a mix of
enclosed malls (71% of Comp NOI) and open air centers (29%)
across the US. The REIT's open air portfolio is a key credit
strength as it provides it with more stable, higher quality cash
flows, offsetting challenges associated with its mall portfolio.
WPG also benefits from solid fixed charge coverage and a large unencumbered
asset pool that provides some financial flexibility and good coverage
for the REIT's unsecured debt.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in WPG's credit profile, including its exposure
to potential tenant store closures and bankruptcies have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and WPG remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on WPG of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
WPG's leverage was high at 9.3x for 1Q20 (LTM, including
pro rata JVs and treating 75% of preferred stock as debt) and is
expected to increase substantially given the weak operating outlook.
Most of WPG's enclosed malls closed in mid-March due to the
coronavirus outbreak and have only recently started reopening.
The store closures severely impacted tenants' sales, as well
as their ability and willingness to pay rent to WPG -- the REIT has
addressed 11% of contractual rents due for 2Q20 through lease modifications
and, based on these modifications, expects to collect about
45% of contractual rents and charges due for 2Q20. We expect
the weak macro environment will cause an escalating number of tenant bankruptcies
and store closures in the coming months, with low productivity mall
owners like WPG experiencing a disproportionate impact.
WPG's SGL-4 rating reflects its weak liquidity profile as
we consider the likelihood that declines in operating cash flow will cause
it to breach financial covenants in its unsecured debt agreements.
The REIT recently indicated that based upon conversations with its unsecured
creditors it believes that it will be able to remain compliant with such
covenants through some combination of waivers, modifications or
other amendments to the related agreements. However, it also
warned that if it is unable to reach such agreements, this could
create substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern
through May 7, 2021. We expect that the REIT's sizable
unencumbered asset pool will offer flexibility as it undertakes these
negotiations.
WPG's liquidity is limited, as it drew down the remaining
capacity on its $650mm unsecured facility in April and had $150mm
cash as of May 1, 2020. The REIT will need to access external
capital and strengthen its financial position as it looks to refinance
its revolver that has an original maturity date in December 2021 (plus
two six-month extension options) and $350 million term loan
due in December 2022. Positively, we note that WPG has suspended
its common dividend, which will provide incremental capital to fund
its strategically important development pipeline (in conjunction with
modest outparcel sales). WPG also has a large unencumbered asset
pool, which has many good quality assets including a large percentage
of open air centers. This portfolio provides some financial flexibility,
with estimated asset value providing good coverage of unsecured debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the REIT's weak operating outlook and liquidity risks,
an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future until Moody's sees signs
of material growth in mall cash flows and stronger liquidity as evidenced
by less reliance on the credit line for funding.
WPG's ratings would likely be downgraded should its liquidity position
further erode or if it were to enter into a restructuring agreement that
diminished the size of its unencumbered assets pool.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] is a retail
REIT that owns a mix of enclosed malls and open air centers across the
United States. Gross assets totaled $7.6 billion
including pro rata share of JVs as of 1Q20.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lori Marks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653