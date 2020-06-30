Moody's downgrades Western Midstream's ratings to Ba2; negative outlook

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Western Midstream Operating, LP's (WES Operating) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2 from Ba1. Its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is negative.

WES Operating's general partner is owned by Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES, not rated), a publicly traded master limited partnership, which also owns a 98% limited partnership interest in WES Operating. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY, Ba2 negative) indirectly owns WES's general partner Western Midstream Holdings, LLC (not rated).

"WES Operating's downgrade follows the downgrade of WES's general partner and principal throughput counterparty Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to Ba2 negative," commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's Vice President. "Although the anticipated trajectory of WES Operating's improving financial metrics remains largely intact, its Ba2 CFR is effectively capped by OXY's Ba2 rating."

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on the ratings initiated on 20 March 2020.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

WES Operating's CFR is effectively capped by Occidental Petroleum's Ba2 CFR, reflecting the significant majority of WES Operating's throughput and EBITDA that is generated by OXY as its primary customer, and the control OXY exerts as the owner of WES's general partner. OXY continues to contend with a heavy debt burden and weak credit profile following its August 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko). While many of its credit attributes could support a higher rating, WES Operating's high customer concentration risk with OXY combined with OXY's controlling ownership of WES's general partner has historically limited its rating to that of Anadarko as the former owner of its general partner, and now OXY. Recent amendments to foundational agreements granting greater operating autonomy to WES which permitted OXY to deconsolidate WES for financial reporting purposes, ,grant greater operating autonomy to WES, which could help it further grow third-party throughput and diversify the extent of customer concentration it has with OXY.

WES Operating's credit risks include its reliance on OXY as its primary customer, and its indirect exposure to weak commodity prices which will continue to pressure WES Operating's throughput volumes. Supporting its credit profile, WES Operating has long term fee-based natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing, and water handling contracts with an average life approximating nine-years, with 65% of natural gas and 78% of liquids contracts backed by either minimum volume commitments (MVCs) or cost-of service contract constructs.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil and natural gas prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of these combined shocks on OXY and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered as WES Operating's principal contract counterparty, leaving them vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Moody's expects that WES Operating will maintain good liquidity into 2021, consistent with its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, reflecting the available borrowing capacity under its $2 billion unsecured bank revolving credit facility. At March 31, $125 million was outstanding under the revolving credit facility. The revolver has a scheduled February 2025 maturity date ($100 million will mature in February 2024). The revolving credit facility is unsecured and has a financial maintenance covenant limiting debt/ EBITDA to 5x. Moody's expects WES Operating to remain in compliance under the covenant, although further debt reduction and EBITDA growth would help build additional headroom for coverage which appears limited as of March 31. January's $3.5 billion notes issue repaid the partnership's $3 billion term loan that was scheduled to mature in December 2020. WES Operating's next scheduled debt maturity is its $439 million 5.375% senior notes issue due in June 2021. To further reinforce its liquidity position, WES announced in May a 50% cut in its distribution, and a 45% reduction in 2020's capital spending from prior guidance. Together with $75 million of planned operating cost savings, these measures will reduce WES's annual cash outflow by about $1.0 billion. Pro forma for these savings, Moody's expects WES to be modestly cash flow positive after distributions on a run rate basis, with excess cash directed at debt reduction.

WES Operating's negative outlook reflects OXY's negative outlook, a function of OXY's weak financial metrics and the challenges it confronts as it addresses its near-term debt maturities in a weak oil and gas market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WES Operating's CFR could be downgraded if OXY's CFR is downgraded. WES Operating's Ba2 CFR could also be downgraded if its debt/EBITDA rises above 5.5x or if distribution coverage approaches 1x. In order for WES Operating to be upgraded, OXY's CFR would have to be upgraded which is unlikely in the near-term given the challenge of low oil prices and its corresponding negative outlook. An upgrade would also be conditioned upon WES Operating's leverage falling below 4.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

A 98% limited partner interest in WES Operating is owned by Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), a publicly traded MLP. WES Operating provides midstream energy services primarily to OXY as well as other third-party oil and gas producers and customers. WES also owns a 100% equity interest in Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, which holds the non-economic general partner interest in WES Operating. OXY owns Western Midstream Holdings, LLC, WES's general partner. Western Midstream Partners is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

