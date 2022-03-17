info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Weight Watchers' CFR and sr. sec. to B1 from Ba3; outlook revised to negative from stable

17 Mar 2022

$1,620 million of rated debt downgraded

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded WW International, Inc.'s ("WW", dba "Weight Watchers") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B1 from Ba3; its probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD; and the instrument ratings on the weight-management-services provider's senior secured debt to B1 from Ba3. First-lien debt includes a $175 million revolving credit facility, a $945 million term loan and $500 million of secured notes. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

WW's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged, reflecting the company's very good liquidity.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: WW International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B1 from Ba3 reflects Moody's concerns for another double-digit percentage revenue decline in 2022 following the 12% decline in 2021, pushing WW's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA and free-cash-flow-as-a-percentage-of-debt to about 6.0 times and 6%, respectively, at year end 2022. An anticipated rebound in studio (or workshop) and digital subscribers in response to a broad easing of social distancing restrictions has not materialized. While profitability margins are also expected to decline, they will remain sound due to prudent cost management (through, for example, lease cancellations and staff reductions).

The extent to which the COVID pandemic itself is responsible for WW's operating weakness is hard to determine, given the many factors affecting the company. Studio subscribers in particular were negatively impacted by restrictions flowing from the pandemic, while social distancing and other restrictions helped accelerate the transition to digital. The much smaller workshop business appears to be stabilizing, while the digital business has fallen short of expectations, especially late in 2021. Last year the company launched a new weight loss program, Personal Points, whose reception has been moderately successful. Meanwhile, the rapid transformation to a digital platform, whose subscribers provide higher margins but lower revenue, continued apace. There is, additionally, uncertainty with regard to how clearly an overall "wellness" approach to weight loss resonates with customers. According to the company, there has been an industry-wide decline in online searches for weight loss programs. Although WW is a public company and historically has provided financial targets for the coming fiscal year, WW has not given revenue and profit guidance for 2022, adding to the uncertainty. In February of this year, the company announced that it will be bringing on a new CEO who has extensive experience in developing an online social community.

WW's market leading scale and high brand recognition support the credit ratings. The weight management services industry is competitive, and Moody's anticipates consumer preferences will continue to evolve and could drive subscriber and revenue volatility. Although WW has a history of boom-and-bust cycles, it has repeatedly adapted to the technological and diet trend changes it has faced in the past. Given its history of effective marketing, WW could continue to find ways to drive subscribers. Despite relatively weak subscriber numbers, subscriber retention is near all-time highs, at 10.5 months. The total subscriber count at year-end 2021 was a respectable 4.2 million, down nearly 6% versus year-end 2020, when subscribers were at 4.4 million, an all-time year-end high. However, for the last several years fourth-quarter subscriber counts have been firmly higher than the prior-year-end's subscriber counts – until 2021, that is, highlighting the operating weakness. All of the decline stemmed from an unanticipated loss in digital subscribers, while workshop (studio) subscribers rose marginally year-over-year. Digital subscriber revenue constitutes 65% of total sales currently, having risen steadily over the years (as compared with, for example, 38% at year-end 2018).

WW's very good liquidity, as reflected in the SGL-1 rating, continues to support the credit. Cash balances for the last several quarters have averaged more than $150 million, and stood at $154 million at the end of 2021, even after a $52 million prepayment of term loan debt in December. Moody's expects free cash flow to be subdued in 2022, representing mid- to upper-single-digit percentages of debt, as compared with 7.9% at year-end 2021. Even with a possibly double-digit decline in 2022 revenues, cost containment measures should enable the company to continue to build cash this year, a notable achievement in an uncertain environment. And as it has in the past, the company may use cash to prepay debt in an effort to attain its long-term net leverage target of 3.5 times. The company has full availability under its $175 million revolver, which, given the strong cash balances, Moody's expects will remain unused. The revolver includes a maximum net-first-lien leverage covenant of 5.75 times for the final three quarters of 2022 (and additional step-downs thereafter, to 5.0 times in early 2025). The covenant is applicable to the revolver only and only when at least 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be measured through 2022. The revolver expires in 2026.

The downgrade of the senior secured debt to B1 from Ba3, reflects the downgrade of the PDR to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and WW's all senior secured debt capital structure. Given the single class of debt, the instrument ratings are the same as the company's B1 CFR.

WW's negative outlook reflects Moody's uncertainty regarding whether WW can sustain margins and hold debt-to-EBITDA leverage within 6.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months, given another possibly low-double-digit-percentage revenue decline this year, and margin pressure is also uncertain, and is highlighted by its choice not to provide revenue or EBITDA guidance for the year. However, Moody's expects continued very good liquidity from moderate free cash flow, sustained high cash balances and a largely available revolver, affording the company time to address the negative subscriber and revenue trends. The outlook could be revised to stable if Moody's anticipates a return to subscriber, revenue and profit growth and expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain below 6.0 times, while WW sustains good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade in the near term is unlikely. However, over the longer term, a ratings upgrade is possible if Moody's expects that WW will sustain revenue growth; Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0 times; and free-cash-flow-to-debt leverage above 10%.

A downgrade may result if Moody's expects: sustained subscriber, revenue, or profit declines; Moody's-adjusted leverage above 6.0 times; free cash flow as a percentage of debt below 5% for a prolonged period (i.e., beyond 2022); or diminished liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, NY, WW International, Inc. (aka Weight Watchers or WW) is a provider of weight management services. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of roughly $1.1 billion, which would be a nearly 12% decline relative to 2021. Weight Watchers is registered on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol WW.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

