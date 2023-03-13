Moody's downgrades WeightWatchers' CFR and senior secured to B3 from B1; outlook is stable

About $1.6 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") downgraded WW International, Inc.'s (""WW", dba "WeightWatchers") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B1-PD and the senior secured instrument ratings (the $175 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026, $945 million term loan maturing 2028 and $500 million notes due 2029) to B3 from B1. WW's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

On March 6, WW announced that 2022 revenue and year-end subscriber counts both declined by about 14% from 2021 levels. In addition, WW said that it had agreed to purchase Weekend Health, Inc. ("Sequence"), a digital health platform for clinical weight management, including tele-health services supporting prescription weight management medications, for $106 million (net of cash acquired). WW plans to fund the acquisition with about $40 million of cash at closing, $35 million of newly-issued WW shares and $30 million of cash payable over the next two years. The purchase is expected to close before June 30.

"Today's downgrades reflect our anticipation for very high financial leverage, modest interest coverage and limited free cash flow unless the company can reverse subscriber declines, which could take two years or more, as well as our concern that cash used to fund the Sequence acquisition and limited access to the revolver due to the springing financial covenant have reduced available liquidity," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 from B1 reflects the uncertainty surrounding WW's ability to return to subscriber, revenue and profit growth. Moody's anticipates less than $1 billion of revenue in 2023. WW is attempting to stem subscriber and revenue losses through new products and programs, including by offering prescription weight loss medications with the acquisition of Sequence, more effective marketing investments and an emphasis on cost control. Several years of double-digit-percentage rate revenue declines have led to a deterioration in profit rates and credit metrics. Profitability margins will remain pressured, with only 15% EBITA margins expected, well below the historical range of around 20% from 2019 to 2021. The anticipated decline in revenue will cause debt to EBITDA to rise and remain above 8.0 times and EBITA to interest to stay below 1.5 times over the next 12 to 18 months.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

WW's market leading scale and high brand recognition support the credit ratings. The weight management services industry is competitive, and Moody's anticipates consumer preferences will continue to evolve and could drive subscriber and revenue volatility. Although WW has a history of boom and bust cycles, it has repeatedly adapted to the technological and diet trend changes it has faced in the past. We believe that WW, given its history of effective marketing, will continue to find ways to recruit new subscribers. Despite declines in subscriber over the last three years, subscriber retention is strong, at about 10 months. The total subscriber count at year-end 2022 was only 3.5 million, down from 4.2 million and 4.4 million at year-end 2021 and 2020, respectively. Almost all of the decline stemmed from a loss in digital subscribers, while studio subscribers remained mostly steady year-over-year. Digital subscriber revenue constituted over 63% of total sales in 2022.

The company does not face a major term debt maturity until 2028, when the term loan is due, affording WW ample time to implement its strategies aimed at returning to subscriber and revenue growth. However, given the large amount of debt and the low (compared to current market) interest rates on both the term loan and notes, Moody's notes that WW might not be able to refinance its debt on current market terms if it needed to do so today.

WW's good liquidity profile, as reflected in the SGL-2 rating, continues to support the credit. The company has reported cash balances for the last several quarters that have averaged more than $150 million. Cash stood at $138 million at the end of 2022, pro forma for cash payments due in 2023 to the sellers of Sequence. Moody's expects at least $30 million of free cash flow in 2023, representing about 2% of debt. The company may use cash to prepay debt in an effort to attain its long-term net leverage (as defined by the company) target of 3.5 times. Moody's expects that the company would not be in compliance with the Consolidated First Lien Leverage Ratio governing availability under its $175 million revolver (as defined in the facility agreement) if it were measured over the next 12 to 15 months. The covenant is measured if there are revolving loans outstanding of more than $61.25 million, or 35% of the facility amount, outstanding on any fiscal quarter end date. Therefore, Moody's anticipates revolver availability will be limited to $61.25 million.

The downgrade of the senior secured instrument ratings to B3 from B1 reflects the downgrade of the PDR to B3-PD from B1-PD. Since all of WW's debt is pari passu, first-lien and senior secured, the instrument ratings for the revolver, term loan, and notes are the same as the company's B3 CFR. The rated debts are secured by a first lien on: i) 100% of the capital stock of all direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries; ii) 65% of the capital stock of direct material foreign subsidiaries; and iii) all material property and assets of WW and each direct and indirect U.S. subsidiary. Additionally, the facilities are guaranteed by all (current and future wholly-owned material) direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries of the company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of a return to modest subscriber, revenue and profit growth over the next two years, with debt to EBITDA anticipated to remain above 8.0 times until 2024, while the company sustains good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There could be a ratings upgrade if Moody's anticipates: 1) some subscriber, revenue and profit growth; 2) debt to EBITDA will remain below 7.0 times, 3) free cash flow around 2% of debt; and 4) the company will maintain a good iquidity.

A downgrade may result if Moody's expects 1) sustained subscriber or revenue declines; 2) debt to EBITDA will remain above 8.0 times; 3) negative cash flow; 4) more aggressive financial strategies, including debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns; or 5) if liquidity deteriorates substantially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: WW International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), headquartered in New York City, is a provider of weight management services. Moody's expects 2023 revenue of approaching $1 billion.

