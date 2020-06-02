Moody's downgrades Washington State Convention Center PFD's (WA) senior lien lodging tax bonds to A1 and sub-lien to A3; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District's senior lien lodging tax bonds to A1 from Aa3 and downgraded the subordinate lien lodging tax bonds to A3 from A1, respectively. The outlook has also been revised to negative from stable. The downgrades and negative outlook affect $1.3 billion in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PFD's senior and subordinate lien lodging tax bonds to A1 and A3, respectively, is driven by the substantial declines in lodging tax revenue following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously healthy and growing pledged revenue driven by the strength of the underlying Puget Sound economy have dropped to nearly zero as business and leisure travel to the Seattle metro area has largely ceased. Although we expect debt service coverage from pledged revenue to be sufficient for the July 2020 debt service payment, coverage from regular lodging tax revenue is likely to be less than sum sufficient in 2021 under both our severe and base case scenarios.

The A1 rating reflects that positively, the district has a significant amount of unrestricted reserves that are available for debt service, as well as an ability to use for debt service certain additional lodging tax revenue that would otherwise go to the state. However, the district still has substantial financial needs to complete its capital program and is expected to use a meaningful portion of its unrestricted cash to do this, as well as borrow from the capital markets while leveraging the additional lodging tax revenue to provide incremental financial flexibility.

The expanded notching distinction between the A1-rated senior lien and A3-rated subordinate lien bonds reflects the greater risk exposure of the subordinate lien bonds in the flow of funds. Additionally, the additional bonds test for the senior lien is higher at 1.75x compared to the 1.15x of the subordinate lien (after 2029 with the sunset of the additional lodging tax; currently the subordinate lien ABT is 1.25x).

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets, particularly for this tourism-focused entity. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable given our expectations of a slow recovery in the travel, leisure and hospital sector in general and for the Puget Sound region, in particular. Pledged revenue trends at or below our base case scenario will add additional credit stress, as will material increases in construction borrowing beyond our current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Rapid and sustained recovery in pledged revenue

- Improvement in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Pledged revenue recovery at or below our base case scenario

- Material increase in borrowing beyond our current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of hotel room taxes within the public facilities district, which is coterminous with King County (Aaa stable). A portion of the hotel taxes collected in the City of Seattle (Aaa stable) are pledged to the bonds but sunsets in 2029, and are returned to the state at the end of the year if not needed for debt service. Revenues from this portion of hotel taxes used for debt service constitute a loan from the state that must be repaid over time. The PFD began collecting a tax on facilities with fewer than 60 units within its boundaries in 2019; those revenues are shared with the city and county.

The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund equal to one-year of maximum annual debt service. The DSRF is satisfied with a surety from AGM.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

The Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District is an independent municipal entity that operates the Washington State Convention Center, located in downtown Seattle (Aaa stable). The WSCC is a multi-use event, convention, exhibit, trade, show, meeting, and retail facility with over one million square feet of rentable and non-rentable space. In addition to convention-related business activities, the district has taxing authority within its boundaries, which are coterminous with King County (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

