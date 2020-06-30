Moody's downgrades Western Midstream's ratings to Ba2; negative outlook

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Western Midstream Operating, LP's (WES Operating) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of Default Rating
to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating
to Ba2 from Ba1. Its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged
at SGL-2. The outlook is negative.
WES Operating's general partner is owned by Western Midstream Partners,
LP (WES, not rated), a publicly traded master limited partnership,
which also owns a 98% limited partnership interest in WES Operating.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY, Ba2 negative) indirectly
owns WES's general partner Western Midstream Holdings, LLC (not
rated).
"WES Operating's downgrade follows the downgrade of WES's general partner
and principal throughput counterparty Occidental Petroleum Corporation
(OXY) to Ba2 negative," commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's Vice
President. "Although the anticipated trajectory of WES Operating's
improving financial metrics remains largely intact, its Ba2 CFR
is effectively capped by OXY's Ba2 rating."
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on the ratings initiated
on 20 March 2020.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Western Midstream Operating, LP
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
WES Operating's CFR is effectively capped by Occidental Petroleum's
Ba2 CFR, reflecting the significant majority of WES Operating's
throughput and EBITDA that is generated by OXY as its primary customer,
and the control OXY exerts as the owner of WES's general partner.
OXY continues to contend with a heavy debt burden and weak credit profile
following its August 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
(Anadarko). While many of its credit attributes could support a
higher rating, WES Operating's high customer concentration risk
with OXY combined with OXY's controlling ownership of WES's general
partner has historically limited its rating to that of Anadarko as the
former owner of its general partner, and now OXY. Recent
amendments to foundational agreements granting greater operating autonomy
to WES which permitted OXY to deconsolidate WES for financial reporting
purposes, ,grant greater operating autonomy to WES,
which could help it further grow third-party throughput and diversify
the extent of customer concentration it has with OXY.
WES Operating's credit risks include its reliance on OXY as its primary
customer, and its indirect exposure to weak commodity prices which
will continue to pressure WES Operating's throughput volumes.
Supporting its credit profile, WES Operating has long term fee-based
natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing, and water handling
contracts with an average life approximating nine-years,
with 65% of natural gas and 78% of liquids contracts backed
by either minimum volume commitments (MVCs) or cost-of service
contract constructs.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil and natural gas prices, and high
asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across
a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact of these combined shocks on OXY and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered as WES Operating's principal contract
counterparty, leaving them vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's expects that WES Operating will maintain good liquidity
into 2021, consistent with its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating, reflecting the available borrowing capacity under its $2
billion unsecured bank revolving credit facility. At March 31,
$125 million was outstanding under the revolving credit facility.
The revolver has a scheduled February 2025 maturity date ($100
million will mature in February 2024). The revolving credit facility
is unsecured and has a financial maintenance covenant limiting debt/ EBITDA
to 5x. Moody's expects WES Operating to remain in compliance
under the covenant, although further debt reduction and EBITDA growth
would help build additional headroom for coverage which appears limited
as of March 31. January's $3.5 billion notes
issue repaid the partnership's $3 billion term loan that
was scheduled to mature in December 2020. WES Operating's
next scheduled debt maturity is its $439 million 5.375%
senior notes issue due in June 2021. To further reinforce its liquidity
position, WES announced in May a 50% cut in its distribution,
and a 45% reduction in 2020's capital spending from prior
guidance. Together with $75 million of planned operating
cost savings, these measures will reduce WES's annual cash
outflow by about $1.0 billion. Pro forma for these
savings, Moody's expects WES to be modestly cash flow positive
after distributions on a run rate basis, with excess cash directed
at debt reduction.
WES Operating's negative outlook reflects OXY's negative outlook,
a function of OXY's weak financial metrics and the challenges it confronts
as it addresses its near-term debt maturities in a weak oil and
gas market.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WES Operating's CFR could be downgraded if OXY's CFR is downgraded.
WES Operating's Ba2 CFR could also be downgraded if its debt/EBITDA rises
above 5.5x or if distribution coverage approaches 1x. In
order for WES Operating to be upgraded, OXY's CFR would have
to be upgraded which is unlikely in the near-term given the challenge
of low oil prices and its corresponding negative outlook. An upgrade
would also be conditioned upon WES Operating's leverage falling
below 4.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
A 98% limited partner interest in WES Operating is owned by Western
Midstream Partners, LP (WES), a publicly traded MLP.
WES Operating provides midstream energy services primarily to OXY as well
as other third-party oil and gas producers and customers.
WES also owns a 100% equity interest in Western Midstream Operating
GP, LLC, which holds the non-economic general partner
interest in WES Operating. OXY owns Western Midstream Holdings,
LLC, WES's general partner. Western Midstream Partners is
headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew Brooks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
