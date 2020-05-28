Moody's downgrades WestJet's CFR to B3; Outlook Negative

Approximately CAD 3.1 billion of rated debt

Toronto, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded WestJet Airlines Ltd. ("WestJet") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Ba3, Probability of Default rating to B3-PD from Ba3-PD, and senior secured rating to B2 from Ba2. The outlook is negative.

This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 18 March 2020.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's downgrade of WestJet's ratings reflects the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trend in passenger demand that will extend well into 2021.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: WestJet Airlines Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from Ba3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WestJet Airlines Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

WestJet's (B3 negative) credit benefits from its leading position in the duopolistic Canadian market, and falling fuel costs. It is constrained by the severe drop in passenger demand and uncertainty regarding the length and impact of current market conditions, higher leverage following WestJet's privatization (3.7x adj. debt/EBITDA in 2019), event risks of ownership by private equity and significant pressure on the company's liquidity.

The rating action reflects the almost complete grounding of the company's fleet in the second quarter of 2020, and the expectation that passenger's return to air travel is likely to be slow. These conditions will lead to significant cash consumption in 2020, which will significantly weaken WestJet's liquidity profile and increase leverage.

Moody's base case assumptions will be that capacity will be 85/90% lower in Q2/20 (compared to the previous year) and about 75% in Q3, with an assumption that it will take at least three years to recover to 2019 levels of revenue and capacity. WestJet has cut capacity and initiated a company-wide cost reduction and capital deferral program to preserve cash. WestJet is currently focusing on managing its way through this very volatile market environment by reducing costs as much as possible and by shoring up its liquidity profile. Domestic air travel will likely recover first, followed by U.S. transborder travel, while international travel will take longer. In 2019, about half of the WestJet's passenger revenue miles were on domestic routes, and the other half on U.S. transborder and international routes.

The airline sector currently accounts for about 2% of global carbon emissions with 65% of its emissions coming from international flights. Canada (and as a result WestJet) is one of the 70 countries that have voluntarily elected to early adopt the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which targets capping carbon emissions at 2020 levels and requires purchases of offsets for airlines' that exceed their targets.

WestJet's liquidity is comprised of CAD1.6 billion of cash and short-term investments including a fully drawn US $350 million revolver (due 2024). These sources are sufficient to fund our expectation at this time of CAD1.2 billion of negative free cash flow, and its mandatory annual debt and lease repayments in 2020. Moody's negative free cash flow estimate does not include WestJet Airlines' expectation of completing sale and operating leaseback transactions for its future aircraft deliveries, or existing aircraft which if completed, will provide additional liquidity. WestJet's term loan and credit facility are secured by the majority of its assets, and subject to a collateral coverage test where the company is currently well above the minimum requirement. This provides WestJet the flexibility to use some of the collateral above the minimum requirement to raise liquidity if needed.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of more challenging downside scenarios and that the timing of passenger's return to air travel is uncertain and could be slower than we currently expect. The negative outlook also reflects the expected cash burn of WestJet and potential that liquidity usage could be in excess of expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the impacts of the coronavirus will lead to a steeper and longer decline in passenger demand and weaker credit metrics. This includes if there are clear expectations that WestJet will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes, including if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x or funds from operations plus interest is sustained below 1.5x.

There will be no upwards pressure on ratings until passenger demand begins to return, and key credit metrics improve, with debt-to-EBITDA towards 5x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest of about 5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a private company owned by Onex Corporation, and is the second-largest Canadian air carrier, providing scheduled passenger services to over 100 destinations in Canada, the US, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. Revenue for 2019 was CAD 5.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

