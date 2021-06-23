Moody's downgrades West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC to B2 from B1, outlook remains negative

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC's (WDE or the Borrower) senior
secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The debt facilities consist
of a $445 million 7-year senior secured term loan due 2026
and a $55 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit
facility due 2024. The outlook remains negative.
The Borrower owns the West Deptford Energy Station (West Deptford or the
Project), a 744 MW gas-fired combined cycle electric generating
facility located in West Deptford Township, New Jersey, in
PJM Interconnection's EMAAC capacity pricing zone.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 from B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade to B2 reflects our view that financial metrics will
continue to underperform as low PJM capacity auction prices weigh on future
cash flows in combination with continued weak energy margin contributions
due to impact of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) on New
Jersey based plants' competitive position relative to non-RGGI
neighbor states.
The decline in capacity pricing in PJM Interconnection's EMAAC zone where
West Deptford is located is a critical negative credit factor.
Recent auction prices in EMAAC fell to $97 per MW-day for
the June 2022-May 2023 planning year relative to $166 per
MW-day for the 2021-22 planning year. PJM expects
to conduct its capacity auction in December 2021 for the 2023-24
period and at approximately six month increments thereafter until it re-establishes
pricing on a rolling three year forward basis. The outcome of these
auctions will have a significant impact on the Project's longer
term prospects.
West Deptford's weak energy margin contribution is another critical
negative credit factor. The plant produced a capacity factor of
0.8% in the first quarter of 2021 and 32% for full
year 2020, far short of the 60-70% expected utilization.
The lower capacity factor is a result of management cycling the unit off
to optimize run time during economic periods, in the face of softer
spark spreads. The spark spread compression is due to the Project's
location on the New Jersey side of the NJ/PA border, which puts
it at a cost disadvantage to its PA-based competitors because New
Jersey gas plants are required to pay an emissions charge under RGGI.
New Jersey is a current participant in RGGI, while Pennsylvania
is not expected to join RGGI until 2022 or 2023. West Deptford
will remain at a competitive disadvantage until Pennsylvania joins RGGI.
Management estimates that RGGI emissions charges add roughly $3/MWh
to its operating expenses.
Absent substantial market improvement, the Project may struggle
to generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2023 and 2024
under our current projections due to declining capacity prices for the
2022-23 auction year coupled with $10.5 million of
scheduled major maintenance. While the timing of the scheduled
major maintenance may shift, which could improve annual cash flow,
it may also be necessary for the Project's ownership group to take action
to support debt obligations through equity cures during this period.
Factors supporting WDE's credit quality include its asset quality and
solid operational track record, which are both supportive of the
Project's long term value. The plant is a 2014-vintage
combined cycle gas turbine that is capable of producing a competitive
~7,000 BTU/kWh baseload heat rate. It is located in PJM's
EMAAC capacity pricing zone which affords it premium pricing, albeit
at lower levels than in prior years. The project also enjoys pipeline
diversity with access to natural gas from both the Transco Zone 6 Non-New
York and TETCO M3 pipelines, with firm transportation contracted
with South Jersey Resources Group and Mercuria Energy America, Inc.
WDE's credit profile also benefits from a financially strong sponsor
group.
Financial performance in 2021 should improve to 'B' level metrics despite
a weak first quarter as rising natural gas prices drive up power prices
and higher capacity prices take effect. We project 2021 credit
metrics of 1.8x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 6%
project cash from operations to debt (PCFO/Debt), and 8.5x
leverage. These projections incorporate a 2021 forecasted capacity
factor of 25-30% for the plant. Throughout the debt's
remaining life, we project modest forward deleveraging amid continued
energy margin uncertainty and weak capacity pricing.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the Project's capacity
factors to remain weak in 2021 given increased merchant risk and ongoing
exposure to RGGI. That said, WDE's 2021 financial metrics
should improve over 2020 results, with DSCR comfortably above 1x,
PCFO/Debt around 5% and Debt to EBITDA between 6-9x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade
In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the
rating to be upgraded in the short-term. The rating could
be stabilized if WDE is able to sustain metrics in-line with our
2021 projections, which are in the B rating category. The
rating could also be stabilized if the December 2021 PJM capacity auction
result for EMAAC produces significantly higher pricing. Credit
upside could also occur if Pennsylvania's entrance into RGGI occurs sooner
than our 2023 base case and drives stronger energy margins for the Project.
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade
The rating could be downgraded further if financial performance and covenant
cushions do not improve, including if Moody's calculated DSCR
remains below 1x. The rating could also be downgraded if the December
2021 PJM capacity auction results in equally unattractive prices as the
most recent auction.
PROFILE
West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC owns the West Deptford Energy
Station, a 744 MW 2014-vintage gas-fired combined
cycle electric generating facility located in West Deptford Township,
NJ. It is a merchant power plant located in PJM Interconnection's
EMACC capacity price zone. West Deptford's sponsor group includes
LS Power, which built the plant, along with subsidiaries of
Marubeni Corporation (Baa2 stable), Kansai Electric Power Company,
Incorporated (A3 negative), Ullico, Arctic Slope, Prudential/Lincoln,
and Sumitomo Corporation (Perennial, Baa1, stable).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
