Moody's downgrades Whidbey Island Public Hospital District, WA's GOULT & GOLT bonds to Ba2/B3, respectively; ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 Whidbey Island Public Hospital District, WA's (d.b.a. Whidbey Health) Unlimited Tax General Obligation (GOULT) Bonds, 2013, affecting $44.9 million. At the same time, Moody's downgraded to B3 from Ba2 the hospital's Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds (GOLT), 2012 and 2009, affecting $12.3 million. Concurrently, the outlook has been revised from negative and the ratings have been placed under review for downgrade.

The downgrade of the GOULT bonds to Ba2 and the GOLT bonds to B3 and the placement of these ratings under review for downgrade primarily reflects the hospital's severe liquidity challenges. These challenges have arisen over the past several months, despite recent voter approval of higher taxes, and now pose a threat to bondholders and other creditors. Unless the district is able to secure an approximate $17 million loan or line of credit, it is unlikely that the hospital will be able to make payroll after March 18 through mid-May, when new property tax revenue from a voter-approved levy lid lift comes in, or repay a $6.8M outstanding LOC related to BANs with Heritage Bank due June 1, 2022. The hospital's ability to secure a loan is also highly speculative given its material financial stress. Management is actively pursuing multiple sources of near-term liquidity, though the outcome and terms of these discussions are uncertain. Unless the hospital secures this additional liquidity, Moody's believes the district is at immediate risk of becoming insolvent and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The review for possible downgrade will consider the near-term impact of attempts to gain access to liquidity, as well as priority of payments to creditors should the district file for bankruptcy.

The downgrade and placement of these ratings under review for downgrade also incorporates material governance risks associated with management turnover, impaired financial reporting, delayed audits and material weaknesses identified by auditors and a recent vote of no-confidence by medial staff in the CEO/CFO, COO and Hospital Attorney. The review for possible downgrade will also consider the district's ability to produce accurate and reliable financial reporting going forward. The board has appointed an Interim CFO as of January and has fired its prior CEO/CFO, Ron Telles, as of February. On February 25, the board selected HealthTechS3, a hospital management services company, to recruit a permanent CEO and CFO and conduct a variety of SWAT and operational/financial analyses. The board is still negotiating the contract with HealthTechS3 and pending once this contact is finalized, a contractor from HealthTechS3 is expected to serve as Interim CEO.

The Ba2 GOULT rating reflects our expectation that debt service for the district's GOULT bonds will continue to be paid regardless of the financial stress of the hospital. The GOULT bonds benefit from an unlimited tax levy that is collected only for repayment of the bonds. The county collects and remits these property taxes directly to the trustee for the GOULT bonds, which is a notable security enhancement for the GOULT bonds, though this is not covenanted or contractual, which weakens the added value. The Ba2 rating additionally incorporates the district's large and growing tax base, average wealth and income levels and the stabilizing presence of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Debt liabilities are relatively modest for a local government and pension liabilities are minimal.

The B3 GOLT rating reflects the general credit characteristics of the hospital district, as well as the full faith and credit pledge of the district. The four-notch distinction between the GOULT and GOLT bonds reflects our projections of insufficient operating revenue to cover expenses in the near term, and the likelihood of bankruptcy should the hospital fail to secure additional liquidity in the next several weeks. The GOLT bonds are paid through all available operating revenues, including the "regular" operating levy.

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.

The district's GOLT bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit, and are paid from all available general operating revenues, including the operating property tax levy.

Whidbey Island Public Hospital District, doing business as Whidbey Health, operates a critical access hospital, seven satellite clinics, an ambulance service and a few related other healthcare services on Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, 65 miles north of Seattle. The district serves a population of about 67,000 residents or about 81% of the population of Island County, WA (Aa2).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. An additional methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

