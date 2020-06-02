Moody's downgrades Whidbey Island PHD, WA's GOULT bonds to Baa3, GOLT bonds to Ba2; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Whidbey Island Public Hospital District, Washington's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Baa3 from Baa2. At the same time, we downgraded the hospital district's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds to Ba2 from Ba1. Concurrently we revised the outlook to negative, resolving the ratings under review status. The district's general obligation bond rating was placed under review for possible downgrade on March 31, 2020 due to the anticipated negative impacts of the coronavirus and the potential disruption to cash flow stemming from preparations and response to the pandemic. This action concludes that review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa3 on the district's GOULT bonds reflects narrowing liquidity despite modest additional financial support the hospital district has received from the CARES Act. Short-term liquidity is adequate but declining, because of the loss of elective surgeries and other regular revenue-generating activity. Favorably, the hospital is resuming many of its regular operations and has managed to reduce expenses, though it is still operating at a net loss. The hospital's net cash is very weak at 41 days as of May 22 and will continue to weaken further until revenues grow to match expenses. Days cash on hand fell to 18 days in preliminary 2019 financials, even before the coronavirus outbreak limited operations. Among the challenges facing the district before the coronavirus outbreak are high capital needs, weak operating performance and failure to achieve financial goals because of the ongoing difficulty of sustainably operating a mid-size district hospital. Positively, the rating is supported by a large tax base, average wealth and income and the stabilizing presence of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Debt liabilities are relatively modest for a local government and pension liabilities are minimal. The hospital's GOULT bonds additionally benefit from an unlimited tax levy that is collected only for repayment of the bonds.

The downgrade to Ba2 on the General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT) bonds reflects the general credit characteristics of the hospital district, as well as the full faith and credit pledge of the district. The two-notch rating distinction between the GOULT and GOLT bond reflects the insufficiency of operating tax levy revenue alone to cover GOLT debt service in the next several years. While not dedicated only to the bonds, the small operating property tax levy is used to pay debt service on the GOLT bonds, and it provides just above 1-times coverage of annual debt service, which escalates at a rate faster than expected levy growth. The hospital's other revenue available for debt service are constrained by the notable enterprise risk and our expectation of variable operating performance, including weak or negative cash flow. The EMS levy, which requires voter reapproval for collection after 2024, also supports a portion of debt service. The district's GOLT bonds are planned to be refunded completely by USDA revenue bonds in the next 12-18 months, though this has not been completed yet.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis so far on Whidbey Island PHD, WA. We will continue to monitor the hospital's ability to manage liquidity and operations through the ongoing crisis and will update the rating and/or outlook if we see sustained deterioration in the district's finances.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to underperform expectations given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, high capital needs, limited new population growth, and continued competitive pressures despite some geographic advantages. We expect the hospital's cash position will weaken further before stabilizing no lower than 30 days cash. Declines in cash below this level, as an indication of operating performance, would indicate substantial additional weakness and an inability to maintain adequate liquidity for operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained stronger financial performance, demonstrated by strengthened liquidity and substantially improved operating margin

- Solid growth in operating property tax levy that supports stronger GOLT debt service coverage from operating taxes alone

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued weak operating margins in fiscal 2020, including failure to achieve budgeted goals of improved financial performance

- Weak growth in the operating property tax levy that further reduces coverage for GOLT bonds from operating property taxes

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.

The limited tax general obligation bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit, and are paid from all available general operating revenues, including the operating property tax levy.

PROFILE

Whidbey Island Public Hospital District, doing business as Whidbey Health, operates a critical access hospital, seven satellite clinics, an ambulance service and a few related other healthcare services on Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, 65 miles north of Seattle. The district serves a population of approximately 67,000 residents in 2018 estimates, or 81% of the population of Island County, WA (Aa2).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

