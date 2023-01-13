Moody's downgrades West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC to B3 from B2; outlook remains negative

Approximately $415 million of rated debt affected

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC's (WDE or the Borrower) senior secured credit facilities to B3 from B2. The debt facilities consist of a $445 million 7-year senior secured term loan due 2026 and a $55 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024. The outlook remains negative.

The Borrower owns the West Deptford Energy Station (West Deptford or the Project), a 744 MW gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility located in West Deptford Township, New Jersey, in PJM Interconnection's EMAAC capacity pricing zone.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade to B3 reflects our view that financial metrics will continue to underperform as low PJM capacity auction prices weigh on future cash flows in combination with continued weak energy margin contributions owing to the impact of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) on New Jersey based plants' competitive position relative to non-RGGI neighbor states.

Despite a financially strong third quarter and high energy prices during the year, financial performance in 2022 remains weak. We project 2022 credit metrics around a 1.1x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 4% project cash from operations to debt (PCFO/Debt), and 11x leverage. These projections incorporate a 2022 forecasted capacity factor of 25-30% for the plant. Throughout the debt's remaining life, we project modest forward deleveraging amid continued energy margin uncertainty and weak capacity pricing.

West Deptford's weak energy margin contributions are a critical negative credit factor. While the plant produced a 62% capacity factor in the third quarter of 2022 and generated roughly $19 million in energy margins for the quarter (net of hedges, VOM, and RGGI), capacity utilization on an annual basis is expected at around 28% in 2022; which is well short of the 60-70% utilization anticipated at the loan's financing. The lower capacity factor is a result of management cycling the unit off to optimize run time during economic periods, in the face of softer spark spreads. The spark spread compression, which is unique to the West Deptford plant, is caused by the Project's location on the New Jersey side of the NJ/PA border, which puts it at a cost disadvantage to its PA-based competitors because New Jersey gas plants are required to pay an emissions charge under RGGI. New Jersey is a current participant in RGGI, while Pennsylvania is not expected to join RGGI until mid-2023. West Deptford will remain at a competitive disadvantage until Pennsylvania joins RGGI. We view this as an environmental consideration under our Environmental, Social, and Governance risk assessment.

The decline in capacity pricing in PJM Interconnection's EMAAC zone where West Deptford is located is another critical negative credit factor. Recent auction prices in EMAAC fell to $49 per MW-day for the June 2023-May 2024 planning year, a severe decline from the prices of $97 per MW-day seen in the June 2022-May 2023 planning year and $166 per MW-day for the 2021-22 planning year. We expect the 2024/25 auction results to be flat relative to the 2023-24 pricing result.

Absent substantial market improvement, the Project may struggle to generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2023 and 2024 under our current projections due to declining capacity prices, backwardated energy futures and $3.1 million of major maintenance planned in 2023. An additional concern that could impact 2022 results and future 2023 cash flows is whether the plant will be assessed capacity performance penalties following winter storm Elliott in December 2022, which could have negative credit implications. While the timing of some expenses may shift, which could improve annual cash flow, it may also be necessary for the Project's ownership group to take action to support debt obligations through equity cures during this period.

Factors supporting WDE's credit quality include its asset quality and solid operational track record, which are both supportive of the Project's long term value. The plant is a 2014-vintage combined cycle gas turbine that is capable of producing a competitive ~7,000 BTU/kWh baseload heat rate. It has operated with low forced outage rates and solid availability metrics in recent years. The plant is located in PJM's EMAAC capacity pricing zone, which affords it premium pricing, albeit at lower levels than in prior years. The project also enjoys pipeline diversity with physical access to natural gas from both the Transco and Columbia pipelines, with firm transportation contracted with South Jersey Resources Group and Mercuria Energy America, Inc. The plant's fuel supply pricing point is Transco Z6 Non-NY. WDE's credit profile also benefits from a financially strong sponsor group.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the Project's capacity factors to remain weak in 2023 given increased merchant risk and ongoing exposure to RGGI.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade

In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded in the short-term. The rating could be stabilized if WDE is able to maintain a modest cushion over its covenant and sustain metrics in-line with our 2022 projections, which are in the B rating category. The rating could also be stabilized if the 2024-2025 PJM capacity auction result for EMAAC produces significantly higher pricing, which is not our base case. Credit upside could also occur if Pennsylvania's entrance into RGGI occurs sooner than our 2023 base case and results in sustained annual average utilization levels greater than 60%.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade

The rating could be downgraded further if the plant has an sustained unplanned outage or other events occur that cause financial performance or liquidity to weaken leading to potential covenant issues or the need for equity cures.

PROFILE

West Deptford Energy Holdings, LLC owns the West Deptford Energy Station, a 744 MW 2014-vintage gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility located in West Deptford Township, NJ. It is a merchant power plant located in PJM Interconnection's EMACC capacity price zone. West Deptford's sponsor group includes LS Power, which built the plant, along with subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation (Baa2 positive), Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (A3 negative), Ullico, Arctic Slope, Prudential/Lincoln, and Sumitomo Corporation (Perennial, Baa1, stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022.

