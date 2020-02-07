Moody's downgrades Welsh Water to A3, stable outlook

London, 07 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to A3 from A2
the corporate family rating (CFR) of Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig (Welsh Water)
as well as the senior secured debt ratings of Dwr Cymru (Financing) UK
Plc. The A2 ratings of those bonds that are subject to a financial
guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments
of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance
financial strength rating of the guarantor and are unaffected by this
action. All ratings have a stable outlook.
A full list of affected ratings is attached at the end of the press release.
These rating actions conclude the rating review initiated on 20 December
2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority
(Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and
Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming five-year
regulatory period commencing on 1 April 2020 (AMP7).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions follow Welsh Water's announcement,
on 31 January 2020, that it will not ask Ofwat to refer its final
determination to the Competition and Markets Authority. The downgrades
to A3 from A2 take into account (1) Welsh Water's exposure to a
significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.42%
real in cash terms from 2020, compared with 3.6% in
the current period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances
compared with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects to result in financial penalties
for Welsh Water during the next regulatory period. Specifically,
the rating actions reflect that, under Moody's projections,
the final determination will result in Welsh Water's key financial
metrics falling outside guidance for the previous A2 ratings.
In its final determination, Ofwat set an allowed cash return of
circa 2.42% for wholesale activities (or 2.46%
when including the margin for household retail activities), which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the remainder linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As
the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's
estimates that Welsh Water will have an average allowed cash return of
around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut. The low returns put particular
pressure on companies, like Welsh Water, with relatively expensive
debt.
In addition, Welsh Water faces significant efficiency challenges
of GBP171 million (or 22.5%) on enhancement and GBP25 million
(or 10.9%) on household retail expenditure. However,
on base operating and maintenance expenditure, the company received
roughly GBP10 million more than its business plan request and management
expects to be able to offset the remaining efficiency challenge on enhancement
and retail expenditure through additional savings on base costs.
Stringent performance targets set by the regulator could lead to performance
penalties for Welsh Water in the range of GBP30-40 million over
the AMP7 period. While management anticipates rewards on some performance
measures, in particularly around customer service, Moody's
considers a net penalty likely.
Moody's base case scenario is that Welsh Water's Adjusted
Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR) will be around 1.5x over AMP7,
albeit constrained below this level prior to the maturity of an expensive
fixed-rate bond in March 2021. This is in line with the
1.5x guidance for Welsh Water's previous A2 rating but exposed
to the risk of operational or financial underperformance.
On gearing, measured as net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV),
Moody's expects Welsh Water to remain outside of the A2 guidance
over most of AMP7. Gearing could fall to 55%, the
maximum for an A2 rating, in the later years of the period if performance
was better than Moody's base case assumptions, and excess
cash was retained within the business rather than returned to customers,
through bill reductions or additional investments over and above the current
plan.
The above described financial metrics will place Welsh Water well within
the A3 category but are insufficient to maintain the previous A2 ratings.
Moody's notes that Welsh Water remains one of the lowest geared
companies in the sector and, due to its not-for-profit
ownership structure, does not face any dividend pressures.
It has shared previous outperformance with customers through reduced bills
and increased investments but only plans to share GBP55 million in aggregate
over the AMP7 period. Any additional so-called customer
dividends remain at the company's discretion and cash retention
will help offset financial pressure from a challenging review.
In this context, Moody's AICR guidance for Welsh Water is
materially less demanding than for peers, given the benefit of the
company's ownership and governance structure as well as the Welsh
Government's more cautious stance toward competition.
The ratings continue to be supported by (1) Welsh Water's low business
risk profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage
services in Wales, with stable and predictable cash flows generated
under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime;
(2) the not-for-profit status of Welsh Water's ultimate
parent company, Glas Cymru Holdings Cyfyngedig, which allows
Welsh Water to manage the distribution of its profits in order to maintain
the company's publicly stated gearing target of 60% net debt to
RCV; and (3) the decision by the Welsh Government not to implement
retail competition for incumbent water companies operating wholly or mainly
in Wales in April 2017, which evidenced a cautious approach to market
reform.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will be able to maintain financial metrics in line with guidance for its
A3 CFR (as outlined below).
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
The ratings could be considered for an upgrade, if Welsh Water appeared
likely to exhibit a ratio of net debt to RCV consistently at or below
55% and an AICR comfortably above 1.5x. Any upgrade
would also have to take into account the evolution of the regulatory and
business risks at that point in time.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Welsh Water's
financial metrics was likely to deteriorate, such that gearing,
measured by net debt to RCV, would increase above 65%,
and AICR remain persistently below 1.35x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) diversification
away from Welsh Water's core regulated water and wastewater business that
would result in an increase of the overall business risk, or credit
risk implications for Welsh Water from future developments of the wider
Glas Cymru group; and/or (2) a significant increase in business risk
for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading
to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings,
which in each case are not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures; or (3) or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Dwr Cymru (Financing) UK Plc
....Underlying Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
..Issuer: Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig
.... Long Term Corporate Family Rating,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dwr Cymru (Financing) UK Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig is the sixth-largest UK water utility by RCV,
providing water and sewerage services to approximately 3 million people
in a region that covers most of Wales and certain adjoining areas of England.
Welsh Water's ultimate parent company is Glas Cymru Holdings Cyfyngedig
(Glas Cymru), a not-for-profit organisation.
In the financial year ending 31 March 2019, Welsh Water had a RCV
of just under GBP5.7 billion, and the Glas Cymru group reported
revenues of GBP782 million and operating profit of GBP69 million,
primarily attributable to Welsh Water.
