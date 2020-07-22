Moody's downgrades Wereldhave to B1, ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Wereldhave N.V.'s corporate family rating and the rating on the senior unsecured bonds to B1 from Ba2 and placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Against our expectation incorporated into the prior rating, Wereldhave has not yet been able to secure additional funding over the last couple of months by extending existing facilities or entering into new facilities, resulting in a further deterioration in the company's liquidity coverage as per Moody's definition. Based on our estimations, the company has secured liquidity until and including Q1 next year, after which some of the existing funding and subsequently some revolving lines mature. In our liquidity estimation, we do not consider any not yet committed new facilities, property sales or other intended cash-generating activities.

The B1 rating balances the short-dated maturity profile and short-term refinancing needs with our view that the company will succeed in addressing 2021 maturities over the next few months. We note that Wereldhave's H1 results contain some initial positives such as a stable occupancy and relatively good leasing levels, while like-for-like earnings declined, and values dropped (in line with our longer-term expectations) by 5.6%.

Despite increased liquidity pressure, we expect the company to enter into new financing arrangements in the next months that will secure liquidity throughout and beyond 2021, and term out the debt maturity profile. The company still has a large amount of unencumbered assets and sufficient headroom remaining under its secured debt / unencumbered assets undertakings. Nevertheless, in the currently very challenging environment for retailers and retail landlords, the uncertainty around restoring adequate liquidity and the terming out of the debt maturity profile has increased. Besides debt maturities, we also consider the declining headroom under its covenants given the value declines reported, which we expect to continue.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the challenges to the operating environment for Wereldhave. We have not materially altered our assumptions for directional views on value declines or our projections on cash flows since our last rating action in May 2020. We do consider a high amount of rent deferrals to ultimately lead to rent abatements in 2020, and a moderate recovery in 2021 despite increasing pressure from lease renewals and vacancies. This was however not the main driver for the rating change. We note that any projections are subject to substantial uncertainties as the impact of the lockdown on occupancy and rents will only unfold over the next 12-18 months. After a period of partial lockdown, Wereldhave's centers are open again and we anticipate retail sales within Wereldhave's centers to slowly recover from the low levels in April and May.

The rating review will focus on liquidity measures the company aims to take in the next months, its impact on balance sheet metrics as well as on covenant headroom. During the rating review, we will also aim to estimate further how earnings will evolve over 2020 and 2021, as well as updating our directional view on property values for the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely at this point. It would require a material improvement to the liquidity situation and the debt term structure of the company to remove liquidity uncertainty in 2021. We would also consider further company actions to protect the balance sheet, restore and protect covenant headroom, and execute on its sales plans. Upward rating pressure would also require more clarity around the impact of the coronacrisis on Wereldhave's business, and a stabilising operating performance outlook.

Negative rating pressure would develop if the company is unable to address its refinancing needs within the next months, and restore liquidity or if covenant headroom would materially deteriorate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

