Moody's downgrades Werner's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

Approximately $625 million of rated debt affected

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Werner FinCo LP's (Werner) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Werner's secured bank credit facility to Caa1 from B2 and unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of Werner's CFR to Caa2 and negative outlook reflect Moody's view that Werner's debt capital structure is untenable. Moody's forecasts that Werner will remain highly leveraged, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 9x through 2023.

"Werner's deteriorating profitability and weakening demand is particularly problematic given the company's term loan maturing in July 2024 and unsecured notes in July 2025," said Justin Remsen, Assistant Vice President at Moody's.

"Werner's financial profile is unsustainable as the company faces a wall of maturing debt with weak liquidity. Debt holders face the risk of a debt restructuring, including the potential for a distressed exchange," added Remsen.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Werner FinCo LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Werner FinCo LP

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Werner's Caa2 CFR reflects Werner's high debt leverage, low margins, and looming maturities. Our forward view assumes the company's leverage will decline from over 10x for the twelve months ending September 2022 through declining commodity costs and manufacturing efficiencies. Moody's expect free cash flow will improve from negative $48 million for the twelve months to September 2022 but will be near breakeven for 2023 and 2024 given weakening demand, pressured margins, and a growing interest burden.

The rating also reflects cyclical end markets, where the residential construction market can contract quickly and have an acute impact on the company's financial profile. The company has customer concentration with The Home Depot, Inc. (A2 stable) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Baa1 stable) representing a material portion of sales. These retailers are high-volume purchasers with strong bargaining power. Strengths include the company's leading market position for its products, especially Werner-branded ladders. The company also has a track record of developing innovative products that fulfill needs in the marketplace.

Moody's forecasts that Werner will have weak liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. As of September 30, 2022, Werner had $35 million of total liquidity available, including $11 million cash and $24 million availability under the company's $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver that was $93 million drawn. In addition to the term loan and notes maturities, the company's ABL has a springing maturity of 91 days before the term loan. Moody's anticipates breakeven free cash flow in 2023 and 2024, with margin and working capital improvements leading to a modest recovery in cash flow. Moody's projects Werner will maintain limited cushion under the ABL's fixed charge coverage ratio over the next 12 months.

The Caa1 rating on Werner's senior secured term loan, one notch above the Caa2 CFR, results from its subordination to the company's asset based revolving credit facility but priority of payment relative to the company's senior unsecured notes. The secured rating also reflects a one-notch downward override to the LGD indicated outcome reflecting Moody's view of non-debt claims as a more volatile debt cushion. The Caa3 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, results from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Werner's ESG considerations have a very highly negative (CIS-5) impact on its rating, reflecting governance considerations, and are a driver of this rating action.

Werner's exposure to governance risks is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile score), reflecting aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, high financial leverage, and recent operational underperformance. In addition, the company's controlled ownership limits the independence of the company's board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Werner does not improve its liquidity and debt maturity profile. Extension of maturities, redemption of debt at discount or conversion of debt for equity could be considered a distressed exchange and a default per Moody's methodology.

The ratings could be upgraded if Werner provides a long-term solution to its debt maturities and demonstrates improvement in liquidity and operating performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Werner, headquartered in Itasda, Illinois, is a global manufacturer and distributor of ladders, jobsite storage and truck and van tool storage products and other equipment used in the construction industry. For the twelve months that ended September 2022, the company generated $1.3 billion in sales. Triton Partners, through its affiliates, is primary owner of Werner.

