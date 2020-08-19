Moody's downgrades Washington Prime's corporate family rating to Ca; outlook remains negative

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the ratings of Washington Prime Group, L.P.,
including its corporate family rating to Ca from Caa3 and its senior unsecured
rating to C from Caa3. Washington Prime Group, L.P.
is the main operating subsidiary of Washington Prime Group Inc.
(collectively "WPG"). The speculative grade liquidity
rating remains unchanged at SGL-4 and the rating outlook remains
negative.
The ratings downgrade reflects WPG's modification of its credit
facility agreement, which includes an immediate waiver of certain
financial covenants (and less restrictive thresholds thereafter) in exchange
for temporary partial collateral with release beginning in 3Q21 subject
to certain conditions. Accordingly, WPG's unencumbered
NOI will decline by approximately 50% to about 26-27%
(from 54%) of total NOI (as of 1Q20), reducing its financial
flexibility and coverage of its unsecured debt.
The downgrade also reflects WPG's substantial cash flow declines
as the coronavirus is impacting its retail tenants' ability to pay
rents. We expect the REIT to experience continued pressure as the
weak retail environment prompts store closures that will have a disproportionate
impact on its lower quality mall portfolio. WPG's limited
liquidity and high leverage make it especially vulnerable to these operating
risks, and the negative outlook reflects our view that the existing
capital structure is unsustainable. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The following ratings were downgraded:
Issuer: Washington Prime Group, L.P.
- Senior unsecured debt to C from Caa3
- Corporate family rating to Ca from Caa3
The following ratings were affirmed:
Issuer: Washington Prime Group Inc.
- Preferred stock at C
- Preferred stock shelf at (P)C
- Preferred stock shelf non-cumulative at (P)C
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: Washington Prime Group, L.P.;
Washington Prime Group Inc.
- Outlooks remain negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
WPG's Ca corporate family rating reflects its large, geographically
diversified portfolio of retail assets, which includes a mix of
enclosed malls (63% of 2Q20 Comp NOI) and open-air centers
(37%) across the US. The REIT's open-air portfolio
is a key credit strength as it provides it with more stable, higher
quality cash flows, offsetting challenges associated with its mall
portfolio. WPG also benefits from solid fixed charge coverage and
a modest number of unencumbered assets.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Washington
Prime Group of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the retail industry, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Key credit concerns include WPG's unsustainably high debt levels
considering the deteriorating operating outlook. The REIT's
total comp NOI declined 45% for 2Q20, as its retail tenants
experienced substantial loss in sales due to temporary property closures
forced by the pandemic. Even as most properties have now reopened,
we expect weak sales trends to persist (particularly for mall tenants)
as a result of the weak macroeconomic environment and accelerating competitive
challenges related to the growth in e-commerce. We expect
an increasing number of tenant bankruptcies and store closures will cause
continued cash flow pressure for WPG in the coming months.
WPG's SGL-4 rating reflects its weak liquidity, limited
access to capital, and the potential for it to breach its bond covenants,
particularly the maintenance test related to its unsecured debt coverage.
The REIT's liquidity is limited, as it effectively drew down
the remaining capacity on its $650mm unsecured facility and had
$144mm of cash as of the end of 2Q20. The REIT will need
to access external capital and strengthen its financial position as it
looks to refinance its revolver that has an original maturity date in
December 2021 (plus two six-month extension options) and $350
million term loan due in December 2022. Positively, we note
that WPG has suspended its common dividend, which will provide incremental
capital to fund its strategically important development pipeline (in conjunction
with modest outparcel sales).
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that WPG's existing
capital structure is unsustainable given its escalating operating challenges
and limited liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the REIT's weak operating outlook and liquidity risks, an
upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future until Moody's sees signs
of material growth in mall cash flows and stronger liquidity. WPG's
ratings would likely be downgraded should its liquidity position further
erode or if it were to execute a distressed exchange of its unsecured
bonds.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] is a retail
REIT that owns a mix of enclosed malls and open air community centers
across the United States. Gross assets totaled $7.7
billion including pro rata share of JVs as of 2Q20
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
