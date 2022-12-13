Moody's downgrades West Marine's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.'s (dba West Marine) ratings including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3, its probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured first lien term loan to Caa3 from B2 and its senior secured second lien term loan to Ca from Caa2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade and negative outlook reflect West Marine's material underperformance relative to Moody's previous expectations due to supply chain challenges, increased costs, inflationary pressures, high fuel prices and late start to the season driven by weaker weather which impacted boating and demand for the company's products. West Marine's Q2 and Q3 peak seasonal quarters of 2022 were down significantly to the prior year with Moody's adjusted EBITDA declining more than 40%. The decline in EBITDA combined with the increase in debt to fund the 2021 LBO has resulted in West Marine having very high leverage.

The downgrade also reflects West Marine's free cash flow deficits of more than $50 million over the LTM period ended October 1, 2022. West Marine's sponsor, L Catterton, has been supportive and provided a $75.5 million incremental first lien term loan to support its liquidity of which the company has borrowed $55 million. The sponsor also can increase its commitments from $75.5 million to $120 million per the first lien credit agreement. While Moody's views the additional liquidity and sponsor support as a positive, the company will be entering its peak borrowing season and free cash flow generation is unlikely until Q2'23 and significant operational improvements are needed. West Marine also has $15M of borrowing base availability under its ABL but Moody's does not expect West Marine to borrow any further under the revolver given the covenant restrictions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

West Marine's Caa2 CFR is constrained by its very high Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of almost 18x, free cash flow deficits, limited committed external sources of liquidity and high seasonality. The company operates in the marine aftermarket industry which is highly fragmented and very competitive. West Marine's business shows some cyclicality with the discretionary nature of boating and marine aftermarket products. However, performance through downturns has proved to be more resilient than actual boat sales as these products have shorter replacement lives. However, the company is currently facing a difficult supply chain and inflationary environment. West Marine's credit profile is supported by its strong brand awareness and large scale relative to its competitors in the marine aftermarket industry with over 230 hub and service center locations across the US and Puerto Rico. The credit profile is also supported by West Marine's long dated capital structure with its nearest debt maturity not until its asset-based revolver expires in 2026.

The negative outlook reflects the challenges West Marine faces in improving operating performance, free cash flow and leverage given the difficult supply chain and inflationary environment. It also reflects, that absent a material recovery in earnings, Moody's views its capital structure as unsustainable over the longer term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves leading to free cash flow to approach at least a breakeven level and credit metrics strengthen such that EBITA/interest approaches 1.0x. An upgrade would also require at least adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further deteriorates, operating performance does not improve or if the likelihood of default increases for any reason.

West Marine is a specialty marine aftermarket retailer that operates 236 hub and service center locations in the US and Puerto Rico under the brand name West Marine as well as two e-commerce websites reaching consumers and professional customers as of April 2021. West Marine is controlled by investment funds affiliated with L Catterton. Net revenue for the LTM period ending October 1, 2022, was approximately $740 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

