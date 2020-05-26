Moody's downgrades Wereldhave to Ba2 from Baa3, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today withdrawn Wereldhave N.V.'s ("Wereldhave") Baa3
issuer rating following its downgrade to Ba2, as per the rating
agency's practice for corporates with non-investment-grade
ratings, and assigned a new corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2.
Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3
the rating on the company's existing senior unsecured EMTN program and
to Ba2 from Baa3 the rating on the outstanding senior unsecured notes.
The outlook on the rating has changed to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes a review for downgrade, which was initiated
on 8 April 2020.
"The downgrade of Wereldhave's ratings reflect the combination of
a sustained weaker operating environment even post coronavirus interruptions
through a weakened retail sector and accelerated changes in consumer behavior,
reduced access to capital, and expected leverage increases" says
Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.
"A very high degree of uncertainty around the retail environment and further
downside risk to leverage and operating performance contribute to the
negative outlook of the ratings."
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wereldhave's operating environment has deteriorated strongly with the
business interruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Larger
parts of Wereldhave's units outside of daily goods had been closed,
mostly based on government regulation. Collection rates at Wereldhave
have fallen, with uncertain recovery expectations over the medium
term. Nevertheless, we understand that the largest part of
Wereldhave's retail units are now open again, even though
the existing requirements on social distancing and health protection continue
to restrict the business.
Despite most of the retail units being reopened at this point, a
combination of factors will lead to weaker prospects of Wereldhave's
business even after the lockdown, leading to lower occupancy and
rental income. Prospects for a V-shaped economic recovery
have declined in our macroeconomic forecasts, and consumer demand
will remain weaker into 2021. Social distancing is set to continue
throughout large parts of 2020, meaning that footfall, ease
and pleasure of shopping will remain subdued and below pre-Corona
levels in 2021. Moreover, we expect an accelerated trend
to online shopping that further reduce demand for retail space,
as we expect some changed consumer behavior to remain even after coronavirus
related social distancing rules have been removed. We also expect
the weak credit fundamentals for parts of Wereldhave's retail tenant
basis to put pressure on future space requirements and rents, and
lead to increased insolvencies. We are mindful that retailers aim
for a higher degree of business risk sharing between landlords and retail
tenants for the retailer's store performance, which would
increase the operational risk for landlords. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Wereldhave went into the period of current disruptions with a weaker operating
performance trends compared to peers. In its Q1 trading update,
Wereldhave reported like-for-like net rental income declines
in shopping centers of 3.6% in Q1 2020, with occupancy
down to 94.1% in shopping centers at the same date.
Part of Wereldhave's centers remain daily need driven and will remain
relevant in their catchment areas, but we expect non-essential
goods retailers to reduce space requirements and to have less capacities
to pay rent.
We acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty for any projections looking
through partially temporary rental deferrals in 2020, but given
the permanent damage on the retail industry we expect rental declines
around 15-20% in our base case, with some additional
working capital outflows from temporary rent deferrals. Property
values have substantial value decline potential, even though the
extent and timing is unknown. Given our expectations of sustained
rental income declines, we have assumed values to decline in a similar
way.
As a consequence of earnings and property value declines, we expect
all key credit ratios to weaken in the next 1-2 years. We
expect Debt/Assets to increase to above 50%, which includes
the benefit of moderate property sales in 2021 at discounted prices.
An execution of larger parts of Wereldhave's sales plan in 2021
would be a positive. The company's reported net LTV was 44.8%
at year-end 2019, substantially higher than the targeted
30-40% that the company aimed to achieve through property
sales. Wereldhave's fixed charge cover was strong at 5.4x
and net debt/EBITDA was moderate compared to peers at 8.5x,
but we expect both metrics to deteriorate due to EBITDA declines.
The company's access to capital has weakened, while the liquidity
position as of March 2020 is tight but sufficient for the 12 months to
March 2021. We understand raising equity is unlikely at this time,
and the company did not raise meaningful amounts of longer-term
debt in the last 18 months. The declining weighted average debt
maturity profile (below 3.5 years), makes the company more
vulnerable to changes in availability of debt. The company made
some improvements to its liquidity structure through a €100 million
revolver that aims to address some uncertainty in its asset disposal plan.
The current Ba2 rating includes an expectation of an extension of some
of the debt due in 2021 in the near future.
The LTV related covenant reflects around 25% value decline buffers
as of December 2019, assuming no further changes to debt,
asset sales or other changes to the asset side. While this buffer
appears adequate, we can envisage scenarios of substantial value
declines that will diminish the cushion substantially, depending
on the recovery path after the coronavirus-related disruptions
and the return of investor interest.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would only occur once more clarity exists around
the impact of the coronacrisis on Wereldhave's business, the
operating performance stabilises, and Wereldhave's debt maturity
profile extends. Furthermore Moody's could upgrade Wereldhave's
rating if Debt/Asset remains well below 50% in combination with
net debt/EBITDA remaining at current levels, and fixed-charge
coverage remains above 2.75x.
Shorter term negative rating pressure will develop if the company is unable
to term out its currently short-dated debt maturity profile and
in particular increasing its liquidity buffers significantly into 2021,
or if the company increasingly uses lowly levered secured refinancing.
Negative rating pressure could develop if we expect retail weakness to
translate into weaker rental income or occupancy than currently anticipated
in our base case, or if a successful sale of at least some of the
non-core assets becomes rather unlikely. Moreover,
Moody's could downgrade Wereldhave's rating if we expect Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/assets to increase to 55%, accompanied with an
increasing trend in net debt/EBITDA, or if fixed-charge coverage
sustained below 2.25x.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Wereldhave N.V.
Assignment:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba2
Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3
Withdrawal, previously placed on review for downgrade:
.... LT Issuer Rating, previously rated
Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
