Moody's downgrades Western Global Airlines, Inc.'s senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from B3, reviews for further downgrade

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Western Global Airlines, Inc.'s (Western Global) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from B3 and placed the ratings on review for further downgrade.

Moody's has downgraded Western Global's ratings to reflect its deteriorating liquidity position. The company's $47.5 million revolving credit facility, expiring 15 February 2025, will likely remain fully utilized even after the company receives a return of certain deposits associated with its now aborted agreement to purchase two 777-F aircraft from The Boeing Company (Baa2 stable). Furthermore, all of Western Global's assets are encumbered, limiting its ability to raise new funding on favorable terms. Additionally, declining operating block hours in recent quarters have contributed to weakness in Western Global's revenues and cash flow.

Through 30 September 2022, expenditures to conform the four acquired Boeing 747F for service and elevated fuel expenses, coupled with slightly declining aircraft utilization, led to negative free cash flow of $52 million for the year-to-date period. This included an approximately $13 million deposit relating to the company's agreement to purchase two Boeing 777-F aircraft for delivery in 2025. In the second quarter, fuel expenses increased because the company was unable to transport cargo on its westbound routes to Asia due to it not meeting minimum requirements for the number of pilots operating the aircraft.

The ratings also reflect Western Global's modest scale, aged fleet composition, high customer concentration (top 3 customers were 64% of total revenue as of 30 September 2022) and negative tangible equity.

Moody's review of Western Global's ratings will focus on the company's ability to generate sufficient free cash flow to begin repaying its revolving credit facility while servicing its other debt outstanding. In this regard, Moody's will focus on Western Global's potential to expand revenues and earnings from deploying two newly conformed Boeing 747F aircraft into revenue service in 2023, as well as its ability to contain operating cost pressures and capital expenditures. As of 30 September 2022, Western Global operated 19 aircraft, including 17 MD-11 and two Boeing 747F.

Moody's rates Western Global's senior unsecured notes Caa2, one notch lower than the company's CFR, reflecting the notes' unsecured priority relative to lenders of the company's secured term loan A, as well as their proportion in Western Global's capital structure. The senior unsecured notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the parent entity and certain restricted subsidiaries of Western Global.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely given that the ratings are on review for further downgrade. The ratings could be confirmed if Western Global demonstrates an ability to generate sufficient positive free cash flow to gradually repay its revolving facility from internal sources of funding.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of an unexpected customer loss or increased competition that leads to a decline in market share, ultimately weakening revenue and EBITDA. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions, an adverse change in the company's financing structure, a decline in expected unsecured notes recovery in default or a deterioration in liquidity could also result in a ratings downgrade.

Headquartered in Estero, Florida, Western Global is an air cargo platform that provides air cargo services to airlines, logistics companies as well as U.S. military worldwide. The company had $400 million in aircraft assets and managed a fleet of 21 aircraft (17 McDonnel Douglas MD-11 and four Boeing 747-400) at 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

