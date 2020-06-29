Moody's downgrades West Hills Community College District, CA and West Hills Community College District SFID No. 1, CA to A2 from A1

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A2 from A1 the General Obligation (GO) ratings of West Hills Community College District, CA and West Hills Community College District School Facilities Improvement District (SFID) No. 1, CA. The rating action affects $8.3 million of the community college district's 2015 GO Refunding Bonds, Series C and the SFID's $2.3 million 2015 GO Refunding Bonds, Series A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrades are driven by the community college district's weakened financial profile following consecutive years of deficit operations and budget underperformance through fiscal 2019. The district's reserve position will remain narrow and its financial flexibility will remain challenged in the upcoming years as the State of California (Aa2 stable) will likely defer funding for community college districts to balance its own budget during the coronavirus driven recession. The A2 ratings continue the reflect the district's and SFID No. 1's moderately sized tax bases when compared to peers, slightly elevated taxpayer concentration and weak resident wealth measures. The ratings further consider the district's manageable debt and pension burden, moderate OPEB liabilities, and the above average legal strengths of California community college districts' GO Bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any immediate, direct risks for West Hills CCD given its ability to transition operations online. However, the pandemic is resulting in a significant shift in the state's budget outlook, which will likely result in funding deferrals for the district in upcoming years. The district's ability to accommodate a growing enrollment amid potential revenue volatility will be crucial to its credit profile going forward. The situation surrounding coronavirus and associated recession continues to evolve and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of West Hills CCD and its SFID changes, we will update the ratings and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in reserve and liquidity position

- Material strengthening of tax base and resident socioeconomic profile

- Considerable progress in reducing unfunded pension liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further erosion of reserve and liquidity position

- Inability to manage growing enrollment and rising retirement costs amid funding challenges

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the community college district and its SFID. For the community college district's GO bonds, the portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Fresno, San Benito, Madera, Monterey and Kings Counties on behalf of the district. For the SFID 1's GO Bonds, the portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Fresno and Madera Counties on behalf of the SFID.

We expect that property tax delinquency rates in the state will rise amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor recently signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for property owners financially affected by the pandemic. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenue securing the district and its SFID No. 1's GO bonds since they are covered under Fresno, San Benito, Madera, Monterey and Kings Counties' Teeter plans. Under the Teeter plans, the counties fund the district and its SFID their full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

West Hills Community College District serves an area of approximately 3,500 square miles, encompassing portions of five counties: Fresno County, Kings County (A2), San Benito County, Monterey County (Aa2), and Madera County (A1). The district provides postsecondary education to students in a Coalinga Campus, a Lemoore Campus, and a North District Center in Firebaugh. The West Hills Community College School Facilities Improvement District 1 is composed of areas within the Fresno and Madera County portions of its district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

