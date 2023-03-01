Moody's downgrades West Marine's term loan ratings to C; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.'s ("West Marine") senior secured first lien term loan to C from Caa3 and its senior secured second lien term loan to C from Ca. At the same time, Moody's affirmed its corporate family rating ("CFR") at Caa2 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") at Caa2-PD. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades of the term loans reflect governance considerations particularly West Marine's pending debt exchange as a result of reaching agreement on a Transaction Support Agreement (TSA) with a group of existing lenders which will result in the original term loans being subordinated in priority in terms of payment and collateral resulting in a lower expected recovery. If the transaction is consummated as outlined, it will constitute a distressed exchange, which is an event of default under Moody's definition. Upon close of the transaction, Moody's will append the Caa2-PDR with the "/LD" designation. The LD designation will be removed after three business days.

The TSA contemplates an exchange offer whereby a new $30 million FILO facility will be put in place and consenting holders of the existing first lien term will be offered a new first lien term loan (tranche 1A) that will rank junior in priority payment and security to the ABL and FILO. The new tranche 1B (junior to tranche 1A) will consist of: (a) 50% of the existing incremental first lien debt issued to the company by its sponsor, L Catterton, (b) 50% of consenting parties of the existing second lien term loan and (c) non-consenting parties of the existing first lien term loan. The new tranche 2A (junior to tranche 1B) will consist of: (a) the remaining 50% of the existing incremental first lien debt issued to the company by its sponsor, L Catterton and (b) the remaining consenting parties of the existing second lien term loan. Non-consenting parties of the existing second lien term loan will rank junior to tranche 2A. Moody's will withdraw the existing term loan ratings upon close if 100% consent is achieved.

The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects that despite the cash savings expected from the reduction of interest and amortization payments, a turnaround in performance is paramount in order to improve West Marine's free cash flow.

It also reflects that West Marine's leverage will remain extremely high and interest coverage will remain weak.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rising Tide Holdings, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

West Marine's Caa2 CFR is constrained by its very high Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of almost 18x, free cash flow deficits, limited committed external sources of liquidity and high seasonality. The company operates in the marine aftermarket industry which is highly fragmented and very competitive. West Marine's business shows some cyclicality with the discretionary nature of boating and marine aftermarket products. However, performance through downturns has proved to be more resilient than actual boat sales as these products have shorter replacement lives. In 2022, West Marine faced significant operational issues that it needs to quickly address under new management in order to restore its free cash flow and earnings while continuing to face a difficult supply chain and inflationary environment. West Marine's credit profile is supported by its strong brand awareness and large scale relative to its competitors in the marine aftermarket industry with over 230 hub and service center locations across the US and Puerto Rico. West Marine's capital structure is long dated with its nearest debt maturity not until its asset-based revolver expires in 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves leading to free cash flow to approach at least a breakeven level and credit metrics strengthen such that EBITA/interest approaches 1.0x. An upgrade would also require at least adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further deteriorates, operating performance does not improve or if the likelihood of default increases for any reason.

Rising Tide Holdings, Inc. ("West Marine") is a specialty marine aftermarket retailer that operates 236 hub and service center locations in the US and Puerto Rico under the West Marine brand name as well as two e-commerce websites reaching consumers and professional customers as of April 2021. West Marine is controlled by investment funds affiliated with L Catterton. Net revenue for the LTM period ending October 1, 2022, was approximately $740 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joe Tringali

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

