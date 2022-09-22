Moody's downgrades Wheel Pros' ratings, including CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B2 and senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Wheel Pros' weak liquidity and a decline in profitability as consumer demand for its wheel products has weakened considerably. Moody's had previously expected Wheel Pros to face declining demand in 2022 as consumers face ongoing inflationary pressures for non-discretionary goods and shift spending towards areas such as travel. However, the drop in demand has been more severe than originally anticipated, and Moody's expects demand pressures to persist into 2023.

The decline in demand has resulted in limited liquidity as Wheel Pros has been unable to unwind its elevated inventory position. Moody's expects Wheel Pros' cash burn in 2022 to be sizeable and for the company to remain heavily reliant on its $200 million asset-based credit facility ("ABL"). Further, Moody's expects Wheel Pros' debt/EBITDA to remain at unsustainable levels over the next twelve months. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be around 10x at the end of 2022 before improving to slightly above 8x in 2023. Wheel Pros does not face any significant debt maturities until 2026, so Moody's believes there is time to restore leverage to more appropriate levels.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Wheel Pros' liquidity does not improve in the near-term if demand remains very weak. Failure to improve liquidity would meaningfully limit financial flexibility and increase the risk that Wheel Pros would be challenged to meet its debt service requirements.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wheel Pros, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wheel Pros' ratings reflect the company's very high financial leverage, weak liquidity and a demonstrated history of an aggressive financial policy with debt funded acquisitions and shareholder returns. The highly discretionary nature of its custom vehicle wheels creates significant demand risk. This risk has materialized in 2022 as demand has declined significantly following a two year period of very strong growth. Wheel Pros does maintain a leading market position in this specialty wheel segment with strong brand recognition for its products, a generally flexible cost structure with low capital requirements, and favorable customer diversification.

Recent acquisitions, specifically of 4 Wheel Parts (which was funded by equity in July 2022), will provide a meaningful increase to revenue, but the lower margin of this business will dilute consolidated operating results. Moody's expects Wheel Pros' EBITA margin, which had historically been above 14%, to decline to between 8% - 9% in 2022 and 2023. Moody's believes cost saving actions from integrating recent acquisitions and cost reduction efforts will offset some of the margin decline.

Moody's views Wheel Pros' liquidity to be weak. Despite a meaningful equity contribution in June 2022 to fund the acquisition of 4 Wheel Parts and provide additional liquidity, Moody's believes Wheel Pros cash burn persisted during the third quarter, thus leaving liquidity constrained with modest cash and availability under its ABL. Moody's expects Wheel Pros to generate positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter through a moderate reduction of inventory, resulting in expectations for total year-end liquidity (cash and ABL availability) of at least $60 million. For 2023, Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly negative to breakeven.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to improve liquidity or operating performance deteriorates further, either because of continued declines in demand or increased margin pressure. A downgrade could also occur if Moody's believes the potential for a distressed exchange increases or Moody's believes recovery expectations for the company's debt decreases.

The ratings could be upgraded if Wheel Pros is expected to maintain adequate liquidity, including positive free cash flow and increased availability under its asset-based credit facility. An expectation for debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 7x would also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wheel Pros, Inc., headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a wholesale distributor of custom and proprietary branded wheels, performance tires and related accessories in the aftermarket automotive segment. The company is owned by an affiliated fund controlled by private equity financial sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 approximated $1.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

