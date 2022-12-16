Moody's downgrades Wheel Pros' CFR to Caa3; outlook stable

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa1 and senior unsecured notes to C from Caa3. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect Moody's view that the potential for a debt restructuring, which the rating agency could consider a distressed exchange, has increased materially. Wheel Pros' earnings have meaningfully declined in 2022, resulting in debt/EBITDA that Moody's expects will be elevated at unsustainable levels over the next 12-18 months. Further, liquidity remains weak with limited availability under the asset-based credit facility ("ABL") and the likelihood of negative free cash flow in 2023.

The decline in demand for the company's discretionary wheel products has been severe for most of 2022, and Moody's expects lower demand to persist through at least the first half of 2023. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to enact significant cost savings over the next few quarters to offset weaker demand, but debt/EBITDA will likely remain above 9x by the end of 2023.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wheel Pros' Caa3 CFR reflects the company's unsustainable financial leverage, weak liquidity and a demonstrated history of an aggressive financial policy with debt funded acquisitions and shareholder returns. The highly discretionary nature of its custom vehicle wheels creates significant demand risk. This risk materialized in 2022 as demand has declined significantly following a two year period of very strong growth. Wheel Pros' CFR is supported by a leading market position in this specialty wheel segment with strong brand recognition for its products, a generally flexible cost structure with low capital requirements, and good customer diversification.

Recent acquisitions, specifically of 4 Wheel Parts in July 2022, will meaningfully increase revenue over the next 12 months, but the lower margin of this business will dilute consolidated operating results. Moody's expects Wheel Pros' EBITA margin, which had historically been above 14%, to decline to around 8% in 2023. Moody's believes cost saving actions from integrating 4 Wheel Parts, specifically the consolidation of several distribution centers, and further cost reduction efforts will offset some of the margin decline from lower demand of its wheel products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Wheel Pros' earnings will steady at a lower base over the next 12 months although debt/EBITDA will remain elevated at unsustainable levels.

Moody's views Wheel Pros' liquidity to be weak. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to maintain a modest cash position and generate slightly negative free cash flow in 2023. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to remain heavily reliant on its $200 million ABL through 2023, thus leaving limited availability to absorb unexpected cash costs. Moody's notes that Wheel Pros received a meaningful equity contribution during 2022 to provide additional liquidity and fund the acquisition of 4 Wheel Parts, but Moody's does not contemplate any further equity support in its liquidity assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Wheel Pros materially improves its liquidity and increases earnings. In addition, demonstrating a trajectory of reducing debt/EBITDA to more sustainable levels could support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the likelihood of default, including a distressed exchange, increases or an expectation for lower recovery rates materializes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wheel Pros, Inc., headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels, performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive segment. The company is owned by an affiliated fund controlled by private equity financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Non-pro forma revenue for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022 approximated $1.4 billion.

