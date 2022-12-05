Moody's downgrades Westchester County Health Care Corp. (NY) and Charity Health System (NY) to Baa3; negative outlook maintained

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded Westchester County Health Care Corporation's (WCHCC) (NY) and Charity Health System's (CHS) (NY) ratings to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook remains negative. WCHCC had $773 million and CHS had $127 million of debt at fiscal year end 2021.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907950362 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of WCHCC's rating to Baa3 reflects low liquidity and cash-to-debt combined with the anticipated cost and balance sheet impact of a large, but strategically necessary, project on the main campus. While the construction of a patient bed tower will be critical to meet growing demand and improve efficiencies, the financing of the project will likely require a sizable debt issuance and potentially cash, depending on the ability to secure grants and gifts. Also, the most significant operating challenge to sustaining good margins at the flagship next year will be reducing overtime and agency staff to offset the cost of a new union contract. Slower volume recovery and an IT installation at Charity Health System could prolong improving its low cashflow margins. The rating favorably incorporates an expected continuation of strong volume growth seen over the last several years driven by ongoing facilities investments to meet high demand, community efforts to raise brand awareness, and the system's status as the only tertiary and quaternary provider between New York City and Albany. Volume growth in high acuity service lines, along with multiple supplemental government funding sources, will help sustain good margins at the flagship. Also, the opening of a new hospital this month is expected to reverse cashflow losses at HealthAlliance. Finally, the system's essentiality and public model and governance will continue to help it secure operating and/or capital grants, including potentially for the bed tower.

The downgrade of CHS's rating to Baa3 is based on WCHCC's legal guarantee to pay debt service on CHS's Series 2015 bonds, if CHS is unable. WCHCC provides an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee covering full and timely payment of all scheduled payments of principal and interest on CHS's bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential for even weaker liquidity and cash-to-debt if the system is unable to secure grants and/or gifts to cover equity contributions needed for the project or if project costs exceed the current estimate given the inflationary environment. The outlook also reflects risks that the system will fall short of cashflow goals if the reduction of temporary labor across the system is slower than expected and/or the ramp up of volumes at HealthAlliance and the CHS hospitals is prolonged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in liquidity

- Measurable improvement in operating and balance sheet leverage metrics

- Sustained higher operating cashflow margins for the consolidated system including CHS

- Demonstrated financial support from Westchester County

- For Charity Health System, upgrade of Westchester County Health Care Corp.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lower than expected days cash on hand or cash-to-debt

- Higher project cost and equity contribution than current estimate

- Inability to meaningfully improve margins at HealthAlliance and Charity in 2023 as well as largely sustain margins at WMC

- Meaningful increase in pension contributions

- For Charity Health System, downgrade of Westchester County Health Care Corp.

LEGAL SECURITY

The obligated group consists of Westchester County Health Care Corporation, which includes the Westchester Medical Center Valhalla and MidHudson campuses. The obligated group does not include HealthAlliance, CHS and certain other subsidiaries of WCHCC. The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the obligated group and mortgages of certain property. The mortgages consist of leasehold interests in the Valhalla and MidHudson campuses.

WCHCC provides an irrevocable and unconditional guaranty covering full and timely payment of all scheduled payments of principal and interest on CHS's bonds. The guarantee is evidenced through a supplemental indenture to WCHCC's master trust indenture, putting CHS's bonds on parity with WCHCC's other MTI obligations. While the guarantee does not extend to accelerated bonds, the indenture does not allow for acceleration of principal and interest on CHS's bonds. Additionally, CHS's bonds are not subject to mandatory redemptions. CHS's bonds are secured by gross receivables of the obligated group, which includes the hospitals only and excludes physician-related entities.

PROFILE

The Westchester County Health Care Corporation (WCHCC) is a New York Public Benefit Corporation. The main campus is located in suburban Westchester County, New York and is leased from Westchester County. The major facilities with 887 beds include the Main Hospital, Level 1 Trauma Center, Behavioral Health Center, 260,000 square-foot Ambulatory Care Pavilion, and Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, all on the Valhalla Campus, and the MidHudson Regional Hospital, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Effective March 30, 2016 WCHCC entered into an affiliation agreement with HealthAlliance (165 staffed beds) and WMC-Ulster, in which WMC-Ulster became the sole member of HealthAlliance.

WCHCC was created in 1998 when the County transferred responsibility for the medical center to WCHCC and the hospital operation ceased to exist as a County department. WCHCC leases from the County approximately 87 acres of real property, upon which the health care facilities are located. Under the governing lease agreement, WCHCC granted a lien to the County on all property owned by the WCHCC.

Effective May 19, 2015, through a newly created subsidiary, WCHCC became a member of Charity Health System (CHS) with 60% economic interest. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc. retained a 40% economic interest in CHS. CHS is comprised of Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick (total 361 staffed beds), as well as a long term care facility and an assisted living facility and a large number of employed physicians.

Our analysis fully incorporates CHS into WCHCC's credit profile, given WCHCC's management, effective control, strategic and financial integration, and guarantee of CHS's debt service. References to "Consolidated system" or "system" reflect combined WCHCC and CHS.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Westchester County Healthcare Corporation, NY was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in rating Charity Health System, NY was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

