Moody's downgrades Wereldhave to B1, ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Wereldhave N.V.'s corporate family
rating and the rating on the senior unsecured bonds to B1 from Ba2 and
placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed
to ratings under review from negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Against our expectation incorporated into the prior rating, Wereldhave
has not yet been able to secure additional funding over the last couple
of months by extending existing facilities or entering into new facilities,
resulting in a further deterioration in the company's liquidity
coverage as per Moody's definition. Based on our estimations,
the company has secured liquidity until and including Q1 next year,
after which some of the existing funding and subsequently some revolving
lines mature. In our liquidity estimation, we do not consider
any not yet committed new facilities, property sales or other intended
cash-generating activities.
The B1 rating balances the short-dated maturity profile and short-term
refinancing needs with our view that the company will succeed in addressing
2021 maturities over the next few months. We note that Wereldhave's
H1 results contain some initial positives such as a stable occupancy and
relatively good leasing levels, while like-for-like
earnings declined, and values dropped (in line with our longer-term
expectations) by 5.6%.
Despite increased liquidity pressure, we expect the company to enter
into new financing arrangements in the next months that will secure liquidity
throughout and beyond 2021, and term out the debt maturity profile.
The company still has a large amount of unencumbered assets and sufficient
headroom remaining under its secured debt / unencumbered assets undertakings.
Nevertheless, in the currently very challenging environment for
retailers and retail landlords, the uncertainty around restoring
adequate liquidity and the terming out of the debt maturity profile has
increased. Besides debt maturities, we also consider the
declining headroom under its covenants given the value declines reported,
which we expect to continue.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the challenges to the operating
environment for Wereldhave. We have not materially altered our
assumptions for directional views on value declines or our projections
on cash flows since our last rating action in May 2020. We do consider
a high amount of rent deferrals to ultimately lead to rent abatements
in 2020, and a moderate recovery in 2021 despite increasing pressure
from lease renewals and vacancies. This was however not the main
driver for the rating change. We note that any projections are
subject to substantial uncertainties as the impact of the lockdown on
occupancy and rents will only unfold over the next 12-18 months.
After a period of partial lockdown, Wereldhave's centers are
open again and we anticipate retail sales within Wereldhave's centers
to slowly recover from the low levels in April and May.
The rating review will focus on liquidity measures the company aims to
take in the next months, its impact on balance sheet metrics as
well as on covenant headroom. During the rating review, we
will also aim to estimate further how earnings will evolve over 2020 and
2021, as well as updating our directional view on property values
for the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely at this point.
It would require a material improvement to the liquidity situation and
the debt term structure of the company to remove liquidity uncertainty
in 2021. We would also consider further company actions to protect
the balance sheet, restore and protect covenant headroom,
and execute on its sales plans. Upward rating pressure would also
require more clarity around the impact of the coronacrisis on Wereldhave's
business, and a stabilising operating performance outlook.
Negative rating pressure would develop if the company is unable to address
its refinancing needs within the next months, and restore liquidity
or if covenant headroom would materially deteriorate.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
