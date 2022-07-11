Moody's downgrades Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating to B3, outlook stable

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s ("Wellpath") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien term loan ratings to B2 from B1, and senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The rating outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects substantial pressure on Wellpath's margins stemming from persistent labor issues including a highly competitive market for nurses, as well as an increase in pharmacy supply costs. Moody's expects that, despite double-digit top-line growth from recent business wins, earnings and cash flows will continue to be pressured due to elevated expenses, most notably from labor shortages and wage inflation, as well as slower receivables collections. As a result, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage to remain high and the ability to generate positive free cash flow will be constrained in the next 12 to 18 months.

Social risk considerations are relevant to the rating action. Wellpath faces operational headwinds stemming from labor shortages, specifically with the recruitment and retainment of nurses in a highly competitive market, resulting in increased costs via wage inflation and other means of acquiring talent.

The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wellpath Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lient Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wellpath Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s ("Wellpath") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with high financial leverage as a result of EBITDA margin compression from increased labor and supply costs. Although Moody's estimates adjusted debt to EBITDA that is in the mid-7 times for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022, Moody's expects leverage to decline, but still remain high, in the low 6 times range over the next 12 to 18 months. The rating also incorporates social, operational and competitive business risks associated with the correctional healthcare segment.

The rating benefits from Wellpath's scale and good diversity across customers, geographies, and business segments, as well as its strong market position in the lower risk public jails segment. Moody's expects the company to experience good top-line growth stemming from two recently-implemented large prison contracts with state governments. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that governments looking to further reduce healthcare-related expenditures will continue to outsource onsite healthcare services offered in prison and jail settings to providers such as Wellpath.

Moody's expects Wellpath to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2022, the company has approximately $40 million of cash on hand. However, approximately $17 million of deferred employer payroll taxes will need to be returned to the government in January 2023. Moody's expects the company to generate slightly negative free cash flow in the next 12 to 15 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $5 million. Wellpath has access to about $50 million of its $65 million revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2023. Moody's anticipates the company to have sufficient cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

ESG considerations are material to Wellpath's credit profile. Wellpath will remain exposed to the social risks of providing health care and related services in correctional facilities to a highly vulnerable patient base. There is ongoing legislative, political, media and regulatory focus on ensuring the delivery of medically appropriate care to this patient base. Effectively managing the cost, quality and continuity of providing healthcare in correctional facilities is an ongoing challenge and presents unique complexities. Any weakness in providing healthcare services – real or perceived – can negatively affect Wellpath's reputation and ability to attract and sustain clients at profitable rates. With respect to governance, Moody's expects financial strategy to be aggressive under private equity ownership, and that the company could incur debt to fund acquisitions if a suitable opportunity arose.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wellpath will continue to grow on the top-line with new business wins, despite experiencing persistent nursing labor issues that will continue to pressure the company's already thin margins and constrain the ability to generate positive free cash flow. Though Moody's calculates Wellpath's current financial leverage at above 7 times with significant add-backs to EBITDA, Moody's expects leverage to decline vis-à-vis some earnings growth from recent large contracts.

Wellpath's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $65 million revolving credit facility expiring in October 2023 and $500 million term loan maturing in October 2025, is rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $110 million senior secured second lien term loan maturing in October 2026, which is rated Caa2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Wellpath demonstrates a track record of improved profitability while also maintaining good medical service. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x and free cash flow to debt of at least 5%, on a sustained basis, could support an upgrade. Improvement in liquidity supported by sustained positive free cash flow could also support an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company faces reputational problems or operational challenges serving the prison/jail population including issues that negatively affect client relationships or the cost of service. If the company's liquidity were to further weaken or free cash flow was to turn negative for an extended period, the ratings could be downgraded.

Wellpath Holdings, Inc. ("Wellpath"), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services to patients in local detention facilities, federal and state prisons and behavioral healthcare facilities. Wellpath is privately owned by H.I.G. Capital. The company generated revenues of approximately $1.9 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

