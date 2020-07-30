Moody's downgrades Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. ratings (CFR to Caa3); outlook negative

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Wesco
Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (New) ("Wesco"), including
the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to Caa3 from Caa1) and
probability of default rating (to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD),
as well as the ratings for its senior secured notes (to Caa3 from Caa1)
and senior unsecured notes (to Ca from Caa3). The ratings outlook
remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation of pronounced earnings and
cash flow pressures during 2020 due to disruptions from the aftermath
of the coronavirus crisis. These disruptions will be particularly
evident in Wesco's commercial aerospace end-markets, which
represent about 70% of company sales. The downgrades also
consider Wesco's weak credit metrics (Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
in excess of 10x), limited availability under the revolver,
as well as near-term working capital requirements and the company's
high interest burden, which will both result in a very meaningful
consumption of cash over the remainder of 2020.
The Caa3 CFR balances Wesco's position as a leading services provider
and distributor to the aerospace and defense industries against the company's
aggressive governance evidenced by its high tolerance for financial risk
and weak balance sheet with a thin capitalization. The large-sized
combination of Wesco and Pattonair creates near-term execution
and integration risk in an industry where inventory optimization and consistent
on-time customer deliveries are of paramount importance.
This elevated risk is against a backdrop of a highly leveraged balance
sheet with modest cash reserves and pending earnings and cashflow headwinds
from the coronavirus outbreak. The difficult operating environment,
which is likely to endure for some time, combined with a poorly
capitalized balance sheet and expectations of negative free cash flow,
give rise to the possibility of some form of default over the next 12
to 24 months.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that
the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Wesco and the deterioration
in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived
and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and changing sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty as to the depth and duration
of the disruptive effects of the coronavirus as well as Moody's expectation
that, at a minimum, the virus will create meaningful earnings
headwinds and a resultant weakening of key credit metrics through at least
the end of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any upgrade would be predicated on Wesco improving its liquidity profile
with expectations of limited cash burn and improved borrowing availability
under the revolving credit facility. Strong execution on the Pattonair
transaction that results in the realization of targeted synergies and
meaningful earnings growth would also be necessary for any ratings upgrade.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a weakening liquidity profile
involving the expectation of cash usage during 2020 beyond what is currently
contemplated, a diminishment of capacity under the ABL facility
or an anticipated breach of financial covenants. An inability to
increase inventory turns in the legacy Wesco operations could also result
in a downgrade. An inability to realize targeted synergies,
the loss of a large customer, poor execution on the Pattonair transaction
or operating issues that resulted in lower customer service levels could
also result in a downgrade.
The following summarizes today's rating actions:
Issuer: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (New)
Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from
Caa1-PD
Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3)
from Caa1 (LGD3)
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ca (LGD5)
from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook, Remains Negative
Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Valencia,
California, is a leading distributor and provider of supply chain
management services to the global aerospace industry. Services
include the distribution of C-class hardware, chemical and
electrical products as well as quality assurance, kitting,
just-in-time delivery and point-of-use inventory
management. Pattonair, headquartered in Derby, UK,
is a leading supply chain management services provider focusing on parts
distribution as well as sourcing and procurement, forecasting and
inventory planning, supplier management, and operations and
quality assurance. The combined companies will offer more than
640,000 active SKUs and are expected to have pro forma revenues
of about $2.2 billion for the twelve months ended March
2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
