Moody's downgrades Weber's CFR to B3; outlook remains negative

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Weber-Stephen Products LLC's (Weber) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B1-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to B3 from B1. The first lien credit facility consists of a $300 million first lien revolver due 2025, a $1,250 million original amount first lien term loan due 2027, and a $250 million incremental first lien term loan due 2027. Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity to SGL-3 from SGL-2 and the outlook is negative.

Today's ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflects Weber's high financial leverage and Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months due to lower profitability than Moody's previous expectations. Weber materially lowered its EBITDA guidance for fiscal September 2022 factoring in lower demand, higher costs, and unfavorable foreign exchange pressures. Free cash flow is also expected to be negative in fiscal 2022 and Moody's views continuation of the $47 million dividend when earnings and cash flow are weak as aggressive financial policy that is adding to net debt.

For the first half period of fiscal 2022 ending 31 March 2022, the company reported a year-over-year revenue decline of -7.6%. During the same period, Weber's gross margin contracted by about 1,300 percentage basis points to 30.6%, and management-adjusted EBITDA was meaningfully lower at $50.3 million compared to $186.9 million during the first half of fiscal 2021. Profitability was materially and negatively impacted by supply chain and commodity cost inflation, particularly freight, steel and aluminum, that were only partially offset by ongoing pricing initiatives. As a result, Weber's debt/EBITDA leverage is high at around 8.9x for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 31 March 2022. Moody's debt/EBITDA leverage calculation excludes from expenses an estimate of the non-recurring portion of the historically high non-cash stock compensation, primarily related to the company's August 2021 initial public offering (IPO). Leverage would be meaningfully higher if EBITDA was reduced by the full amount of stock compensation.

Weber now expects a more modest second half of fiscal 2022 with full year revenue of $1.65-to-$1.80 billion. Continued inflation is pressuring consumer discretionary spending power, and the company is experiencing softer consumer volume demand than it previously anticipated. Weber also expects to report management-adjusted EBITDA of $140-to-$180 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $307 million in fiscal 2021, or a year-over-year decline of -54.4% to -41.4%, respectively. The company's previous EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2022 was $275 - $325 million. As a result, Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to about 9.1x by the end of fiscal 2022, versus our prior expectation of deleveraging through earnings growth in the second half.

Moody's projects that the company's ongoing pricing initiatives will help to sequentially improve the EBITDA margin into fiscal 2023. As a result, Moody's projects Weber's debt/EBITDA will decline towards 7.0x by the first half of fiscal 2023, as the EBITDA margin benefits from pricing initiatives and the company laps the significantly weaker first half of fiscal 2022. However, there is uncertainty around consumer demand for the company's products over the next 12-18 months given ongoing inflationary pressures, and the pricing initiatives could also lead to lower volumes or consumers trading down to lower priced grills. Weber's high financial leverage provides limited cushion to absorb prolonged margin compression and necessitates deleveraging to maintain the B3 CFR, particularly if free cash flows remain negative past fiscal 2022, thus eroding liquidity.

The downgrade in Weber's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects weaker free cash flow due to lower earnings. The company's adequate liquidity is aided by the February 2022 incremental $250 million first lien term loan due 2027, that effectively will cover negative free cash flow in fiscal 2022. Free cash flow will be pressured by the lower earnings, higher growth capital expenditures, and the company's dividend of about $47 million annually. Moody's projects that the company will exit fiscal 2022 (ending 30 September 2022) with an undrawn $300 million revolver and cash of at least $200 million, which provides financial flexibility to fund business and working capital seasonality during the first half of fiscal 2023.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Weber-Stephen Products LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Weber-Stephen Products LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weber's B3 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at around 8.9x for the LTM period ending 31 March 2022, and excluding from expenses an estimate of the non-recurring portion of the historically high non-cash stock compensation associated with the August 2021 initial public offering (IPO). The company has a narrow product focus in the somewhat mature and discretionary outdoor grills product category and high seasonality that creates business volatility. The company faces increasing cost inflation and supply chain pressures that are only partially offset by pricing initiatives and expense controls. In addition, consumer volume demand is negatively impacted by ongoing inflationary pressures on discretionary spending.

Weber's rating also reflects its meaningful scale with revenue over $1.5 billion, and its solid market-leading position and good brand recognition within the outdoor grill industry. The company benefits from good geographic diversification and growing ecommerce business. Outdoor grill utilization remains high as consumers continue to spend more time at home though Moody's believes demand was unsustainably high during the pandemic . The company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity reflects its adequate liquidity supported by Moody's expectations seasonal cash inflows during the second half of fiscal 2022 will result in a cash balance of around $200 million and access to a $300 million undrawn revolver due 2025 by fiscal year end 30 September 2022, which provides adequate funding for high seasonal cash needs in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Weber relies on raw materials primarily steel and aluminum as part of its manufacturing process. The company is moderately exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the very energy intensive metals production, which could increase input costs. However, a portion of cost increases can generally be passed on to the consumer.

The company is exposed to health and safety risks typical in a manufacturing environment. Factors such as responsible sourcing and production should help protect Weber's strong brand image and market position.

Weber has high negative exposure to governance risk related to its ownership concentration with financial sponsors having a significant ownership stake in the company of around 49% and more than 50% voting power, and the company's aggressive financial strategy under its controlling shareholder that includes debt-financed shareholder distributions and payment of a quarterly cash dividend while operating cash flow is weak. The company's leverage preference is lower following the August 2021 IPO but the financial sponsor exit over time creates event risk that could lead to leverage transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Weber's very high financial leverage and meaningful deterioration in profitability, and that further downward ratings pressure could occur if consumer demand and the company's EBITDA margin does not sequentially improve over the next 12 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion and generates consistent good positive free cash flows with good levels of reinvestments, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to maintain at least good liquidity, and for Moody's to expect balanced financial policies that sustains credit metrics at the above levels.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including the EBITDA margin does not improve, resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 8.0x or free cash flows remaining negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that impedes deleveraging. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason, including depletion of cash or growing revolver utilization could also lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Weber-Stephen Products LLC (Weber) is a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of barbecue grills and accessories. Weber reported revenue for the LTM period ending 31 March 2022 of $1.9 billion and its largest market is the Americas (56% of 2021 revenue). Following the August 2021 initial public offering of Weber, Inc., the company remains controlled by its merchant bank financial sponsor BDT Capital Partners, LLC with more than 50% voting power. Weber, Inc. is the indirect parent of Weber-Stephen Products LLC, and its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR".

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

