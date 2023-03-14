Moody's downgrades Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating to Caa1, outlook is stable

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s ("Wellpath") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien term loan ratings to B3 from B2, and affirmed the rating on the senior secured second lien term loan at Caa2. The rating outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects continued pressure on Wellpath's margins stemming from persistent labor issues including a highly competitive market for nurses, as well as an increase in pharmacy supply costs. Leverage has increased from the mid 6 times range at the end of 2021 to the high 8 times range as of September 30, 2022. Despite double-digit top-line growth from recent business wins, earnings and cash flows will continue to be pressured due to elevated expenses. As such, Moody's expects financial leverage to remain elevated over the next 12-18 months. Additionally, liquidity has been pressured and the company's revolving credit facility expires in October 2023. Moody's expects the company to have negative free cash flow over the projection period.

Social and governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Wellpath faces operational headwinds stemming from labor shortages, specifically with the recruitment and retainment of nurses in a highly competitive market, resulting in increased costs via wage inflation and other means of acquiring talent. With respect to governance, Wellpath's financial policies are very aggressive with the company maintaining high levels of debt following the recent acquisition.

The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wellpath Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wellpath Holdings, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wellpath Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wellpath Holdings, Inc.'s ("Wellpath") Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with high financial leverage as a result of EBITDA margin compression from increased labor and supply costs. While the company had new contract wins, they have been less profitable than expected. Moody's estimates adjusted debt to EBITDA to be in the high 8 times range for the last twelve months ended September 30th, 2022, and expects leverage will gradually decline but remain elevated over the next 12-18 months.

The rating benefits from Wellpath's scale and good diversity across customers, geographies, and business segments, as well as its strong market position in the lower risk public jails segment. Moody's expects the company to experience good top-line growth stemming from two recently-implemented large prison contracts with state governments. However, start-up costs have reduced the incremental profitability of these contracts and it is unclear as to how much additional earnings they will drive longer-term. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that governments looking to further reduce healthcare-related expenditures will continue to outsource onsite healthcare services offered in prison and jail settings to providers such as Wellpath.

Moody's expects Wellpath to have weak liquidity over the next 12–18 months. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $23 million of cash on hand. The company had to pay $17 million of deferred employer payroll taxes in January 2023. Moody's expects the company to have negative free cash flow in the next 12-18 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $5 million. Wellpath has a $65 million revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2023. Moody's expects the facility to be used throughout the year to meet liquidity needs. Moody's anticipates the company to have a modest cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Wellpath will continue to operate with high financial leverage and maintain weak liquidity in the next 12-18 months.

Wellpath's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $65 million revolving credit facility expiring in October 2023 and $500 million term loan maturing in October 2025, is rated B3, one notch above the Caa1 CFR. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $110 million senior secured second lien term loan maturing in October 2026, which is rated Caa2.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Wellpath's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5, previously CIS-4), reflecting very highly negative exposure to both social (S-5) and governance (G-5, previously G-4) risk considerations. Wellpath is exposed to the social risks of providing health care and related services in correctional facilities to a highly vulnerable patient base. There is ongoing legislative, political, media and regulatory focus on ensuring the delivery of medically appropriate care to this patient base. Effectively managing the cost, quality and continuity of providing healthcare in correctional facilities is an ongoing challenge and presents unique complexities. Any weakness in providing healthcare services – real or perceived – can negatively affect Wellpath's reputation and ability to attract and sustain clients at profitable rates. With respect to governance risk considerations, Wellpath's very highly negative exposure (G-5) reflects the company's aggressive financial policies, very high financial leverage and an acquisition led growth strategy under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Wellpath demonstrates a track record of improved profitability and liquidity while also maintaining good medical service. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and positive free cash flow, on a sustained basis, could support an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's profitability and liquidity further deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the prospects for a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange were to arise. Operational challenges or reputational problems serving the prison/jail population, including issues that negatively affect client relationships or the cost of service, could also lead to a downgrade.

Wellpath Holdings, Inc. ("Wellpath"), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services to patients in local detention facilities, federal and state prisons and behavioral healthcare facilities. Wellpath Holdings, Inc. is privately owned by H.I.G. Capital. The company generated revenues of approximately $2 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

