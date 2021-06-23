Moody's downgrades West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC to B2 from B1, outlook remains negative

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC to B2 from B1, outlook remains negative

23 Jun 2021

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC's (WDE or the Borrower) senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The debt facilities consist of a $445 million 7-year senior secured term loan due 2026 and a $55 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024. The outlook remains negative.

The Borrower owns the West Deptford Energy Station (West Deptford or the Project), a 744 MW gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility located in West Deptford Township, New Jersey, in PJM Interconnection's EMAAC capacity pricing zone.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade to B2 reflects our view that financial metrics will continue to underperform as low PJM capacity auction prices weigh on future cash flows in combination with continued weak energy margin contributions due to impact of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) on New Jersey based plants' competitive position relative to non-RGGI neighbor states.

The decline in capacity pricing in PJM Interconnection's EMAAC zone where West Deptford is located is a critical negative credit factor. Recent auction prices in EMAAC fell to $97 per MW-day for the June 2022-May 2023 planning year relative to $166 per MW-day for the 2021-22 planning year. PJM expects to conduct its capacity auction in December 2021 for the 2023-24 period and at approximately six month increments thereafter until it re-establishes pricing on a rolling three year forward basis. The outcome of these auctions will have a significant impact on the Project's longer term prospects.

West Deptford's weak energy margin contribution is another critical negative credit factor. The plant produced a capacity factor of 0.8% in the first quarter of 2021 and 32% for full year 2020, far short of the 60-70% expected utilization. The lower capacity factor is a result of management cycling the unit off to optimize run time during economic periods, in the face of softer spark spreads. The spark spread compression is due to the Project's location on the New Jersey side of the NJ/PA border, which puts it at a cost disadvantage to its PA-based competitors because New Jersey gas plants are required to pay an emissions charge under RGGI. New Jersey is a current participant in RGGI, while Pennsylvania is not expected to join RGGI until 2022 or 2023. West Deptford will remain at a competitive disadvantage until Pennsylvania joins RGGI. Management estimates that RGGI emissions charges add roughly $3/MWh to its operating expenses.

Absent substantial market improvement, the Project may struggle to generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2023 and 2024 under our current projections due to declining capacity prices for the 2022-23 auction year coupled with $10.5 million of scheduled major maintenance. While the timing of the scheduled major maintenance may shift, which could improve annual cash flow, it may also be necessary for the Project's ownership group to take action to support debt obligations through equity cures during this period.

Factors supporting WDE's credit quality include its asset quality and solid operational track record, which are both supportive of the Project's long term value. The plant is a 2014-vintage combined cycle gas turbine that is capable of producing a competitive ~7,000 BTU/kWh baseload heat rate. It is located in PJM's EMAAC capacity pricing zone which affords it premium pricing, albeit at lower levels than in prior years. The project also enjoys pipeline diversity with access to natural gas from both the Transco Zone 6 Non-New York and TETCO M3 pipelines, with firm transportation contracted with South Jersey Resources Group and Mercuria Energy America, Inc. WDE's credit profile also benefits from a financially strong sponsor group.

Financial performance in 2021 should improve to 'B' level metrics despite a weak first quarter as rising natural gas prices drive up power prices and higher capacity prices take effect. We project 2021 credit metrics of 1.8x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 6% project cash from operations to debt (PCFO/Debt), and 8.5x leverage. These projections incorporate a 2021 forecasted capacity factor of 25-30% for the plant. Throughout the debt's remaining life, we project modest forward deleveraging amid continued energy margin uncertainty and weak capacity pricing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the Project's capacity factors to remain weak in 2021 given increased merchant risk and ongoing exposure to RGGI. That said, WDE's 2021 financial metrics should improve over 2020 results, with DSCR comfortably above 1x, PCFO/Debt around 5% and Debt to EBITDA between 6-9x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade

In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded in the short-term. The rating could be stabilized if WDE is able to sustain metrics in-line with our 2021 projections, which are in the B rating category. The rating could also be stabilized if the December 2021 PJM capacity auction result for EMAAC produces significantly higher pricing. Credit upside could also occur if Pennsylvania's entrance into RGGI occurs sooner than our 2023 base case and drives stronger energy margins for the Project.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade

The rating could be downgraded further if financial performance and covenant cushions do not improve, including if Moody's calculated DSCR remains below 1x. The rating could also be downgraded if the December 2021 PJM capacity auction results in equally unattractive prices as the most recent auction.

PROFILE

West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC owns the West Deptford Energy Station, a 744 MW 2014-vintage gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility located in West Deptford Township, NJ. It is a merchant power plant located in PJM Interconnection's EMACC capacity price zone. West Deptford's sponsor group includes LS Power, which built the plant, along with subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation (Baa2 stable), Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (A3 negative), Ullico, Arctic Slope, Prudential/Lincoln, and Sumitomo Corporation (Perennial, Baa1, stable).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

